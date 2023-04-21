Discover card how to apply, features, pros & cons PaySpace Magazine from payspacemagazine.com

Introduction

If you are in the market for a new credit card, you may have come across Discover. The company has been around since the mid-1980s and has become one of the most well-known credit card issuers in the United States. But is Discover a bad credit card? In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of using a Discover credit card.

Pros of Using a Discover Credit Card

Rewards Program

One of the biggest advantages of using a Discover credit card is the rewards program. Discover offers a wide range of rewards for its cardholders, including cashback, miles, and points. Some cards even offer bonus rewards for specific categories, such as gas, groceries, or restaurants.

No Annual Fee

Another advantage of using a Discover credit card is that many of their cards do not have an annual fee. This can save you hundreds of dollars a year compared to other credit cards that do charge an annual fee.

No Foreign Transaction Fees

If you travel frequently outside of the United States, you will appreciate that Discover credit cards do not charge foreign transaction fees. This can save you up to 3% on every purchase you make abroad.

Free Credit Score

Discover also offers a free credit score to its cardholders. This can help you keep track of your credit score and make sure you are on track to achieve your financial goals.

Cons of Using a Discover Credit Card

Not Widely Accepted

One of the biggest disadvantages of using a Discover credit card is that it is not as widely accepted as other credit cards, such as Visa or Mastercard. This means that you may have trouble using your Discover card in certain places, especially outside of the United States.

Higher Interest Rates

Discover cards tend to have higher interest rates compared to other credit cards. If you carry a balance on your card, you will end up paying more in interest charges over time.

Limited Benefits

While Discover does offer a rewards program, the benefits are not as extensive as some other credit cards. For example, some travel rewards cards offer perks like airport lounge access or free checked bags, which Discover cards do not.

Conclusion

So, is Discover a bad credit card? The answer ultimately depends on your personal financial situation and spending habits. If you are someone who values a good rewards program and does not carry a balance on your card, a Discover credit card may be a great choice for you. However, if you frequently travel outside of the United States or carry a balance on your card, you may want to consider other options. As with any financial decision, it is important to do your research and choose the credit card that best fits your needs.