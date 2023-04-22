Bank Of America Cash Rewards Credit Card: A Comprehensive Guide

Top 7 Best Mastercard Credit Cards Which One Should You Choose from biltwealth.com

The Basics

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is a popular cashback credit card offered by Bank of America. This credit card offers cashback on purchases made on specific categories of spending, making it a great option for those who want to earn rewards on everyday purchases. With no annual fee and a variety of features, it’s no wonder why this credit card is so popular with consumers.

How it Works

When you use your Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card, you’ll earn cashback on every purchase you make. The amount of cashback you earn will depend on the category of spending. For example, you’ll earn 3% cashback on purchases made at gas stations, 2% cashback on purchases made at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% cashback on all other purchases.

Sign-Up Bonus

When you sign up for the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card, you’ll be eligible for a sign-up bonus. The current sign-up bonus is $200 cashback after you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of opening your account. This is a great way to earn extra cashback when you first start using your credit card.

Benefits of the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card

No Annual Fee

One of the biggest benefits of the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is that it has no annual fee. This means you won’t have to pay anything to use the credit card, making it a great option for those who don’t want to pay extra fees.

Cashback Rewards

The cashback rewards offered by the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card are another big benefit. You’ll earn cashback on every purchase you make, making it a great way to earn extra money on everyday purchases.

Flexible Redemption Options

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card offers flexible redemption options, allowing you to redeem your cashback rewards in a variety of ways. You can redeem your rewards for statement credits, deposits into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or for gift cards.

Additional Features

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card also comes with a variety of additional features, including travel and emergency assistance, auto rental collision damage waiver, and more. These features can provide added value and protection when using your credit card.

Drawbacks of the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rotating Categories

One drawback of the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is that the cashback categories rotate every quarter. This means you’ll have to keep track of which categories are currently offering cashback rewards, which can be difficult to remember.

Cashback Limitations

Another drawback of the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is that there are limitations on the amount of cashback you can earn. You’ll only earn the higher cashback rate (3% or 2%) on the first $2,500 in combined grocery/wholesale club/gas purchases each quarter. After that, you’ll earn the standard 1% cashback rate.

Foreign Transaction Fees

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card also charges foreign transaction fees, making it less than ideal for international travel. If you plan on using your credit card outside of the United States, you may want to consider a different credit card that doesn’t charge these fees.

Is the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card Right for You?

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great option for those who want to earn cashback rewards on everyday purchases without paying an annual fee. If you spend a lot on gas, groceries, and wholesale club purchases, you’ll likely earn a lot of cashback rewards with this credit card. However, if you want a credit card with more consistent rewards and fewer limitations, you may want to consider a different credit card.

Conclusion

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is a popular cashback credit card that offers rewards on everyday purchases. With no annual fee and a variety of features, it’s a great option for those who want to earn extra cashback without paying extra fees. However, it’s important to remember the limitations and drawbacks of this credit card before signing up. By doing your research and weighing the pros and cons, you can determine if the Bank of America Cash Rewards Credit Card is the right credit card for you.