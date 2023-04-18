Direct Plus Loan Application: Everything You Need To Know

New Lower Federal Parent PLUS Loan Interest Rate for 201920 from www.quatromoney.com

Introduction

If you’re looking to fund your higher education, you may have come across the Direct Plus loan application. This is a loan provided by the US Department of Education to students and their parents to cover the cost of education. In this blog post, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the Direct Plus loan application process.

What is a Direct Plus Loan?

The Direct Plus loan is a federal loan offered by the Department of Education to graduate students and parents of dependent undergraduate students. It’s a credit-based loan that helps cover the cost of education beyond what other financial aid such as grants, scholarships, and other loans cover.

How to Apply for a Direct Plus Loan?

To apply for a Direct Plus loan, you must first complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. Then, you need to visit the official government website for Direct Plus loans and complete the online application form. You’ll need to provide personal information, including your name, social security number, and driver’s license number. You also need to provide employment and income information.

Credit Check

Once you’ve completed the application, the Department of Education performs a credit check to determine your eligibility for the loan. The credit check is essential because it helps the government assess your ability to repay the loan. If you have a poor credit score, you may not be eligible for the loan.

Interest Rates and Fees

Direct Plus loans come with a fixed interest rate, which means that the interest rate remains the same throughout the life of the loan. The interest rate for Direct Plus loans is higher than other federal loans, but it’s still lower than most private loans. The interest rate is currently set at 6.28%. In addition to the interest rate, Direct Plus loans come with an origination fee. The origination fee is a percentage of the loan amount and is deducted from the loan disbursement amount. The origination fee for Direct Plus loans is currently set at 4.228%.

Loan Repayment

Direct Plus loans are repaid through the Department of Education’s Federal Direct Loan Program. The repayment period for Direct Plus loans is ten years, but you can extend it up to 25 years depending on the amount of the loan. You can choose from various repayment plans, including the standard repayment plan, graduated repayment plan, and income-driven repayment plan.

Benefits of Direct Plus Loans

Direct Plus loans offer many benefits to students and their parents. First, they help cover the cost of education beyond what other financial aid covers. Second, they come with fixed interest rates, which means that you don’t have to worry about the interest rate increasing over time. Third, you can choose from various repayment plans, giving you flexibility in repaying the loan.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Direct Plus loan application process may seem daunting at first, but it’s relatively straightforward. If you’re looking to fund your higher education, it’s worth considering the Direct Plus loan as an option. Just remember that it’s a credit-based loan, and you need to have a good credit score to be eligible. We hope this blog post has been helpful in guiding you through the process. Good luck with your loan application!