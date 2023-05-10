Bank Of America Business Credit Cards: The Ultimate Guide

These two Bank of America credit cards has a different design. The old from www.reddit.com

Introduction

As a business owner, you know the importance of having a reliable credit card to manage your expenses. Bank of America offers a variety of business credit cards that cater to different needs and preferences. In this guide, we will explore the features, benefits and drawbacks of Bank of America business credit cards, and help you choose the right one for your business.

Types of Bank of America Business Credit Cards

Cash Rewards for Business Mastercard

This card offers 3% cash back on purchases at gas stations and office supply stores, 2% cash back on purchases at restaurants, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. It also has a $200 statement credit bonus after spending $500 in the first 60 days of account opening. The annual fee is $0.

Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard

This card offers similar cash back rewards as the Cash Rewards for Business Mastercard, but also includes 25% to 75% bonus points on all purchases if you have an active Bank of America business checking account. The annual fee is also $0.

Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard

This card offers 1.5 points per dollar spent on all purchases, and 3 points per dollar spent on travel purchases booked through Bank of America’s Travel Center. It also has no foreign transaction fees, and a $250 statement credit bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 60 days of account opening. The annual fee is $0.

Platinum Plus for Business Mastercard

This card offers a low introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 7 billing cycles. It also has no annual fee and a rewards program that allows you to earn points on all purchases, which can be redeemed for cash back, merchandise, and travel rewards.

Benefits of Bank of America Business Credit Cards

Bank of America business credit cards offer a variety of benefits that can help you manage your business expenses effectively, such as:

Cash back rewards on purchases

Bonus points for having an active Bank of America business checking account

No foreign transaction fees on travel purchases

Low introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers

Flexible rewards program that allows you to choose your own rewards

Drawbacks of Bank of America Business Credit Cards

While Bank of America business credit cards have many benefits, there are also some drawbacks to consider, such as:

Lower rewards rates compared to other business credit cards

No introductory APR on balance transfers for some cards

Not all cards offer travel benefits, such as airport lounge access or travel insurance

How to Choose the Right Bank of America Business Credit Card

To choose the right Bank of America business credit card for your business, consider the following factors:

Your business spending habits: choose a card with rewards that align with your spending categories

Your business checking account status: if you have an active account, consider a card that offers bonus points

Your travel needs: if you travel frequently, consider a card that offers travel rewards and benefits

Your balance transfer needs: if you have a balance on another card, consider a card with a low introductory APR on balance transfers

Conclusion

Bank of America business credit cards offer a range of benefits and rewards that can help you manage your business expenses efficiently. By considering your business needs and preferences, you can choose the right card that fits your budget and goals. To learn more about Bank of America business credit cards, visit their website or speak with a representative.