10 Actionable Health Goals for 2025 < Personalabs (2025)

Health goals are as important as your career or financial goals. While you may find many health goal examples generic and repetitive, they never fall short in terms of positive effects on your overall well-being. Nonetheless, the non-specificity of these goals does provoke less motivation. Here are specific health goals you can target that are easy to hit and maintain.

Secure an Annual Check-up

It’s about time you see your healthcare provider once a year. An annual physical exam or general checkup reveals not just any pre-existing illnesses but your risk of certain diseases that can be prevented.

Simply put, the information you acquire from your annual checkup can guide you in your subsequent health goals. For example, if it turns out that you’re pre-diabetic, you can reduce your sugar intake before the condition completely transforms into diabetes.

Pro tip: Part of your annual exam is a blood test package that evaluates critical areas of your health. You can order a wellness blood test online if you prioritize convenience and security.

Stop the Fad Diets

Losing weight does not happen overnight – as opposed to what many fad diets claim. With this in mind, it’s wise not to jump on the wagon when a new diet emerges, especially if it promises fast results.

Instead, tailor your diet based on your personal health profile, which you can better understand when working closely with your doctor.

Exercise for 30 minutes, 3x a Week

A 30-minute exercise can make a difference to your health. Doing it at least three times a week can significantly improve your health. If this frequency is not up to your speed, adjust it accordingly. However, if you need help getting active, start slow and light.

Did You Know? You don’t have to go to the gym to get physical, especially if you’re just leaving the couch. Start with light activities you can do at home, which are guaranteed to help you burn some calories.

Practice Self-Care Once a Month

Self-care can be in the form of traveling or even simply listening to music. The idea is to do something that helps you relieve stress at least once a month. Doing so can help you manage stress and improve your mental health.

This area can be highly personalized, so make sure it matches your interests and preferred activities. If you’re unsure what activities to add to your stress management list, check out our guide on self-care activities you can do over the weekend.

Limit Your Off-Work Screen Time to Two Hours

Outside work, it’s crucial not to spend the remaining daylight looking at a screen. By limiting your screen time to two hours a day, you provide yourself with ample time for other activities. More importantly, your brain gets less stimulated, improving sleep quality.

According to a 2022 study, frequent exposure to devices1 like smartphones can trigger stress and anxiety for both adults and children. Therefore, reducing your screen time can help maintain optimal mental health.

Establish a Sleeping Schedule

Adults need around seven to nine hours sleep2 nightly to ensure good health. People struggle to hit the ideal number, often due to a lack of routine or a strict schedule. Once you’re off from work, make sure to hit the bed at a specific time every night. Make it so in a way that covers at least seven hours of uninterrupted sleep. This should tell your brain that you’re ready to sleep.

Pro tip: Not everyone can fall asleep in a snap. Others struggle to catch a wink of sleep due to a hyperactive brain. Learn how you can easily sleep if you have anxiety through these science-backed tips.

Strengthen Your Social Connections

Your social life can impact your mental health. Being with friends or a support group can boost neurotransmitters that improve your mood and give you a sense of being loved and cared for3. With this in mind, improve your social connections by scheduling a bonding activity once or twice a month.

Know More About Healthy Living

Being more aware of how to live healthily is a stepping stone to translating your knowledge into action. You can read credible sources and books or learn from experts to broaden your understanding of habits that harm your health and practices that act as boosters.

While doing so, beware of deceiving materials, especially those circulated on social media simply for the sake of being viral. If in doubt, have meaningful conversations with your doctor and ask the right questions.

Keep Track of Your Daily Water Intake

Hydration is highly critical for many aspects of your health–be it waste clearing or cellular respiration. That said, making sure you drink enough water daily sustains functionality in your body systems.

If you have trouble keeping track of your water intake, you can use smartphone apps that would remind you to drink in between hours.

Give Up One Bad Habit

Quitting a habit that has been part of your routine can be rough. Doing it cold turkey doesn’t help, either. So, if you have bad habits that you can’t shake off, start with one. It could be as critical as smoking and alcohol consumption or simple ones like skipping breakfast.

Once you’ve decided which habit to quit, surround yourself with people who can support your goal. Don’t hesitate to sign up for a structured program if necessary.

Pro tip: If you plan to quit smoking, make sure you do it right. Avoid these common mistakes people make when giving up cigarette smoking.

The Bottom Line

Taking action to achieve your health goals doesn’t have to start with a giant leap. To guarantee success, you’ll likely have to begin with small, repeated steps that can eventually become part of your routine. Follow these health goal examples to start your year on the right footing.

