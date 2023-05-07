How Many Credit Cards Should I Have? Insurance Noon from insurancenoon.com

Introduction

Are you looking for a credit card that offers no interest for 24 months? If so, you’re in luck because there are several credit cards available in the market that offer this benefit. This article will provide you with a review of the best credit cards with no interest for 24 months in 2023.

What is a 0% Interest Credit Card?

A 0% interest credit card is a credit card that offers an introductory period with no interest charges. This introductory period can range from 6 months to 24 months depending on the credit card. During this period, you won’t have to pay any interest charges on your purchases or balance transfers. However, once the introductory period ends, you will be charged interest on any balance remaining.

Best Credit Cards with No Interest for 24 Months

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card offers 0% interest for the first 24 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR ranges from 14.99% to 23.74%, depending on your creditworthiness. This credit card also offers cashback rewards of up to 1.5% on all purchases.

2. Citi Simplicity

The Citi Simplicity credit card offers 0% interest for the first 24 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR ranges from 14.74% to 24.74%, depending on your creditworthiness. This credit card also has no late fees or penalty rates, making it an excellent option for those who may have trouble making payments on time.

3. Discover it Cash Back

The Discover it Cash Back credit card offers 0% interest for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR ranges from 11.99% to 22.99%, depending on your creditworthiness. This credit card also offers cashback rewards of up to 5% on rotating categories and 1% on all other purchases.

4. American Express Cash Magnet

The American Express Cash Magnet credit card offers 0% interest for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the introductory period, the APR ranges from 13.99% to 23.99%, depending on your creditworthiness. This credit card also offers cashback rewards of up to 1.5% on all purchases.

How to Choose the Best Credit Card with No Interest for 24 Months

When choosing a credit card with no interest for 24 months, there are several factors to consider, such as:

Introductory period length

APR after the introductory period

Rewards program

Annual fees

Credit score requirements

It’s important to choose a credit card that fits your financial needs and goals. For example, if you plan to use the credit card for purchases and balance transfers, a longer introductory period may be more beneficial. However, if you’re looking for a credit card with no annual fee, the Discover it Cash Back may be the best option for you.

Conclusion

Overall, choosing a credit card with no interest for 24 months can be a great way to save money on interest charges. The Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi Simplicity, Discover it Cash Back, and American Express Cash Magnet are all excellent options to consider. Be sure to choose a credit card that fits your financial needs and goals.