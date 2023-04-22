Student Loans Deferred 2022: What You Need To Know

Student loan cancellation blocked. Now what? 3 questions answered Verite from veritenews.org

Introduction

For many students, taking out loans is the only way to pay for college. But with the high cost of tuition, repaying those loans can be difficult. That’s why many students choose to defer their loans until after graduation. In 2022, there were several changes to the student loan deferment process that you need to know about. This article will give you all the information you need to make informed decisions about your student loans.

What Is Student Loan Deferment?

Student loan deferment is a process that allows borrowers to temporarily stop making payments on their loans. This can be helpful for students who are still in school, unemployed, or experiencing financial hardship. During deferment, interest on the loan may continue to accrue, but the borrower is not required to make any payments.

Changes to Student Loan Deferment in 2022

New Eligibility Requirements

In 2022, the eligibility requirements for student loan deferment changed. Previously, borrowers were eligible for deferment if they were enrolled in school at least half-time, serving in the military, or experiencing economic hardship. Under the new rules, borrowers must be enrolled in school at least half-time or participating in an approved internship or residency program to be eligible for deferment.

Change to the Interest Subsidy

Another change to the student loan deferment process is the elimination of the interest subsidy for certain loans. Previously, the government would pay the interest that accrued on subsidized federal loans during deferment. Under the new rules, the interest subsidy is no longer available for loans that enter deferment on or after July 1, 2022.

Shorter Deferment Periods

Finally, the maximum length of deferment for certain types of loans has been reduced. For example, borrowers with Direct Unsubsidized Loans can now only receive up to 36 months of deferment, down from 48 months. This means that borrowers will have to start making payments sooner than they would have under the old rules.

What to Do If You Need to Defer Your Student Loans

If you need to defer your student loans, there are several steps you need to take. First, make sure you meet the eligibility requirements for deferment. If you do, contact your loan servicer and ask about the deferment process. They will be able to provide you with the necessary paperwork and guide you through the process.

It’s important to note that deferment should only be used as a last resort. While it can provide temporary relief, it can also increase the amount of interest you owe and extend the length of time it takes to pay off your loans. If you can make even small payments on your loans, it’s generally better to do so.

Conclusion

In 2022, there were several changes to the student loan deferment process. These changes include new eligibility requirements, a change to the interest subsidy, and shorter deferment periods. If you need to defer your student loans, make sure you meet the eligibility requirements and contact your loan servicer for guidance. Remember that deferment should only be used as a last resort, and making small payments on your loans can help you avoid additional interest and pay off your loans more quickly.