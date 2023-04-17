How To Consolidate Credit Card Debt 8 Pros and Cons of Using Personal from soleytuarte.blogspot.com

Introduction

Debt consolidation can be a great way to manage your finances and get out of debt. It involves taking out a loan or using a credit card to pay off multiple debts, leaving you with just one monthly payment. Credit cards can be a useful tool for debt consolidation as they often offer lower interest rates and rewards. In this article, we’ll take a look at the best debt consolidation credit cards available in 2023.

What to Look for in a Debt Consolidation Credit Card

Before we dive into the best credit cards for debt consolidation, let’s take a look at what you should consider when choosing a card.

Low Interest Rates

The most important factor to consider when choosing a debt consolidation credit card is the interest rate. You’ll want to look for a card with a low interest rate so that you can save money on interest charges.

No Balance Transfer Fees

Many credit cards charge a balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance from another card. This fee is usually a percentage of the balance you’re transferring and can add up quickly. Look for a card that doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee.

Rewards

While rewards shouldn’t be the main factor in choosing a debt consolidation credit card, they can be a nice bonus. Look for a card that offers cash back or points on your purchases.

The Best Debt Consolidation Credit Cards

Now that we know what to look for in a debt consolidation credit card, let’s take a look at the best cards available in 2023.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, with no balance transfer fee. After the introductory period, the APR is 14.99% – 23.74%. The card also offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, making it a great choice for those who want to earn rewards while consolidating their debt.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card

The Citi Diamond Preferred card offers a 0% introductory APR for 18 months on balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. After the introductory period, the APR is 13.74% – 23.74%. While the card doesn’t offer rewards, it’s a great choice for those who want a longer introductory period.

Discover it Balance Transfer

The Discover it Balance Transfer card offers a 0% introductory APR for 18 months on balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. After the introductory period, the APR is 11.99% – 22.99%. The card also offers 5% cash back in rotating categories and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Conclusion

Debt consolidation can be a great way to simplify your finances and get out of debt. Credit cards can be a useful tool for debt consolidation, offering low interest rates and rewards. When choosing a debt consolidation credit card, look for a card with a low interest rate, no balance transfer fees, and rewards if possible. The Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi Diamond Preferred, and Discover it Balance Transfer cards are all great options for debt consolidation in 2023.