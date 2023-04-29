What You Need To Know About Defease Loans In 2023

Beware of the Defeasance Gray Market Thirty Capital from www.thirtycapital.com

Introduction

If you’re a commercial real estate investor, you may have heard of defease loans. These loans are a unique type of financing that allows borrowers to pay off their existing mortgage debt using securities. In this article, we’ll explore what defease loans are, how they work, and the benefits and drawbacks of using them.

What Are Defease Loans?

Defease loans are a type of commercial real estate financing that allows borrowers to pay off their existing mortgage debt using securities. These securities are typically government or corporate bonds that are held in a trust for the duration of the loan term. The borrower makes regular payments on the bonds, which are used to pay off the mortgage debt when it comes due.

How Do Defease Loans Work?

Defease loans work by allowing the borrower to replace their existing mortgage debt with a portfolio of securities. The borrower sets up a trust, which holds the securities for the duration of the loan term. The borrower then makes regular payments on the securities, which are used to pay off the mortgage debt when it comes due.

When the borrower applies for a defease loan, they must provide a detailed list of the securities that will be used to replace the mortgage debt. The securities must also meet certain criteria, such as having a high credit rating and being readily marketable.

The Benefits of Defease Loans

There are several benefits to using defease loans for commercial real estate financing:

Lower Interest Rates: Defease loans often have lower interest rates than traditional mortgage loans, which can save borrowers money over the long term.

Flexible Loan Terms: Defease loans can be structured to meet the specific needs of the borrower, with terms ranging from a few years to several decades.

No Prepayment Penalties: Many defease loans do not have prepayment penalties, which allows borrowers to pay off their loan early without incurring additional fees.

The Drawbacks of Defease Loans

While there are benefits to using defease loans, there are also some drawbacks to be aware of:

Higher Upfront Costs: Defease loans often have higher upfront costs than traditional mortgage loans, due to the need to set up a trust and purchase securities.

Complexity: Defease loans are a complex type of financing that requires careful planning and execution. Borrowers must work closely with their lender and legal counsel to ensure that the loan is structured correctly.

Market Risk: The value of the securities used to pay off the mortgage debt can fluctuate over time, which can create market risk for the borrower.

Conclusion

Defease loans are a unique type of commercial real estate financing that can offer borrowers lower interest rates and flexible loan terms. However, they are a complex type of financing that requires careful planning and execution. If you’re considering a defease loan, it’s important to work closely with your lender and legal counsel to ensure that the loan is structured correctly and meets your specific needs.