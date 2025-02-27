10.4: Structure and Function - Amino Acids (2025)

Source: BiochemFFA_2_1.pdf. The entire textbook is available for free from the authors at http://biochem.science.oregonstate.edu/content/biochemistry-free-and-easy

All of the proteins on the face of the earth are made up of the same 20 amino acids. Linked together in long chains called polypeptides, amino acids are the building blocks for the vast assortment of proteins found in all living cells.

"It is one of the more striking generalizations of biochemistry ...that the twenty amino acids and the four bases, are, with minor reservations, the same throughout Nature." - Francis Crick

All amino acids have the same basic structure, which is shown in Figure 2.1. At the “center” of each amino acid is a carbon called the α carbon and attached to it are four groups - a hydrogen, an α- carboxyl group, an α-amine group, and an R-group, sometimes referred to as a side chain. The α carbon, carboxyl, and amino groups are common to all amino acids, so the R-group is the only unique feature in each amino acid. (A minor exception to this structure is that of proline, in which the end of the R-group is attached to the α-amine.) With the exception of glycine, which has an R-group consisting of a hydrogen atom, all of the amino acids in proteins have four different groups attached to them and consequently can exist in two mirror image forms, L and D. With only very minor exceptions, every amino acid found in cells and in proteins is in the L configuration.

Essential and non-essential Nutritionists divide amino acids into two groups - essential amino acids (must be in the diet because cells can’t synthesize them) and non-essential amino acids (can be made by cells). This classification of amino acids has little to do with the structure of amino acids. Essential amino acids vary considerable from one organism to another and even differ in humans, depending on whether they are adults or children. Table 2.1 shows essential and non-essential amino acids in humans. Some amino acids that are normally nonessential, may need to be obtained from the diet in certain cases. Individuals who do not synthesize sufficient amounts of arginine, cysteine, glutamine, proline, selenocysteine, serine, and tyrosine, due to illness, for example, may need dietary supplements containing these amino acids. Table 2.1 - Essential and non-essential amino acids Table 2.2 - Amino acid categories (based on R-group properties) We separate the amino acids into categories based on the chemistry of their R-groups. If you compare groupings of amino acids in different textbooks, you will see different names for the categories and (sometimes) the same amino acid being categorized differently by different authors. Indeed, we categorize tyrosine both as an aromatic amino acid and as a hydroxyl amino acid. It is useful to classify amino acids based on their R-groups, because it is these side chains that give each amino acid its characteristic properties. Thus, amino acids with (chemically) similar side groups can be expected to function in similar ways, for example, during protein folding.

Some Non-polar amino acids Alanine (Ala/A) is one of the most abundant amino acids found in proteins, ranking second only to leucine in occurrence. A D-form of the amino acid is also found in bacterial cell walls. Alanine is non-essential, being readily synthesized from pyruvate. It is coded for by GCU, GCC, GCA, and GCG.

Glycine (Gly/G) is the amino acid with the shortest side chain, having an R-group consistent only of a single hydrogen. As a result, glycine is the only amino acid that is not chiral. Its small side chain allows it to readily fit into both hydrophobic and hydrophilic environments.

Other amino acids Asparagine (Asn/N) is a non-essential amino acid coded by AAU and AAC. Its carboxyamide in the R-group gives it polarity. Asparagine is implicated in formation of acrylamide in foods cooked at high temperatures (deep frying) when it reacts with carbonyl groups. Asparagine can be made in the body from aspartate by an amidation reaction with an amine from glutamine. Breakdown of asparagine produces malate, which can be oxidized in the citric acid cycle.

Cysteine (Cys/C) is the only amino acid with a sulfhydryl group in its side chain. It is nonessential for most humans, but may be essential in infants, the elderly and individuals who suffer from certain metabolic diseases. Cysteine’s sulfhydryl group is readily oxidized to a disulfide when reacted with another one. In addition to being found in proteins, cysteine is also a component of the tripeptide, glutathione. Cysteine is specified by the codons UGU and UGC.

Ionizing groups pKa values for amino acid side chains are very dependent upon the chemical environment in which they are present. For example, the R-group carboxyl found in aspartic acid has a pKa value of 3.9 when free in solution, but can be as high as 14 when in certain environments inside of proteins, though that is unusual and extreme. Each amino acid has at least one ionizable amine group (α- amine) and one ionizable carboxyl group (α- carboxyl). When these are bound in a peptide bond, they no longer ionize. Some, but not all amino acids have R-groups that can ionize. The charge of a protein then arises from the charges of the α-amine group, the α- carboxyl group. and the sum of the charges of the ionized R-groups. Titration/ionization of aspartic acid is depicted in Figure 2.10. Ionization (or deionization) within a protein’s structure can have significant effect on the overall conformation of the protein and, since structure is related to function, a major impact on the activity of a protein. Most proteins have relatively narrow ranges of optimal activity that typically correspond to the environments in which they are found (Figure 2.11). It is worth noting that formation of peptide bonds between amino acids removes ionizable hydrogens from both the α- amine and α- carboxyl groups of amino acids. Thus, ionization/ deionization in a protein arises only from 1) the amino terminus; 2) carboxyl terminus; 3) R-groups; or 4) other functional groups (such as sulfates or phosphates) added to amino acids post-translationally - see below.

Carnitine Not all amino acids in a cell are found in proteins. The most common examples include ornithine (arginine metabolism), citrulline (urea cycle), and carnitine (Figure 2.12). When fatty acids destined for oxidation are moved into the mitochondrion for that purpose, they travel across the inner membrane attached to carnitine. Of the two stereoisomeric forms, the L form is the active one. The molecule is synthesized in the liver from lysine and methionine. From exogenous sources, fatty acids must be activated upon entry into the cytoplasm by being joined to coenzyme A. The CoA portion of the molecule is replaced by carnitine in the intermembrane space of the mitochondrion in a reaction catalyzed by carnitine acyltransferase I. The resulting acylcarnitine molecule is transferred across the inner mitochondrial membrane by the carnitineacylcarnitine translocase and then in the matrix of the mitochondrion, carnitine acyltransferase II replaces the carnitine with coenzyme A (Figure 6.88).