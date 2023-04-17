Ulster Savings: Your Reliable Financial Partner

Ulster Savings Bank J&J Sass Electric from www.jjsass.com

Introduction

Ulster Savings is a financial institution that has been serving the Hudson Valley region for over 165 years. They are known for their exceptional customer service, competitive rates, and innovative banking solutions. In this article, we will explore the various services offered by Ulster Savings and how they can benefit you.

History of Ulster Savings

Ulster Savings was founded in 1851 as a mutual savings bank in Kingston, New York. Over the years, they have expanded their services and now have 14 branch locations throughout the Hudson Valley. Despite their growth, they remain committed to their founding principles of providing excellent service to their customers.

Services Offered

Personal Banking

Ulster Savings offers a wide range of personal banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. They also offer online banking, mobile banking, and bill pay services. Their checking accounts have low fees and no minimum balance requirements, making them a popular choice among customers.

Mortgages

If you are looking to purchase a home or refinance your existing mortgage, Ulster Savings has a variety of options to choose from. They offer fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, as well as jumbo and FHA loans. Their mortgage specialists are knowledgeable and can help you find the best solution for your needs.

Business Banking

Ulster Savings also offers a range of business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, cash management solutions, and commercial loans. They understand the unique needs of small businesses and offer personalized service to help them succeed.

Benefits of Banking with Ulster Savings

Exceptional Customer Service

At Ulster Savings, customer service is a top priority. Their staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to help. They take the time to get to know their customers and offer personalized solutions to meet their needs.

Competitive Rates

Ulster Savings offers competitive rates on their banking products, including savings accounts, CDs, and mortgages. This allows their customers to earn more on their savings and pay less on their loans.

Innovative Banking Solutions

Ulster Savings is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest banking technology. They offer online and mobile banking services, as well as a variety of cash management solutions for businesses.

Conclusion

Ulster Savings is a trusted financial partner for individuals and businesses in the Hudson Valley region. With their exceptional customer service, competitive rates, and innovative banking solutions, they are a valuable asset to the community. Whether you are looking for personal banking services or business solutions, Ulster Savings has something to offer. Contact them today to learn more about how they can help you achieve your financial goals.