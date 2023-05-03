Top 10 CHEAP & MODERN First Cars with CHEAP INSURANCE (NO BLACK BOX from www.youtube.com

Introduction

Car insurance is an essential expense for every car owner. It is a legal requirement in most states and protects you from financial losses in case of an accident. The cost of car insurance varies depending on several factors, including the type of car you drive. In this article, we will discuss the top ten cheapest cars for insurance in 2023.

The Methodology

We used the data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to determine the cost of insurance for different car models. The IIHS provides objective, scientific data to help car owners make informed decisions about the safety and security of their vehicles.

The List of Cheapest Cars for Insurance in 2023

1. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is a reliable and affordable car that is known for its safety features. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it one of the cheapest cars to insure in 2023.

2. Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is an SUV that is popular among families. It has a high safety rating and is equipped with advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. It also has a low theft rate, which makes it a cheap car to insure.

3. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is a mid-size sedan that is known for its reliability and safety. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it one of the cheapest cars to insure in 2023.

4. Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a compact SUV that is known for its fuel efficiency and safety features. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it a cheap car to insure.

5. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is a compact car that is known for its affordability and safety. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it one of the cheapest cars to insure in 2023.

6. Kia Forte

The Kia Forte is a compact car that is known for its fuel efficiency and safety features. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it a cheap car to insure.

7. Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a mid-size SUV that is known for its safety features and spacious interior. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it one of the cheapest cars to insure in 2023.

8. Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is a compact SUV that is known for its fuel efficiency and safety features. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it a cheap car to insure.

9. Nissan Altima

The Nissan Altima is a mid-size sedan that is known for its reliability and safety. It has a low theft rate and is easy to repair, which makes it one of the cheapest cars to insure in 2023.

10. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a compact SUV that is popular among families. It has a high safety rating and is equipped with advanced safety features like lane departure warning and forward collision warning. It also has a low theft rate, which makes it a cheap car to insure.

Conclusion

Car insurance is an important expense that every car owner must consider. Choosing the right car can help you save money on insurance premiums. The cars listed above are some of the cheapest to insure in 2023, based on the data from the IIHS. When shopping for a car, make sure to consider the cost of insurance as well as other factors like fuel efficiency, safety, and reliability.