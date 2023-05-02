Cheap Auto Insurance In Missouri: Everything You Need To Know In 2023

Insurance Auto Auctions Inc Fredericksburg Va 22406 Cheap Auto from insuranceautoauctionsincfredericksbu.blogspot.com

Introduction

If you live in Missouri and own a car, having auto insurance is not only mandatory, but it also protects you from financial loss in the event of an accident. However, finding affordable auto insurance can be a challenge. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about cheap auto insurance in Missouri in 2023.

Factors that Affect Auto Insurance Rates in Missouri

Auto insurance rates in Missouri are affected by various factors, including:

Driving Record

Your driving record is one of the most significant factors affecting your auto insurance rates. If you have a clean driving record, you are likely to pay lower premiums than someone with a history of accidents or traffic violations.

Location

Where you live in Missouri can also affect your auto insurance rates. If you live in an area with high crime rates or lots of traffic accidents, you will likely pay higher premiums.

Type of Car

The type of car you drive can also affect your auto insurance rates. Generally, newer or more expensive cars cost more to insure than older or less expensive cars.

Tips for Finding Cheap Auto Insurance in Missouri

Here are some tips to help you find cheap auto insurance in Missouri:

Shop Around

Don’t settle for the first auto insurance policy you come across. Shop around and compare rates from multiple providers to find the best deal.

Bundle Your Policies

If you have multiple insurance policies, such as homeowners or renters insurance, consider bundling them with your auto insurance. Many providers offer discounts for bundling policies.

Consider Your Deductible

The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums will be. However, make sure you can afford to pay the deductible if you need to make a claim.

The Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements in Missouri

In Missouri, the minimum auto insurance requirements are:

Bodily Injury Liability

$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property Damage Liability

$10,000 per accident

While these are the minimum requirements, it is recommended to have higher coverage limits to protect yourself from financial loss in the event of an accident.

Conclusion

Auto insurance is a necessary expense for all Missouri drivers. By understanding the factors that affect auto insurance rates, shopping around for the best deals, and knowing the minimum requirements, you can find affordable auto insurance that meets your needs in 2023.