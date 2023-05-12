Custom Choice Student Loan Reviews: What You Need To Know

Student Loan Repayment Calculator Nerdwallet VAVICI from vavici.blogspot.com

Introduction

As a student, one of the biggest challenges you might face is financing your education. Custom Choice Student Loan is one of the options available to you. It is a private student loan that offers flexibility and competitive rates. In this article, we will review Custom Choice Student Loan and provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

What is Custom Choice Student Loan?

Custom Choice Student Loan is a private student loan offered by Citizens Bank. It is designed to help students finance their education. This loan offers a range of benefits, including flexible repayment options, competitive interest rates, and no origination fees. It is available to both undergraduate and graduate students.

Interest Rates

The interest rate for Custom Choice Student Loan is variable and is based on the LIBOR index plus a margin. The margin is determined by the creditworthiness of the borrower and their cosigner (if applicable). The interest rate ranges from 1.24% to 11.98%. The interest rate is subject to change and may increase over the life of the loan.

Repayment Options

Custom Choice Student Loan offers several repayment options to suit your needs. You can choose to make full payments while you are in school or defer payments until after you graduate. There is also a graduated repayment option that allows you to make lower payments in the beginning and gradually increase them over time. Custom Choice Student Loan also offers a 6-month grace period after graduation before you have to start making payments.

How to Apply

Applying for Custom Choice Student Loan is easy. You can apply online or over the phone. You will need to provide basic information about yourself and your cosigner (if applicable), including your name, address, social security number, and income information. You will also need to provide information about your school and your enrollment status.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for Custom Choice Student Loan, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and enrolled in an eligible school. You must also meet the credit requirements set by Citizens Bank. If you do not have sufficient credit history, you may need a cosigner to apply with you.

Pros and Cons

Like any loan, Custom Choice Student Loan has its pros and cons. Here are a few to consider:

Pros

Flexible repayment options

Competitive interest rates

No origination fees

Available to both undergraduate and graduate students

Cons

Variable interest rate (may increase over time)

Requires creditworthy cosigner (if applicable)

No cosigner release option

Conclusion

Custom Choice Student Loan is a great option for students who need to finance their education. It offers flexibility, competitive rates, and no origination fees. However, it is important to consider the pros and cons and make an informed decision. If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to contact Citizens Bank for more information.