Grad Plus Loan Requirements In 2023

What Is The Interest On Graduate Plus Loan from loan-faqs.com

Introduction

If you are planning to pursue a graduate degree, you may be considering taking out a Grad PLUS loan to help finance your education. Grad PLUS loans are federal loans that can be used to cover the cost of tuition, fees, and other education-related expenses, but there are certain requirements that you must meet in order to be eligible. In this article, we will discuss the Grad PLUS loan requirements for 2023.

Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible for a Grad PLUS loan in 2023, you must meet the following requirements:

1. Be a Graduate or Professional Student

You must be enrolled at least half-time in a graduate or professional program at an eligible school. This means that you must have already earned a bachelor’s degree or higher.

2. Meet Citizenship Requirements

You must be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen. If you are an eligible non-citizen, you must provide documentation to prove your eligibility, such as a permanent resident card.

3. Have a Good Credit History

You must have a good credit history, which means that you have not had any default, bankruptcy, foreclosure, or tax lien within the past five years. If you have adverse credit history, you may still be able to qualify for a Grad PLUS loan if you obtain an endorser or appeal the credit decision.

4. Meet Other General Loan Eligibility Requirements

You must meet other general loan eligibility requirements, such as having a valid Social Security number and not owing a refund on a federal student grant.

Loan Limits

The maximum amount you can borrow with a Grad PLUS loan in 2023 is the cost of attendance minus any other financial aid you have received. There is no aggregate limit on the amount you can borrow, but keep in mind that you will be responsible for repaying the loan with interest.

Interest Rates and Fees

The interest rate on Grad PLUS loans in 2023 is fixed at 6.28%. In addition to interest, there is also a loan fee of 4.236% that is deducted from the loan disbursement amount.

Repayment Options

Grad PLUS loans have several repayment options, including:

1. Standard Repayment

You make fixed monthly payments for up to 10 years.

2. Graduated Repayment

You make lower payments at first and then gradually increase them over time. This repayment plan is for up to 10 years.

3. Extended Repayment

You make fixed or graduated monthly payments for up to 25 years.

4. Income-Driven Repayment

You make payments based on your income and family size. This repayment plan is for up to 20 or 25 years.

Conclusion

Grad PLUS loans can be a useful tool for financing your graduate education, but it is important to understand the requirements and repayment options before taking out a loan. Be sure to explore all of your options and choose the plan that best fits your financial situation and goals.