Is It Bad To Run Your Credit Score?

Rising Up Tips to Bring Your Credit Score Up Right Now from blog.drivetime.com

Introduction

Many people are afraid to check their credit score because they believe it will hurt their credit. However, this is a common misconception that can lead to missed opportunities. In this article, we will explore whether it is bad to run your credit score.

What is a Credit Score?

A credit score is a numerical representation of your creditworthiness. It is a three-digit number that ranges from 300 to 850. This number is based on your credit history and how you have managed credit in the past. It is used by lenders and creditors to determine whether you qualify for credit and at what interest rate.

The Importance of a Good Credit Score

Your credit score is an important factor in your financial life. It can affect your ability to get a loan, a credit card, or even a job. A good credit score can help you get better interest rates and save money in the long run. On the other hand, a bad credit score can lead to higher interest rates and difficulty getting approved for credit.

Does Checking Your Credit Score Hurt Your Credit?

No, checking your credit score does not hurt your credit. This is a common myth that many people believe. When you check your credit score, it is considered a “soft inquiry” or a “soft pull.” Soft inquiries do not affect your credit score and are not visible to lenders or creditors.

Hard Inquiries

A “hard inquiry” or “hard pull” occurs when a lender or creditor checks your credit report as part of a credit application. Hard inquiries can affect your credit score, but only temporarily. They typically stay on your credit report for two years and can lower your score by a few points.

How Often Should You Check Your Credit Score?

It is important to check your credit score regularly to ensure accuracy and monitor your credit. You can check your credit score for free once a year from each of the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) at AnnualCreditReport.com. You can also use various websites and apps to check your score more frequently.

Checking Your Score Before Applying for Credit

If you are planning to apply for credit, it is a good idea to check your credit score beforehand. This will give you an idea of what to expect and whether you are likely to be approved. It can also help you identify any errors or fraud on your credit report.

Conclusion

Checking your credit score is not bad for your credit. In fact, it is important to check your score regularly to ensure accuracy and monitor your credit. Don’t let the fear of hurting your credit hold you back from checking your score. Knowledge is power, and knowing your credit score can help you make informed financial decisions.

Final Thoughts

Remember, your credit score is just one factor that lenders and creditors consider when making credit decisions. Other factors include your income, employment history, and debt-to-income ratio. By maintaining good credit habits and staying on top of your credit, you can improve your credit score over time and achieve your financial goals.