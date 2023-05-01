Managing Student Loan Debt: Tips And Tricks For 2023

Managing Student Loan Debt Touro University Career Blog from collegeblog.touro.edu

Introduction

Student loans are a reality for many people who want to pursue higher education. Unfortunately, the cost of education has been rising steadily, and many students are left with a significant amount of debt after graduation. The good news is that there are ways to manage your student loan debt and make it more manageable. In this article, we’ll explore some tips and tricks to help you manage your student loan debt in 2023.

Understand Your Loan Repayment Plan

The first step in managing your student loan debt is to understand your loan repayment plan. Different types of loans have different repayment plans, and it’s essential to know the details of your plan. For example, federal student loans have several repayment options, including the standard repayment plan, income-driven repayment plans, and extended repayment plans. Private loans may have different repayment options, so it’s important to check with your lender.

Standard Repayment Plan

The standard repayment plan is the default plan for federal student loans. Under this plan, you’ll make fixed monthly payments for ten years. This plan is the quickest way to pay off your student loans, but it may not be the best option for everyone.

Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Income-driven repayment plans are designed for individuals with high student loan debt relative to their income. Under these plans, your monthly payments are based on your income and family size. There are four income-driven repayment plans: Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE), and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR).

Extended Repayment Plan

The extended repayment plan is available for both federal and private student loans. Under this plan, you can extend your repayment period up to 25 years, which will lower your monthly payments. However, you’ll end up paying more interest over the life of the loan.

Consider Loan Consolidation or Refinancing

Another way to manage your student loan debt is to consider loan consolidation or refinancing. Loan consolidation involves combining multiple federal loans into one loan, while refinancing involves taking out a new loan with a private lender to pay off your existing loans. Both options have pros and cons, so it’s essential to do your research to determine which option is best for you.

Loan Consolidation

Consolidating your federal loans can simplify your monthly payments and make it easier to keep track of your debt. However, it may not lower your interest rate, and you may end up paying more interest over the life of the loan.

Loan Refinancing

Refinancing your student loans can lower your interest rate and monthly payments, but you’ll lose access to federal loan benefits like income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness programs.

Explore Loan Forgiveness Programs

There are several loan forgiveness programs available for individuals with federal student loan debt. These programs can help you manage your debt and potentially have a portion of your loans forgiven.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is available for individuals who work in public service jobs, such as government or non-profit organizations. After making 120 qualifying payments, the remaining balance on your loans will be forgiven.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Teacher Loan Forgiveness is available for individuals who work as teachers in low-income schools for five consecutive years. Depending on the subject area and grade level, you may be eligible to have up to $17,500 of your loans forgiven.

Income-Driven Repayment Plan Forgiveness

If you’re enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan, any remaining balance on your loans will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years, depending on the plan.

Make Extra Payments When Possible

If you’re able to make extra payments on your student loans, it can help you pay off your debt faster and save you money on interest. Even if you can’t make a significant payment, any extra amount you can contribute will help.

Conclusion

Managing student loan debt can be challenging, but there are many ways to make it more manageable. By understanding your loan repayment plan, considering loan consolidation or refinancing, exploring loan forgiveness programs, and making extra payments when possible, you can get on the path to financial freedom. Remember, it’s essential to do your research and choose the options that work best for your unique situation.