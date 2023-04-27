Affinity Plus Student Loans: Everything You Need To Know In 2023

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Credit Unions Hastings Area from www.hastingsmn.org

Introduction

If you’re a college student or soon-to-be college graduate, you’re probably familiar with the challenge of paying for tuition, textbooks, and living expenses. Student loans are a common way to finance higher education, and Affinity Plus is a credit union that offers a variety of options for student borrowers. In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about Affinity Plus student loans, including eligibility requirements, interest rates, repayment options, and more.

Types of Affinity Plus Student Loans

Private Student Loans

Affinity Plus offers private student loans to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, textbooks, and other expenses. These loans are available to both undergraduate and graduate students, and can be used to finance up to 100% of the cost of attendance. Interest rates are competitive, and borrowers may be able to choose between fixed and variable rates. Repayment terms range from 5 to 15 years, depending on the loan amount and other factors.

Refinancing Student Loans

If you already have student loans with another lender, you may be able to refinance them with Affinity Plus. This can be a smart move if you want to lower your interest rate, reduce your monthly payments, or simplify your repayment by consolidating multiple loans into one. Refinancing can also help you pay off your loans faster by shortening your repayment term. Affinity Plus offers both fixed and variable interest rates for refinancing, and you may be able to choose your repayment term.

Parent Loans

Parents of undergraduate students can also apply for Affinity Plus student loans to help pay for their child’s education. These loans are available at competitive interest rates and can be used to cover up to 100% of the cost of attendance. Repayment terms range from 5 to 15 years, and borrowers may be able to choose between fixed and variable rates. Unlike federal Parent PLUS loans, Affinity Plus parent loans do not require a credit check.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for an Affinity Plus student loan, you must meet certain criteria. For private student loans and refinancing, you must:

Be enrolled in or accepted to an eligible college or university

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be at least 18 years old (or 19 in certain states)

Have a minimum credit score of 670 (or a co-signer with a score of 670 or higher)

Have a minimum annual income of $24,000 (or a co-signer with an income of $24,000 or higher)

For parent loans, you must:

Be the parent or legal guardian of an undergraduate student

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Have a minimum credit score of 670

Have a minimum annual income of $24,000

Interest Rates and Fees

Interest rates for Affinity Plus student loans vary depending on the type of loan, your creditworthiness, and other factors. As of 2023, interest rates for private student loans range from 2.99% to 10.99% APR for fixed-rate loans, and from 1.99% to 9.99% APR for variable-rate loans. Refinancing rates range from 2.50% to 7.74% APR for fixed-rate loans, and from 1.90% to 6.99% APR for variable-rate loans. Parent loan rates range from 4.99% to 10.99% APR for fixed-rate loans, and from 3.99% to 9.99% APR for variable-rate loans.

Affinity Plus does not charge origination fees, application fees, or prepayment penalties for its student loans. However, late fees may apply if you miss a payment or make a late payment.

Repayment Options

Affinity Plus offers several repayment options for its student loans, including:

Immediate repayment: Make full payments on your loan while you’re in school

Interest-only repayment: Pay only the interest on your loan while you’re in school, and begin making full payments after graduation

Deferred repayment: Postpone all payments on your loan until after you graduate, leave school, or drop below half-time enrollment

Borrowers can also choose between several repayment terms, ranging from 5 to 15 years depending on the loan type and amount. Affinity Plus also offers a 0.25% interest rate discount for borrowers who sign up for automatic payments.

Benefits of Affinity Plus Student Loans

There are several benefits to choosing Affinity Plus for your student loans:

Competitive interest rates: Affinity Plus offers competitive interest rates for its student loans, which can save you money over the life of your loan

No fees: Unlike some lenders, Affinity Plus does not charge origination fees, application fees, or prepayment penalties for its student loans

Flexible repayment options: Affinity Plus offers several repayment options to fit your budget and lifestyle

Discounts for automatic payments: Borrowers can receive a 0.25% interest rate discount by signing up for automatic payments

Member-owned credit union: Affinity Plus is a member-owned credit union, which means that profits are returned to members in the form of lower interest rates and better services

Drawbacks of Affinity Plus Student Loans

While Affinity Plus offers many benefits, there are also some drawbacks to consider:

Strict eligibility requirements: Affinity Plus has strict eligibility requirements for its student loans, including minimum credit scores and income levels

Co-signer may be required: If you don’t meet the eligibility requirements, you may need a co-signer with good credit and income to qualify for an Affinity Plus student loan

No federal loan options: Affinity Plus does not offer federal student loans, which may offer more flexible repayment options and forgiveness programs

Not available in all states: Affinity Plus student loans are not available in all states, so you’ll need to check if your state is eligible

Conclusion

Affinity Plus student loans can be a smart choice for college students and their parents who need to finance higher education. With competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and no fees, Affinity Plus offers many benefits to borrowers. However, it’s important to consider the strict eligibility requirements, potential need for a co-signer, and lack of federal loan options before choosing Affinity Plus. Be sure to compare loan options from multiple lenders to find the best fit for your needs and budget.