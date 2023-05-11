Leveraged Loans Etf: Your Ultimate Guide To Investing In 2023

US Leveraged Loan Issuance Tops 20B S&P Global Market Intelligence from www.spglobal.com

What are Leveraged Loans ETFs?

Leveraged Loans ETFs are exchange-traded funds that invest in a portfolio of leveraged loans. Leveraged loans are loans extended to companies and corporations that have a high level of debt or are considered risky by lenders. These loans typically have higher interest rates to compensate for the additional risk, making them an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking higher returns.

How Leveraged Loans ETFs Work

Leveraged Loans ETFs work by pooling together money from investors to create a diversified portfolio of leveraged loans. The ETF manager will then use this money to purchase a range of leveraged loans, typically from multiple issuers, to spread the risk across the portfolio.

The ETF manager will also use leverage, or borrowed money, to further amplify the returns on the portfolio. This means that if the portfolio returns 10%, for example, and the leverage is 2:1, then the ETF would return 20% (minus fees and expenses).

Why Invest in Leveraged Loans ETFs?

There are several reasons why investors may choose to invest in Leveraged Loans ETFs:

Potentially higher returns: Leveraged loans typically have higher interest rates than traditional corporate bonds, which can result in higher returns for investors.

Diversification: Leveraged Loans ETFs invest in a diversified portfolio of leveraged loans, which can help spread the risk across multiple issuers and industries.

Liquidity: Leveraged Loans ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, which means investors can buy and sell shares throughout the trading day.

Risks of Investing in Leveraged Loans ETFs

While Leveraged Loans ETFs can offer potential benefits, there are also risks to consider:

Credit risk: Leveraged loans are extended to companies with a high level of debt or that are considered risky by lenders. This means there is a higher chance of default, which could result in losses for investors.

Interest rate risk: If interest rates rise, the value of the leveraged loans held by the ETF could decline, which could result in losses for investors.

Leverage risk: Using leverage amplifies the returns on the portfolio, but it also amplifies the losses. This means that if the portfolio performs poorly, the losses could be magnified.

How to Invest in Leveraged Loans ETFs

Investing in Leveraged Loans ETFs is similar to investing in other ETFs:

Open a brokerage account: To invest in ETFs, you’ll need to open a brokerage account with a reputable firm. Choose a Leveraged Loans ETF: There are several Leveraged Loans ETFs available, each with its own investment strategy and fees. Do your research to find the one that best fits your investment goals. Place your order: Once you’ve chosen a Leveraged Loans ETF, place your order through your brokerage account. You can buy or sell shares throughout the trading day.

Top Leveraged Loans ETFs to Consider

Here are some of the top Leveraged Loans ETFs to consider in 2023:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is one of the largest and most popular Leveraged Loans ETFs. It invests in a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, with a focus on those rated BB or lower. The ETF has a current yield of around 5.5% and an expense ratio of 0.49%.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

The SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF invests in a diversified portfolio of senior loans, which are loans that have priority over other debt in the event of default. The ETF has a current yield of around 4.5% and an expense ratio of 0.70%.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF invests in a diversified portfolio of senior loans, with a focus on those rated BB or lower. The ETF has a current yield of around 4.5% and an expense ratio of 0.65%.

Conclusion

Leveraged Loans ETFs can offer potential benefits to investors seeking higher returns and diversification. However, investors should also be aware of the risks involved, including credit risk, interest rate risk, and leverage risk. By doing your research and choosing a reputable ETF, you can make informed investment decisions in 2023 and beyond.