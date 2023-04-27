Lowest Interest Credit Cards In 2023: The Ultimate Guide

Best Low Interest Credit Cards To Save Your Expenses from financeshed.net

Introduction

Credit cards have become an essential part of our lives, and with the growing number of credit card options available in the market, it’s crucial to choose the right one. One of the most important factors to consider is the interest rate. In this article, we’ll take a look at the lowest interest credit cards available in 2023.

What are Low-Interest Credit Cards?

Low-interest credit cards are those that have a lower Annual Percentage Rate (APR) than other credit cards. APR is the interest rate charged on the outstanding balance of a credit card. The lower the APR, the less interest you’ll pay on your balance.

How to Choose the Right Low-Interest Credit Card?

When choosing a low-interest credit card, it’s essential to consider the following factors:

The APR

The annual fee

The rewards program

The grace period

The Top 5 Lowest Interest Credit Cards in 2023

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is one of the best low-interest credit cards available in 2023. It offers an introductory APR of 0% for the first 18 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR will be 14.74% – 24.74% variable. The card also comes with no annual fee and a range of perks, including access to Citi Entertainment®.

2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is another excellent option for those looking for a low-interest credit card. It offers an introductory APR of 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR will be 14.99% – 23.74% variable. The card also comes with no annual fee and a cashback rewards program.

3. Discover it® Cash Back

The Discover it® Cash Back card is a great low-interest credit card option for those looking for a rewards program. It offers an introductory APR of 0% for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR will be 11.99% – 22.99% variable. The card also comes with no annual fee and a cashback rewards program that offers 5% cashback on rotating categories and 1% cashback on all other purchases.

4. Wells Fargo Platinum Card

The Wells Fargo Platinum Card is another great option for those looking for a low-interest credit card. It offers an introductory APR of 0% for the first 18 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR will be 16.49% – 24.49% variable. The card also comes with no annual fee and a range of benefits, including cell phone protection.

5. Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a low-interest credit card that also offers a cashback rewards program. It offers an introductory APR of 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR will be 13.99% – 23.99% variable. The card also comes with no annual fee and a rewards program that offers 3% cashback in a category of your choice, 2% cashback at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% cashback on all other purchases.

Conclusion

Choosing the right low-interest credit card can help you save money on interest charges and pay off your balance faster. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Discover it® Cash Back, Wells Fargo Platinum Card, and Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card are all great options for those looking for a low-interest credit card in 2023. Be sure to consider your spending habits and choose the card that best fits your needs.