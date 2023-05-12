Figo Pet Insurance Reviews: Protecting Your Furry Friend In 2023

Pin on Dog Insruance from www.pinterest.com

Introduction

If you’re a pet parent, you know how important it is to keep your furry friend healthy and happy. However, accidents and illnesses can happen unexpectedly, and veterinary bills can quickly add up. That’s where pet insurance comes in. In this article, we’ll take a look at Figo Pet Insurance and their coverage options, so you can make an informed decision about protecting your pet in 2023.

What is Figo Pet Insurance?

Figo Pet Insurance is a pet insurance provider that offers coverage for cats and dogs. They were founded in 2013 and have quickly become a popular choice for pet owners. Figo offers customizable plans with a variety of coverage options, so you can choose the plan that best fits your pet’s needs and your budget.

Types of Coverage

Figo offers three types of coverage: accident-only, accident and illness, and wellness. Accident-only coverage covers unexpected accidents, such as broken bones or accidental ingestion of a foreign object. Accident and illness coverage includes coverage for illnesses, such as cancer or allergies, in addition to accidents. Wellness coverage covers routine care, such as vaccinations and annual check-ups.

Benefits of Figo Pet Insurance

One of the benefits of Figo Pet Insurance is their 24/7 virtual vet service. This service allows you to chat with a licensed veterinarian at any time, so you can get advice on your pet’s health without leaving your home. Figo also offers a mobile app that allows you to manage your policy, file claims, and access your pet’s medical records.

Pricing and Deductibles

The cost of Figo Pet Insurance varies based on the coverage options you choose, as well as your pet’s age and breed. Deductibles range from $50 to $500, and there are no annual limits on coverage. Figo also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try their coverage risk-free.

Customer Reviews

According to customer reviews, Figo Pet Insurance is a reliable and affordable option for pet owners. Customers appreciate the customizable plans and the ease of filing claims through the mobile app. Some customers have reported issues with claim denials, but overall, Figo has a positive reputation in the pet insurance industry.

Conclusion

Overall, Figo Pet Insurance is a solid choice for pet owners looking for customizable coverage options and reliable customer service. With their 24/7 virtual vet service and mobile app, you can have peace of mind knowing that your furry friend is protected at all times. If you’re considering pet insurance for your cat or dog in 2023, Figo is definitely worth checking out.