Student Loan Exit Counseling: What You Need To Know In 2023

Student Loan Exit Counseling Student Loans Find Your Best Students from findbeststudentloans.com

Introduction

Graduating from college is a significant milestone, but it also means facing the reality of student loan debt. One crucial step in managing your student loans is completing exit counseling, which provides you with essential information about your loans and what to expect as you begin repayment. This article will guide you through everything you need to know about student loan exit counseling in 2023.

What is Student Loan Exit Counseling?

Student loan exit counseling is a mandatory process that takes place before you leave college. It is designed to help you understand your student loans’ terms and conditions, your repayment options, and your rights and responsibilities as a borrower. You must complete exit counseling to avoid defaulting on your student loans and to ensure that you can make informed decisions about your repayment plan.

When Should You Complete Exit Counseling?

You should complete exit counseling when you are about to graduate, leave school or drop below half-time enrollment. You will receive an invitation from your loan servicer to complete exit counseling, or you can initiate the process yourself by contacting your loan servicer.

What Information Will You Learn During Exit Counseling?

During exit counseling, you will learn about your student loan repayment options, including standard, extended, graduated, and income-driven repayment plans. You will also learn about loan consolidation, loan forgiveness, and deferment and forbearance options. Additionally, you will receive guidance on how to manage your student loan payments and how to avoid default.

How Long Does Exit Counseling Take?

Exit counseling typically takes about 30 minutes to complete. You can complete it online, in-person, or over the phone, depending on your loan servicer’s options. It is essential to set aside enough time to complete the counseling fully and to take notes so that you can reference them later.

What Are Your Responsibilities After Completing Exit Counseling?

After completing exit counseling, you are responsible for repaying your student loans on time and in full. You must also keep your loan servicer informed of any changes to your contact information and employment status, as this can affect your repayment plan. Additionally, you must notify your loan servicer if you are experiencing financial hardship and need to defer or request forbearance of your loan payments.

What Happens if You Don’t Complete Exit Counseling?

If you don’t complete exit counseling, you risk defaulting on your student loans, which can have severe consequences, including damage to your credit score, wage garnishment, and legal action. Additionally, if you don’t complete exit counseling, you may miss out on valuable information about your student loans’ terms and conditions and your repayment options.

Conclusion

Completing student loan exit counseling is crucial for managing your student loan debt and avoiding default. During exit counseling, you will learn about your repayment options, loan forgiveness, and deferment and forbearance options. You will also receive guidance on how to manage your student loan payments and avoid default. By completing exit counseling, you will be better equipped to make informed decisions about your student loans and achieve financial success after graduation.