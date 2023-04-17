Car Insurance Companies In New Jersey: What You Need To Know

Top 5 Car Insurance Companies By Market Share In New Jersey from www.zimlon.com

The Importance of Car Insurance

Car insurance is an essential aspect of owning a car in New Jersey. It provides financial protection against unforeseen events such as accidents, theft, and damage to your vehicle. In New Jersey, it is mandatory to have car insurance to drive on public roads. Failure to have car insurance can result in penalties, fines, and even license suspension.

Types of Car Insurance Coverage

There are various types of car insurance coverage available in New Jersey, including liability, collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Liability coverage is the minimum requirement in New Jersey, and it covers damages to other people’s property and injuries that you cause in an accident.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage covers damages to your car caused by a collision with another car or object. It also covers damages caused by potholes, road hazards, and other non-collision incidents.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your car caused by events such as theft, vandalism, fire, and natural disasters. It also covers damages caused by collisions with animals.

Personal Injury Protection

Personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical expenses, lost wages, and other related expenses if you or your passengers are injured in an accident. PIP is mandatory in New Jersey, and it covers up to $250,000 per person per accident.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage covers damages caused by drivers who do not have insurance or do not have enough insurance to cover the damages. It also covers hit-and-run accidents.

Choosing the Right Car Insurance Company

When choosing a car insurance company in New Jersey, it is essential to consider factors such as coverage options, rates, discounts, and customer service. Some of the top car insurance companies in New Jersey include Geico, Progressive, State Farm, Allstate, and NJM Insurance.

Geico

Geico is known for its affordable rates and user-friendly website. It offers various discounts, including multi-car, multi-policy, and safe driving discounts.

Progressive

Progressive is known for its innovative approach to car insurance, including its Snapshot program, which tracks your driving habits and rewards safe driving with discounts. It also offers various discounts, including multi-car, multi-policy, and safe driver discounts.

State Farm

State Farm is known for its excellent customer service and wide range of coverage options. It offers various discounts, including multiple line, safe driver, and good student discounts.

Allstate

Allstate is known for its comprehensive coverage options, including its accident forgiveness program, which forgives your first accident and does not raise your rates. It also offers various discounts, including multi-policy, safe driver, and anti-theft discounts.

NJM Insurance

NJM Insurance is a local New Jersey company that is known for its excellent customer service and competitive rates. It offers various discounts, including multi-car, safe driver, and good student discounts.

Conclusion

Car insurance is a must-have for any car owner in New Jersey. It provides financial protection against unforeseen events and is mandatory by law. When choosing a car insurance company, it is essential to consider factors such as coverage options, rates, discounts, and customer service. By doing so, you can ensure that you have the right coverage at the right price.