Aarp Term Life Insurance: What You Need To Know In 2023

Introduction

Are you considering purchasing term life insurance? If so, AARP offers a variety of options to fit your needs. In this article, we’ll discuss the basics of AARP term life insurance, including coverage options, eligibility requirements, and how to apply.

What is Term Life Insurance?

Term life insurance is a type of life insurance that provides coverage for a set period of time, typically 10, 20, or 30 years. If the policyholder dies within the term, the death benefit will be paid out to the designated beneficiary. Unlike whole life insurance, term life insurance does not have a cash value or investment component.

AARP Term Life Insurance Coverage Options

AARP offers several different term life insurance options, including level term, increasing term, and decreasing term. Level term provides a fixed death benefit for the entire term, while increasing term increases the death benefit over time. Decreasing term, on the other hand, provides a decreasing death benefit over time.

Level Term

AARP’s level term life insurance offers coverage from $10,000 to $100,000 for terms of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years. Premiums are guaranteed to remain level for the entire term, and coverage is renewable up to age 80.

Increasing Term

AARP’s increasing term life insurance offers coverage from $10,000 to $50,000 for terms of 10, 15, or 20 years. The death benefit increases by 2% every year, up to a maximum of double the original benefit amount. Premiums are also guaranteed to remain level for the entire term, and coverage is renewable up to age 80.

Decreasing Term

AARP’s decreasing term life insurance offers coverage from $10,000 to $100,000 for terms of 15, 20, or 30 years. The death benefit decreases by a fixed percentage each year, and premiums are guaranteed to remain level for the entire term. Coverage is also renewable up to age 80.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for AARP term life insurance, you must be between the ages of 50 and 74. You must also be a member of AARP, which is open to anyone over the age of 50.

How to Apply

To apply for AARP term life insurance, you can visit their website or call their toll-free number. You will need to provide some basic information about yourself, including your age, health history, and smoking status. You may also need to undergo a medical exam, depending on the coverage amount and your age.

Conclusion

AARP term life insurance is a great option for those looking for affordable coverage for a set period of time. With a variety of coverage options and eligibility requirements, AARP makes it easy for anyone over the age of 50 to get the coverage they need. If you’re considering term life insurance, be sure to check out AARP’s offerings.