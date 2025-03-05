10 Best base coats for nail and gel polish nails that you need in 2023 (2025)

At Nail Polish Direct, we’re passionate about polish, so we want to provide you with all the tools and knowledge you need to create professional home manicures and pedicures that last.

One of the most effective ways to improve your gel nails or polish manicures is to use a base coat before applying the colour. Base coats help prevent your nails from staining and your varnish from chipping and can increase the life of your manicures and pedicures.

Here, we’ve explored the top 10 best gel and nail polish base coats that professional nail technicians use so you can create the best at-home manicure in 2023.

Here is our list of the top 10 best gel and nail polish base coats for 2023. These include our best-selling base coats, which nail salon technicians and our customers buy again and again, for good reason. These are the must-have nail and gel base coats for caring for your nails, elongating the life of your manicure and preventing staining.

Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments – Basecoat Glitterbels Gel Polish – Basecoat Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments – Rubber Basecoat OPI GelColor Gel Color – Soak off Gel Polish – Stay Classic Basecoat Aprés Nail Base GelCoat Gel Nail Polish – Soak Off Rubber Basecoat

Best nail polish base coat

Jessica Rejuvenation Basecoat For Dry Nails Mavala Strengthening Nail Polish Basecoat – Super Base Jessica Fusion Basecoat For Peeling Nails NailBerry Oxygenated Nail Basecoat – Strengthen & Breathe Nails Inc Super Food Basecoat – Nailkale

What is the best nail polish base coat to prevent nail staining?

One of the main benefits of using a base coat is that it protects your nail bed from brightly coloured nail polish staining your nails. You may have noticed that dark colours like green, navy blue or red give your nails a slight yellowish tinge after you remove them. A base coat can prevent this by providing a protective layer between your natural nail and nail polish.

The Mavala Strengthening Super Base Nail Polish Basecoat truly is super. It is one of the best base coats for protecting your nails from staining and yellowing from strongly pigmented nail polish.

You will also get brilliant results from , which protects your nails from discolouration and yellowing with a UV filter. The UV filter protects your nails from the sun’s radiation which causes a chemical reaction, turning your nails yellow.

What is the best nail polish base coat to prevent chipping?

Our nails are consistently exposed to everyday damage, which can cause unwanted nail chips, cracks and breakages.

A high-quality base coat is a fantastic way to protect your nails against damage, as it creates a strong barrier and base for your polish, helping your manicure or pedicure last longer.

The Mavala Strengthening Super Base Nail Polish Basecoat will protect your nails from external damage, preventing premature chips and cracks and improving the duration of your manicure for up to 7 days. This base coat has enriching, quality resins, which act as an adhesive layer between your polish and nail bed that helps prevent chips and extends the wear.

What is the best nail polish base coat for dry nails?

If your nails are dry or brittle from repeated washing and drying or overexposure to products such as household detergents and nail polish removers, they may need additional moisturising.

Luckily, Jessica Cosmetics provides a rejuvenating and restoring nail polish formula that will help moisturise dry nails and allow you to keep painting them.

The Jessica Rejuvenation Basecoat For Dry Nails will provide essential moisture to dry nails, using a cocktail of strengthening and conditioning ingredients to promote healthy and flexible nails. For example, protein KSW strengthens and fortifies your nails, while also boosting nail growth. The added H2O offers hydration and increases the nail’s moisture level. Jojoba oil can penetrate the nail bed and offers vitamins E and B. Also, Jojoba oil can absorb into nails quickly, keeping them strong, healthy and moisturised. Furthermore, Aloe vera helps strengthen, moisturise and encourage the growth of nails, this can help prevent nail flaking and speed up the regeneration processes of damaged nails. It can also protect your nails from bacteria and fungal infections. Lastly, vitamin E moisturises, nourishes and replenishes damaged nails.

What is the best nail polish base coat for peeling nails?

Repeatedly wetting and drying your nails and exposing your nails to harmful chemicals, such as those in household cleaning products, can cause nails to peel.

The Jessica Fusion Basecoat For Peeling Nails bonds the delicate layers of your nail together and helps fuse, condition and strengthen your nails to promote healthy growth.

What is the healthiest base coat for nails?

At Nail Polish Direct, we stock a wide range of base coats that are free from harmful ingredients and provide your nails with restoring benefits. However, the highest-rated formula for developing healthy nails is the Nails Inc Super Food Nailkale Basecoat.

The Nails Inc Nailkale Basecoat is an award-winning base coat infused with the latest nail care technology. It provides a beautiful gel-like effect, creating a smooth, plump surface without needing a UV lamp. It also contains strengthening antioxidants, so you can enjoy strong and healthy nails without compromising style.

With this base coat, you can also benefit from a powerful 5-benefit keratin nail treatment, which hardens and activates nail growth and provides hydration whilst protecting against nail breakage and splitting.

We also recommend the NailBerry Oxygenated Nail Basecoat, which is free from five harmful ingredients!

What is the best breathable base coat?

When choosing a base coat, opting for a formula that allows your nails to breathe is crucial, because if your nails can’t breathe, you could experience fungus growth. It also allows moisturising ingredients and treatments to nourish the nails.

The NailBerry Oxygenated Nail Strengthen & Breathe Basecoat contains breakthrough oxygen resin technology that allows your nail beds to breathe. It uses a non-occlusive film, allowing air and water to permeate the varnish while remaining adherent to your nail.

Our Mavala Strengthening Nail Polish Super Base Basecoat provides a breathable resin between your nail and polish. As a result, this allows your nail to breathe while wearing nail polish.

What is the best gel polish base coat to prevent chipping?

The Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments Rubber Basecoat and Aprés Nail Base GelCoat Gel Nail Polish Soak Off Rubber Basecoat are the best chip-resistant base coats. They can protect your nails from stress, fractures, chipping, cracking and lifting. Both are gentle on natural nails, so you can even use the Halo base coat on weak and brittle nails!

What is the best base coat for longer-lasting gel nails?

Everyone knows that gel provides the longest-lasting manicures and pedicures. However, using a base coat in your manicure process can elongate the life of your mani-pedi by acting as an adhesive layer between your nail and gel polish.

Our top base coats for longer-lasting nails are:

The Glitterbels Gel Polish – Basecoat

The OPI GelColor Gel Color – Soak off Gel Polish – Stay Classic Basecoat , which lasts up to 3 weeks

, which lasts up to 3 weeks And the Aprés Nail Base GelCoat Gel Nail Polish – Soak Off Rubber Basecoat, which lasts up to 4 weeks.

What do salons use as a base coat?

Halo is the no.1 brand for nail technicians across the globe. It is recognised and loved by many nail salons. So, if you want a high-quality and professional finish in your home, we recommend the Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments – Basecoat.

Nail and gel base coats at Nail Polish Direct

There you have it, our top 10 best base coats for nail and gel polish for 2023!

Now you have the best base coat, why not browse our extensive range of nail polish and gel polish colours to create stunning nail art from the comfort of your home?

Or, for more base coats, browse our gel polish base coats and nail polish base coats to find your perfect nail or gel polish base coat.

