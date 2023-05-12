Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card: A Comprehensive Review

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Review Is It Worth from www.valuepenguin.com

Introduction

Are you in search of a credit card that gives you cashback on every purchase you make? Then, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card might be the right choice for you. Launched in 2011, this credit card has been a game-changer in the world of cashback rewards. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about this card, its features, benefits, and drawbacks.

What is the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card?

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a credit card that gives you unlimited 1.5% cashback on every purchase you make. It is a Visa credit card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. The card has no annual fee and offers a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months.

Features and Benefits

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a lot of features and benefits that make it an attractive option for many people. Some of the key features and benefits of this card are: 1. Unlimited 1.5% cashback on every purchase you make 2. No annual fee 3. 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months 4. $150 cashback bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening 5. Fraud coverage and security alerts

Drawbacks

While the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has a lot of benefits, it also has some drawbacks that you need to be aware of. Some of the main drawbacks of this card are: 1. No bonus categories for higher cashback 2. Foreign transaction fee of 3% 3. No travel rewards or perks

How to Apply for the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Applying for the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a simple process. You can apply online by visiting the Capital One website or by calling their customer service number. To apply, you will need to provide some personal information, such as your name, address, and social security number. Once you have submitted your application, you will receive a decision within a few minutes.

Conclusion

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great option for people who want a credit card that gives them cashback on every purchase they make. With no annual fee and a 0% introductory APR, this card offers a lot of value. However, it does have some drawbacks, such as a foreign transaction fee and no travel rewards. Overall, if you are in search of a simple and straightforward cashback credit card, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card might be the right choice for you.