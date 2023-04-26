Does Refinancing Student Loans Affect Credit Score?

How does refinancing a student loan affect credit? Lexington Law from bariatrx.com

Introduction

Student loan debt can be a significant burden on many people’s finances. For those struggling to make payments, refinancing can be an attractive option. Refinancing can offer lower interest rates and potentially lower monthly payments. However, many people wonder if refinancing student loans can negatively affect their credit score.

What is Refinancing?

Refinancing is the process of taking out a new loan to pay off an existing loan. In the case of student loans, this means taking out a new loan to pay off one or more existing student loans. The new loan usually has a lower interest rate or a different repayment term, which can make it more manageable for the borrower.

How Does Refinancing Affect Credit Score?

Refinancing student loans can affect credit score, but the impact is usually minimal. When a borrower applies for a new loan, the lender will perform a hard credit inquiry. This inquiry can temporarily lower the borrower’s credit score by a few points. However, this impact should only last a few months.

Hard vs Soft Credit Inquiries

It’s important to note that there are two types of credit inquiries: hard and soft. A hard inquiry is when a lender checks a borrower’s credit report to make a lending decision. This type of inquiry can have a negative impact on the borrower’s credit score. A soft inquiry, on the other hand, is when a lender checks a borrower’s credit report for informational purposes, such as when pre-approving a borrower for a loan. Soft inquiries do not affect the borrower’s credit score.

Consolidation vs Refinancing

It’s also important to understand the difference between consolidation and refinancing. Consolidation is the process of combining multiple federal student loans into one loan. This can simplify the repayment process, but it does not usually result in a lower interest rate. Refinancing, on the other hand, involves taking out a new loan with a private lender to pay off one or more existing loans. This can result in a lower interest rate, but it also means the borrower is no longer eligible for federal loan benefits such as income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness programs.

Benefits of Refinancing

Despite the potential impact on credit score, there are many benefits to refinancing student loans. Some of the main benefits include:

Lower Interest Rates

One of the main reasons people choose to refinance their student loans is to get a lower interest rate. This can save them thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Lower Monthly Payments

Refinancing can also result in lower monthly payments, which can make it easier for borrowers to manage their finances.

Shorter Repayment Terms

Some borrowers may choose to refinance with a shorter repayment term, which can help them pay off their loans faster and save on interest.

When to Refinance

Refinancing is not the right choice for everyone. Borrowers should consider refinancing if they meet the following criteria:

Good Credit Score

To qualify for the best interest rates, borrowers should have a good credit score. Generally, a credit score of 700 or higher is considered good.

Stable Income

Borrowers should have a stable income to ensure they can make the new loan payments. Lenders will usually require proof of income before approving a loan.

High Interest Rates

If a borrower has high interest rates on their existing loans, refinancing can save them money over the life of the loan.

Conclusion

Refinancing student loans can be a good choice for borrowers looking to save money on interest or lower their monthly payments. While it can have a temporary impact on credit score, the benefits usually outweigh the risks. Borrowers should carefully consider their options and choose a lender that offers the best interest rate and repayment terms for their needs.