Higher Priced Mortgage Loans: What You Need To Know

Introduction

Buying a home is one of the biggest investments you will ever make. For many people, taking out a mortgage is the only way to achieve this dream. However, not all mortgages are created equal. Some are classified as higher priced mortgage loans, which can come with additional requirements and higher costs. In this article, we will discuss what a higher priced mortgage loan is and what you need to know before taking one out.

What is a Higher Priced Mortgage Loan?

A higher priced mortgage loan, also known as HPML, is a type of mortgage that meets specific criteria set by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). According to the CFPB, a mortgage loan is considered higher priced if the annual percentage rate (APR) exceeds a certain percentage above the average prime offer rate (APOR). The exact percentage varies depending on the loan amount and the type of loan.

Why Do Lenders Offer Higher Priced Mortgage Loans?

Lenders offer higher priced mortgage loans to borrowers who may not qualify for traditional mortgages. These borrowers typically have lower credit scores, higher debt-to-income ratios, or other risk factors that make them less likely to repay the loan. Higher priced mortgage loans are riskier for lenders, so they charge higher interest rates and fees to compensate for the increased risk.

What Are the Requirements for a Higher Priced Mortgage Loan?

If you are considering a higher priced mortgage loan, you should be aware of the additional requirements that come with it. The CFPB requires lenders to follow certain rules when offering higher priced mortgage loans, including:

Requiring a written appraisal of the property

Verifying the borrower’s ability to repay the loan

Escrowing taxes and insurance payments

Prohibiting balloon payments

Limited prepayment penalties

What Are the Costs of a Higher Priced Mortgage Loan?

Higher priced mortgage loans come with higher costs than traditional mortgages. In addition to higher interest rates, borrowers may be required to pay additional fees, such as:

Origination fees

Underwriting fees

Document preparation fees

Appraisal fees

Closing costs

How to Qualify for a Higher Priced Mortgage Loan?

If you are interested in a higher priced mortgage loan, you will need to meet certain criteria to qualify. These may include:

Good credit score

Stable employment history

Low debt-to-income ratio

Proof of income and assets

Down payment

What Are the Alternatives to a Higher Priced Mortgage Loan?

If you do not qualify for a traditional mortgage or a higher priced mortgage loan, there are other options available, such as:

FHA loans

VA loans

USDA loans

Conventional loans

Conclusion

Higher priced mortgage loans can be a viable option for borrowers who do not qualify for traditional mortgages. However, they come with additional requirements and higher costs, so it is important to carefully consider your options before taking one out. If you are unsure whether a higher priced mortgage loan is right for you, consult with a qualified mortgage professional who can help you make an informed decision.