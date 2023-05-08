What is full coverage car insurance insurance from greatoutdoorsabq.com

Introduction

Car insurance is a necessity for every car owner. It protects you financially in case of an accident or theft. However, with so many types of car insurance, it can be confusing to know which one to choose. One of the most comprehensive types of car insurance is full coverage car insurance. In this article, we will explain what full coverage car insurance is and what it covers.

What is Full Coverage Car Insurance?

Full coverage car insurance is a type of insurance that covers both liability and physical damage to your car. It provides protection for you, your passengers, and your vehicle in case of an accident. Full coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.

Liability Insurance

Liability insurance covers the cost of damage or injury you cause to others in an accident. It includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Bodily injury liability covers the cost of medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering of the other party. Property damage liability covers the cost of damage to the other party’s property.

Collision Insurance

Collision insurance covers the cost of damage to your car in case of a collision with another car or object. It includes the cost of repairs or replacement of your car. Collision insurance is required if you have a car loan or lease.

Comprehensive Insurance

Comprehensive insurance covers the cost of damage to your car caused by events other than collisions. It includes theft, vandalism, fire, and natural disasters. Comprehensive insurance also covers the cost of a rental car if your car is being repaired.

What Does Full Coverage Car Insurance Not Cover?

Although full coverage car insurance is comprehensive, it does not cover everything. Full coverage car insurance does not cover the cost of regular maintenance or repairs due to wear and tear. It also does not cover the cost of personal belongings stolen from your car.

How Much Does Full Coverage Car Insurance Cost?

Full coverage car insurance is more expensive than liability-only insurance. The cost of full coverage car insurance depends on several factors, including your driving record, age, location, and type of car. It is important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the best price.

Is Full Coverage Car Insurance Required?

Full coverage car insurance is not required by law. However, if you have a car loan or lease, your lender may require you to have full coverage car insurance. It is always a good idea to have full coverage car insurance to protect yourself financially in case of an accident.

Conclusion

Full coverage car insurance is a comprehensive type of insurance that covers both liability and physical damage to your car. It includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Although it is more expensive than liability-only insurance, it provides more protection in case of an accident. It is important to shop around and compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the best price.