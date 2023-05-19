Discover Student Credit Card – Your Ultimate Guide

Discover it Chrome Student Credit Card Gas & Restaurants Discover from www.discover.com

Introduction

As a student, you may be looking for a credit card that suits your needs. Discover Student Credit Card is a great option for students who want to establish credit history while enjoying various perks and benefits. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about Discover Student Credit Card, including its features, benefits, fees, and application process.

Features and Benefits

Discover Student Credit Card comes with various features and benefits that make it stand out from other credit cards. Some of the key features and benefits include:

No Annual Fee

One of the best things about Discover Student Credit Card is that it has no annual fee. This means that you won’t have to pay any fee to use your credit card every year.

Cashback Rewards

Discover Student Credit Card offers cashback rewards on every purchase you make. You can earn 5% cashback on rotating categories such as gas, restaurants, and grocery stores, up to the quarterly maximum. In addition, you can earn 1% cashback on all other purchases.

Good Grade Reward

If you maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher, Discover Student Credit Card offers a Good Grade Reward of $20 every year. This is a great incentive for students who want to focus on their studies while still earning rewards.

Free FICO Score

Discover Student Credit Card provides a free FICO score, which allows you to keep track of your credit score and monitor any changes.

Fees and Charges

While Discover Student Credit Card has no annual fee, it does come with other fees and charges that you should be aware of. Some of the fees and charges include:

Interest Rate

Discover Student Credit Card has a variable APR of 12.99% to 21.99%, depending on your creditworthiness. It’s important to pay your balance in full every month to avoid paying high interest charges.

Cash Advance Fee

If you withdraw cash from an ATM using your Discover Student Credit Card, you will be charged a cash advance fee of either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater.

Foreign Transaction Fee

If you use your Discover Student Credit Card outside of the United States, you will be charged a foreign transaction fee of 0%.

Application Process

If you’re interested in applying for Discover Student Credit Card, the application process is simple and straightforward. You can apply online by visiting the Discover website and filling out the application form. You will need to provide your personal information, including your name, address, and social security number. In addition, you will need to provide your employment and financial information, including your income and expenses.

Conclusion

Discover Student Credit Card is a great option for students who want to establish credit history while enjoying various perks and benefits. With no annual fee, cashback rewards, Good Grade Reward, and free FICO score, Discover Student Credit Card is a great credit card for students. However, it’s important to be aware of the fees and charges, such as the interest rate, cash advance fee, and foreign transaction fee. If you’re interested in applying for Discover Student Credit Card, the application process is simple and can be done online.