Rehabilitation Student Loan: Everything You Need To Know In 2023

How To Use Student Loan Rehabilitation To Clear A Defaulted Student from usstudentloancenter.org

Introduction

If you are struggling to pay off your student loans, you are not alone. In fact, according to recent data, more than 44 million Americans have student loan debt, with an average balance of $32,731. This can be a significant burden on recent graduates, making it difficult to save for the future, buy a home, or start a family. One option available to borrowers who are struggling to make their student loan payments is rehabilitation. Rehabilitation is a program designed to help borrowers get back on track with their student loans, by creating a payment plan that is affordable and sustainable. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about rehabilitation student loans in 2023, including how it works, who is eligible, and how to apply.

What is Rehabilitation?

Rehabilitation is a program designed to help borrowers who are struggling to make their student loan payments. The program is available for federal student loans, and it allows borrowers to make affordable monthly payments based on their income. Under the rehabilitation program, borrowers make nine monthly payments that are equal to 15% of their discretionary income, as determined by the Department of Education. After making these payments, the borrower’s loans are considered to be in good standing, and they can qualify for additional benefits, such as deferment or forbearance.

Who is Eligible for Rehabilitation?

In order to be eligible for rehabilitation, borrowers must have defaulted on their student loans. Default occurs when a borrower fails to make their monthly payments for 270 days. Once a borrower has defaulted, they are no longer eligible for deferment or forbearance, and their loan may be sent to collections. Rehabilitation is available for borrowers who have defaulted on their federal student loans, including Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL), and Federal Perkins Loans. Private student loans are not eligible for rehabilitation.

How to Apply for Rehabilitation

If you are interested in applying for rehabilitation, you should contact your loan servicer. Your loan servicer is the company that manages your student loans, and they can provide you with information on how to apply for rehabilitation. To apply for rehabilitation, you will need to provide your loan servicer with financial information, including your income, expenses, and any other outstanding debt. Based on this information, your loan servicer will determine your monthly payment amount. Once you have made your nine monthly payments, your loan will be considered to be in good standing, and you will have access to additional benefits, such as deferment or forbearance.

Benefits of Rehabilitation

There are several benefits to rehabilitating your student loans. First, it can help you avoid default, which can have serious consequences, including damage to your credit score, wage garnishment, and even legal action. Rehabilitation can also help you get back on track with your student loan payments, by creating a payment plan that is affordable and sustainable. This can help you avoid falling behind on your other bills, and it can give you peace of mind knowing that you are taking steps to get your finances under control. Finally, rehabilitation can provide you with access to additional benefits, such as deferment or forbearance. These benefits can be helpful if you experience a financial hardship, such as job loss or illness, and need to temporarily postpone your student loan payments.

Conclusion

If you are struggling to make your student loan payments, rehabilitation may be a good option for you. The program is designed to help borrowers get back on track with their student loans, by creating a payment plan that is affordable and sustainable. To apply for rehabilitation, you should contact your loan servicer and provide them with your financial information. Once you have made your nine monthly payments, your loan will be considered to be in good standing, and you will have access to additional benefits, such as deferment or forbearance. Remember, defaulting on your student loans can have serious consequences, so it is important to take action if you are struggling to make your payments. Rehabilitation is just one option available to borrowers, so be sure to explore all of your options and find the one that is right for you.