Cash Back Credit Cards With No Annual Fees: Everything You Need To Know In 2023

Absolute Best 5 Cash Back Credit Cards, No Annual Fee, Per Each from medium.com

Introduction

If you’re looking for a way to earn some extra cash while using your credit card for everyday purchases, then a cash back credit card with no annual fee may be the perfect solution for you. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about cash back credit cards with no annual fees in 2023, including how they work, the benefits they offer, and how to choose the right card for your needs.

What are Cash Back Credit Cards with No Annual Fees?

Cash back credit cards with no annual fees are credit cards that offer rewards in the form of cash back on your purchases, without charging an annual fee for the privilege. These cards allow you to earn a percentage of your spending back as cash, which can be redeemed for statement credits, checks, or other rewards.

How Do Cash Back Credit Cards with No Annual Fees Work?

Cash back credit cards with no annual fees work by offering a percentage of your spending back as cash rewards. The percentage of cash back you earn typically ranges from 1% to 5%, depending on the card and the category of purchase. For example, some cards may offer 5% cash back on groceries, while others may offer 1% cash back on all purchases.

The Benefits of Cash Back Credit Cards with No Annual Fees

There are several benefits to using a cash back credit card with no annual fee, including:

You can earn rewards on your spending without paying an annual fee.

You can redeem your cash back rewards for statement credits, checks, or other rewards.

You can earn rewards on everyday purchases, such as groceries, gas, and dining out.

You can often earn a sign-up bonus when you first open the card.

How to Choose the Right Cash Back Credit Card with No Annual Fee

When choosing a cash back credit card with no annual fee, there are several factors to consider, including:

The percentage of cash back offered on your purchases.

The categories of purchases that earn the highest percentage of cash back.

The sign-up bonus offered when you first open the card.

The redemption options for your cash back rewards.

Top Cash Back Credit Cards with No Annual Fees in 2023

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no limit on the amount of cash back you can earn. The card also offers a sign-up bonus of $200 after you spend $500 in the first 3 months of opening the card.

2. Discover it Cash Back

The Discover it Cash Back card offers 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter, up to a quarterly maximum of $1,500 in purchases, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. The card also offers a sign-up bonus where Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

3. Citi Double Cash Card

The Citi Double Cash Card offers 2% cash back on all purchases, with no limit on the amount of cash back you can earn. The card also offers a unique rewards structure where you earn 1% cash back when you make a purchase, and an additional 1% cash back when you pay off that purchase.

Conclusion

Cash back credit cards with no annual fees are a great way to earn rewards on your everyday spending without paying an annual fee. By understanding how these cards work, the benefits they offer, and how to choose the right one for your needs, you can take advantage of the rewards they offer and save money on your purchases. Consider one of the top cash back credit cards with no annual fees in 2023 and start earning cash back today!