Navy Federal Secured Credit Card: What You Need To Know In 2023

Introduction

If you’re looking to build or improve your credit score, a secured credit card may be a good option for you. One of the most popular secured credit cards out there is the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what this card offers, how it works, and whether it’s the right choice for you.

What is a secured credit card?

A secured credit card is a type of credit card that requires a security deposit to be made before the card can be used. This deposit acts as collateral for the credit card company, and can be used to pay off any outstanding balances in the event that the cardholder is unable to make their payments.

How does the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card work?

The Navy Federal Secured Credit Card works like any other secured credit card. You’ll need to make a security deposit of at least $200, and this deposit will determine your credit limit. You can then use the card to make purchases just like you would with any other credit card.

Benefits of the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card

One of the biggest benefits of the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card is that it reports to all three major credit bureaus. This means that if you use the card responsibly and make your payments on time, you’ll be able to build or improve your credit score. Another benefit of the card is that it offers rewards points for every dollar you spend. These points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including travel, merchandise, and cash back.

Drawbacks of the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card

One potential drawback of the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card is that it requires a membership with Navy Federal Credit Union. This means that if you’re not already a member, you’ll need to go through the process of joining before you can apply for the card. Another potential drawback is that the card has a relatively high annual fee of $49. While this fee is lower than some other secured credit cards, it’s still something to consider when deciding whether the card is right for you.

Is the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card right for you?

Whether or not the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card is right for you will depend on your individual needs and financial situation. If you’re looking to build or improve your credit score, and you’re willing to pay the annual fee and become a member of Navy Federal Credit Union, this card could be a good choice for you.

Alternatives to the Navy Federal Secured Credit Card

If you’re not interested in becoming a member of Navy Federal Credit Union, or if you’re looking for a secured credit card with lower fees, there are plenty of alternatives out there. Some popular options include the Discover it Secured Credit Card, the Capital One Secured Mastercard, and the Citi Secured Mastercard.

Conclusion

The Navy Federal Secured Credit Card is a popular option for those looking to build or improve their credit score. While it does have some drawbacks, such as the annual fee and membership requirement, it also offers benefits such as rewards points and reporting to all three major credit bureaus. Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to apply for this card will depend on your individual needs and financial situation.