10 beauty essentials every woman should own (2025)

by Madhavi Irani | 2 shares 162.6K views
Whether you’re starting your first job, commencing college or are a 9-5 veteran, it’s hard to know which beauty products you should be spending your hard-earned (and sometimes limited) cash on. So here’s a checklist of ten absolute must-have makeup, skin and hair buys. We know many of our beauty yearnings are impulsive but there are some lovelies that a pretty, accomplished gal like you can’t possible live without *dramatic sigh*
1
CONCEALER
Instead of losing sleep over dark circles, moaning over every zit and redness, it’s time to learn the magical art of concealment! Masking minor imperfections like the odd blemish and an uneven skin tone is the key to flaunting a flawless complexion at meetings, the boardroom, the classroom or over brunch. End your search for your newest BFF right here. We love Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer for minor imperfections and L’Oreal Paris True Match Le Crayon Correcteur to cover larger blemishes like dark circles.
2
BLUSH
It’s the ultimate pick-me-up on days you have to drag yourself out of bed feeling anything but bushytailed and bright eyed. This humble beauty product may have been outshone by the bright lip and the cat eye but never underestimate its power to make your face brighter in a flash. Just take care to pick a shade that matches the color of your cheeks when you have a natural flush. Prone to breakouts? Choose a powder formula like Faces Glam On Perfect Blush. Clear skinned beauties should opt for a stain or creamy formula like Maybelline New York Master Flush Stick.
3
RED LIPSTICK
Like your favorite scent, every girl needs a red lipstick that pretty much covers all the bases. Makes you look sorted and confident at important meetings, adds necessary glamor to a party look and generally makes you feel like a million bucks. Take your pick of fire engine red, cheery cherry, smoldering cinnamon or happy candy apple. Just pick a shade that suits your complexion best. For more pointers on how to pick your red,click here
. Then sit back and enjoy the envious glares that come your way.
4
MASCARA
If anything can make you look instantly glam and ready to face the day, it’s mascara. Despair not if your natural lashes are not show-stopping worthy. Fake a long, curly, sweeping, thick or voluminous fringe thanks to a dizzying array of formulas at quick reach. Take your lashes from sparse to stunning in 30 seconds flat by just swiping on a few coats of mascara. For long, luscious lashes try Flower Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara. For curls made in heaven give Lakme Eyeconic Curling Mascara go. For unbelievable glamor just swipe on a coat of each. Vrah Vrah Vhoom!
5
SUNSCREEN
We’re always shocked by the number of women who declare they’ve never used sunscreen! This despite the fact that the dangers of sun exposure are well documented, from sun spots and darkening to wrinkles and photo aging. The reason they cite is the way it feels. But unlike earlier sunscreens that were greasy and heavy, the new gen formulas are lightweight and pack a bunch of skin benefits too. From moisturizing and nourishing to doubling up as foundations, you can now pick one that suits you best. Try Neutrogena UltraSheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ (for oily skin) or Olay Total Effect Touch Of Foundation Spf 15 (50 gm) (for foundation-cum-sunscreen).
6
EYE CREAM
The first place to show the effect of fatigue and late nights is the under-eye area. It’s also the first place to show signs of aging; fine lines and wrinkles. The only way to keep them at bay is by using a good eye cream BEFORE puffiness, dark circles and crows’ feet show up. We can’t stop singing the praises of Colorbar Eyebelieve Ultimate Eye Cream packed with caffeine to banish puffiness and dark circles. If hollows and darkening are ruining your looks look no further than . You can thank us later!
7
BB CREAM
How on earth did we manage without it? They’ve been around a while but they’re still the biggest, best things in beauty. Why do we love them? Let’s count our reasons. Lightweight coverage that builds like foundation? Check. Stays in place even when we’re sweating buckets? Check. Skincare benefits? Oh yeah! How can anything that makes our skin look flawless and works from within to make our complexion perfect be anything but absolutely essential? This is double-duty beauty at its best! We adore Natio Pure Mineral Skin Perfecting BB Cream SPF and L'Oreal Paris True Match BB Cream.
8
DRY SHAMPOO
Busy gals need miracles. Like bouncy, freshly washed looking hair minus a shampoo. Enter dry shampoo that buys you precious minutes when a shampoo-blow dry is just not an option. The powder formula absorbs excess oil, dirt, product build up and odor to freshen up your look without a drop of water. How lucky can a girl get? Take your pick of Batiste Dry Shampoo Instant Hair Refresh Clean, Osmo Day Two Styler Dry Shampoo or BBLUNT Back To Life Dry Shampoo For Instant Freshness Beach Please.
9
HAIR MASK
We know you’re busy but spare a few minutes every month to lavish some TLC on your strands with a deep conditioning spa treatment. We especially love Wella Professionals INVIGO Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask that nourishes dry and damaged hair, seals split ends and makes your strands healthier and lustrous.
10
FACE AND HAND WIPES
You’re sweaty and grimy. You are too tired to take your makeup off. You’ve spent hours on public transport, holding on to grubby rails. Facial wipes and hand wipes are life savers you simply have to keep handy. Sleeping in your makeup is an absolute no-no and the worst thing you can do to skin (besides eating junk and smoking). And keeping hand wipes handy is the best way to stave off germs that can cause colds and infections. Enough said! Just pick up a pack of Kara Cleansing And Refreshing Wipes With Neem And Tea Tree (10 Wipes) and Kara Hand Sanitizing Wet Wipes With Triclosan And Aloe Vera (10 Wipes).
