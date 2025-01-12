10 Best Body Fat Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide (2025)

Many of today’s body fat scales measure much more than just your body weight. Instead of just seeing your weight when you step on the scale, a body fat scale often shows your total body mass index, bone and muscle mass, body weight, and more. Setting up the scales is simple, as most just require a smartphone. Maybe your idea of the best body fat scale is one that provides full-body composition, or that gives you the basics while remaining affordable. Here are our top picks for the best body fat scale in 2022:

Kate Halse is an avid runner and cyclist who enjoys distance running, chasing Strava segments, and participating in organized cycling events. Reach out to her on Linkedin with any questions, comments or concerns. More about Kate Halse

Read More Fitness, Gadgets, Shopping, Tech