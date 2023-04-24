First Time Credit Card With No Credit: What You Need To Know In 2023

The 6 Best FirstTime Credit Cards of 2019 from www.thebalance.com

Introduction

Are you a first-time credit card applicant with no credit history? It can be challenging to get approved for a credit card when you don’t have any credit history. But don’t worry, in this article, we’ll provide you with tips and tricks on how to get your first credit card with no credit history.

Why Do You Need a Credit Card?

Having a credit card is essential in this day and age. Credit cards allow you to make purchases without having to carry cash. They also help you build your credit history, which is crucial when you want to apply for a loan or a mortgage in the future. Good credit history can help you get better interest rates and loan terms.

How to Apply for a Credit Card with No Credit?

When you apply for a credit card with no credit history, it can be challenging to get approved. But there are ways to increase your chances of getting approved. Here are some tips:

Get a Secured Credit Card

One of the easiest ways to get a credit card with no credit history is to get a secured credit card. A secured credit card requires a cash deposit, which acts as collateral. The credit limit on the card is usually equal to the deposit. It’s a good way to build your credit history, and after a few months of using it, you can apply for an unsecured credit card.

Apply for a Student Credit Card

If you’re a student, you can apply for a student credit card. Student credit cards are designed for students who have little or no credit history. They usually come with lower credit limits and higher interest rates, but they’re a good way to start building your credit history.

Apply for a Store Credit Card

Another way to get a credit card with no credit history is to apply for a store credit card. Store credit cards are usually easier to get approved for because they have lower credit limits and are only valid for use in that particular store. However, they usually come with higher interest rates.

How to Use Your Credit Card Wisely?

Getting a credit card is just the first step. To build a good credit history, you need to use your credit card wisely. Here are some tips:

Pay Your Bills on Time

The most important thing you can do is to pay your credit card bills on time. Late payments can hurt your credit score and make it harder to get approved for credit in the future.

Keep Your Credit Utilization Low

Credit utilization is the amount of credit you’re using compared to your credit limit. It’s important to keep your credit utilization low because it shows that you’re responsible with your credit. A good rule of thumb is to keep your credit utilization below 30%.

Avoid Cash Advances

Cash advances can be tempting, but they usually come with high fees and interest rates. It’s best to avoid them unless it’s an emergency.

Conclusion

Getting your first credit card with no credit history can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. By following the tips and tricks we’ve shared in this article, you can increase your chances of getting approved for a credit card. Remember to use your credit card wisely and pay your bills on time to build a good credit history.