General Liability And Workers Comp Insurance For Small Business

FREE 7+ Liability Insurance Forms in MS Word PDF from www.sampleforms.com

Introduction

Running a small business can be a challenging yet rewarding experience. However, with the rewards come risks. One of the most significant risks for small business owners is the possibility of lawsuits. Whether it’s a customer slipping and falling in your store, or a worker getting hurt on the job, accidents happen. That’s why it’s essential to have the right insurance coverage to protect your business. In this article, we’ll be discussing general liability and workers’ comp insurance for small businesses.

What is General Liability Insurance?

General liability insurance is designed to protect your business from claims of bodily injury or property damage that may arise from your business operations. For example, if a customer slips and falls in your store and sues you for medical expenses, your general liability insurance would cover the costs.

What Does General Liability Insurance Cover?

General liability insurance typically covers:

Bodily injury

Property damage

Personal injury, such as libel or slander

Advertising injury, such as copyright infringement

What Does General Liability Insurance Not Cover?

General liability insurance does not cover:

Employee injuries

Professional mistakes or negligence

Product defects

Intentional acts

What is Workers’ Comp Insurance?

Workers’ comp insurance is designed to protect your employees if they are injured or become ill while on the job. It provides benefits such as medical expenses and lost wages to employees who are injured or become ill due to their work.

Do You Need Workers’ Comp Insurance?

In most states, if you have employees, you are required to have workers’ comp insurance. Even if you are not required to have it, it’s still a good idea to have it in case an employee gets injured on the job.

What Does Workers’ Comp Insurance Cover?

Workers’ comp insurance typically covers:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Rehabilitation costs

Death benefits

What Does Workers’ Comp Insurance Not Cover?

Workers’ comp insurance does not cover:

Injuries that occur outside of work

Injuries that occur due to drug or alcohol use

Injuries that occur due to intentional acts

Injuries that occur due to violations of company policy

How Much Does General Liability and Workers’ Comp Insurance Cost?

The cost of general liability and workers’ comp insurance varies depending on several factors, including:

The size of your business

The type of business you run

The number of employees you have

Your location

Your claims history

In general, the cost of insurance can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars per year.

Conclusion

General liability and workers’ comp insurance are essential for protecting your small business. While the cost of insurance can seem overwhelming, the cost of a lawsuit or an injured employee can be much higher. By having the right insurance coverage, you can have peace of mind knowing that your business is protected. Be sure to consult with an insurance professional to determine the best coverage for your business.