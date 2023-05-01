Free Balance Transfer Credit Cards: A Comprehensive Guide

MBNA launches longestever 0 balance transfer credit card with 43 from www.thescottishsun.co.uk

Introduction

Credit cards have become an essential part of our lives. They provide us with the convenience to pay for our expenses without carrying cash. However, credit card debts can pile up easily, and the high-interest rates can make it hard to pay off the balance. This is where balance transfer credit cards come in handy. In this article, we’ll discuss what balance transfer credit cards are, how they work, and the best free balance transfer credit cards available in 2023.

What are Balance Transfer Credit Cards?

Balance transfer credit cards are credit cards that allow you to transfer the balance from your existing credit cards to a new credit card with a lower interest rate. This can help you save money on interest charges and pay off your debts faster. Balance transfer credit cards usually offer an introductory period with a low or 0% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) for a certain amount of time. This introductory period can range from 6 to 24 months, depending on the credit card issuer.

How do Balance Transfer Credit Cards Work?

To take advantage of a balance transfer credit card, you’ll need to apply for a new credit card and transfer the balance from your existing credit cards to the new card. Most credit card issuers offer an online balance transfer tool that allows you to transfer your balance easily. You’ll need to provide the account number and balance transfer amount for each credit card you want to transfer the balance from. Once the transfer is complete, you’ll start paying the new credit card issuer the balance transfer amount. During the introductory period, you won’t be charged any interest on the transferred balance. However, after the introductory period ends, the interest rate will revert to the regular APR, which can be higher than your previous credit card’s interest rate.

Best Free Balance Transfer Credit Cards in 2023

There are several free balance transfer credit cards available in 2023. Here are some of the best options:

1. Citi Simplicity Card

The Citi Simplicity Card offers a 0% APR on balance transfers for 21 months. This card has no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. This means that you won’t be charged any fees if you miss a payment or go over your credit limit. The Citi Simplicity Card also offers a low regular APR after the introductory period ends.

2. Discover it Balance Transfer Card

The Discover it Balance Transfer Card offers a 0% APR on balance transfers for 18 months. This card has no annual fee and offers cashback rewards on purchases. Discover also matches all the cashback rewards you earn in the first year.

3. Chase Slate Credit Card

The Chase Slate Credit Card offers a 0% APR on balance transfers for 15 months. This card has no annual fee and no balance transfer fee for the first 60 days. The Chase Slate Credit Card also offers a free FICO credit score and fraud protection.

Tips for Using Balance Transfer Credit Cards

While balance transfer credit cards can be a great way to save money on interest charges, there are some things you need to keep in mind:

1. Read the Fine Print

Before applying for a balance transfer credit card, make sure you read the fine print. Look for any fees or charges that might apply, such as balance transfer fees or annual fees. Also, check the regular APR after the introductory period ends to make sure it’s not higher than your previous credit card’s interest rate.

2. Make Payments on Time

To avoid any late fees or penalty APR, make sure you make payments on time. Set up automatic payments or reminders to ensure you don’t miss a payment.

3. Don’t Use the Card for New Purchases

While some balance transfer credit cards offer rewards or cashback on purchases, it’s best not to use the card for new purchases. Focus on paying off the transferred balance before the introductory period ends.

Conclusion

Balance transfer credit cards can be a great way to save money on interest charges and pay off your debts faster. However, it’s essential to read the fine print and make payments on time to avoid any fees or charges. The Citi Simplicity Card, Discover it Balance Transfer Card, and Chase Slate Credit Card are some of the best free balance transfer credit cards available in 2023. Use them wisely and make the most of the introductory period to pay off your debts faster.