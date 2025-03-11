10 Best Curl Creams For Wavy Hair 2025: Lightweight Products For Well (2025)

Get these curl creams for wavy hair for bouncy and beautiful curls. Try applying the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair for more definition.

With the curl enhancing products for wavy hair, you can get beautiful ringlets in your hair without the need of heat styling products like curl wands. These curl enhancing creams and serums help define curl pattern and keep your hair free from frizz. Some of these curl enhancing creams also help keep your hair styles in place for longer.

Key Takeaways:

Various curl-enhancing products cater to wavy hair needs.

Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream is the top choice for its lightweight formula and versatility.

is the top choice for its lightweight formula and versatility. Products like Moroccan Oil Curling Cream and Cantu Curl Enhancer Activator Cream offer specific benefits such as frizz control, nourishment, and curl definition.

offer specific benefits such as frizz control, nourishment, and curl definition. Consider individual hair texture and preferences when selecting a product.

when selecting a product. Curl-enhancing power, nourishing properties, and greasiness play a role in determining the effectiveness of each product.

play a role in determining the effectiveness of each product. Understanding ingredients helps in making informed choices.

What is the best product for enhancing curls?

I covered all our bases – ingredients, texture, price, and everything else. And I found that the Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream was the best product to enhance curls. The formulation is alcohol and paraben-free, and you can use it on color-treated hair too! Plus, it works on several hair textures. It is very lightweight and enhances curl definition without weighing down wavy hair or making them greasy.

Top Curl Creams For Wavy Hair 2025

MoroccanOil Curl Defining Cream (best curl cream for wavy hair of 2025)

Best Curl Enhancer For Straight Hair

The Moroccan Oil Curl Defining Cream is a very well-known brand, so I had to try this out first.

It isn’t just a good hair curling cream for straight hair. It is also by far one of the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair I’ve used. Period.

I loved how lightweight it is! And despite the nourishing argan oil formulation, it didn’t weigh down my type-2b hair at all.

If you have a frizz problem, this Moroccan oil curling cream is here to help. Plus, it’s also got hydrolyzed keratin protein that helps in repairing split ends. (Basit, Abdul et al. “Health improvement of human hair and their reshaping using recombinant keratin K31.” Biotechnology reports (Amsterdam, Netherlands) vol. 20 e00288. 24 Oct. 2018, doi:10.1016/j.btre.2018.e00288)

All I did was apply a little bit of the product to wet hair and air dry it. (You can use a diffuser if you like). And voila!

My coarse 2b hair turned into these smooth, bouncy, and amazingly soft curls.

Oh, and the signature musky-floral scent was so pleasant.

I just have one little problem with this curling cream. It’s got silicones!

So if you’re going to use it, I suggest going for a clarifying shampoo or apple cider vinegar rinse once a week to get rid of any product build-up.

Pros:

It’s very lightweight but nourishing at the same time

A little product goes a long way

Contains nourishing ingredients like argan oil

Cons:

I didn’t like that it contained added perfumes

It won’t suit very sensitive scalps

Silicones can weigh down your hair in the long run

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 4/5

– 4/5 Nourishing Properties – 4/5

– 4/5 Non-Greasy – 4.5/5

Cantu Curl Enhancer Activator For Wavy Hair

Best Hair Products For Black Curly Hair

I have 2b waves, so I was wondering if this Cantu product would be too heavy for my hair. But it worked just fine!

I then checked the ingredient label and found that this was a silicone-free product. So hurray for me! (Mojsiewicz-Pieńkowska, Krystyna et al. “Direct Human Contact with Siloxanes (Silicones) – Safety or Risk Part 1. Characteristics of Siloxanes (Silicones).” Frontiers in pharmacology vol. 7 132. 30 May. 2016, doi:10.3389/fphar.2016.00132)

But Afro hair comes with its own set of challenges, however. Even if you’ve got milder curl textures like type-3 hair, your strands are more porous and require extra care.

So I would suggest you go for this product in case if you have coarser African American hair textures. Or something more “nourishing” like the SheaMoisture cream.

I also give this product brownie points for being free from paraben and mineral oils!

Just what my sensitive scalp needs!

And this isn’t just for wavy hair, even those with type-4 hair textures will love the shea butter formula.

I just have a warning to issue. The Cantu Activator cream might not be the best curl enhancing product for finer hair as it can weigh the fine strands down.

So I suggest only those with wavy, thick hair use it. It helps reduce frizz and adds volume. Plus, it smells like coconuts, so what’s not to love!

Pros:

It works for both type 3 and type 4 hair

Doesn’t contain any added preservatives or silicones

It has a very pleasant coconut scent that is not overwhelming

Cons:

Can be too heavy for 1c and 2a wavy hair as it weighs hair down

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 4.5/5

– 4.5/5 Nourishing Properties – 4.5/5

– 4.5/5 Non-Greasy – 3.5/5

Who It’s For – Thick hair with 2c or 3a texture.

Davines Love Curl Enhancing Shampoo

Best Curl Enhancing Shampoo

Okay, so let’s get this straight. There’s no magic shampoo that makes wavy hair curly, but the Davines Love Curl Enhancing shampoo can certainly improve your curl definition.

I included this shampoo on my list of the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair for two reasons. One, it has a mineral-rich, hydrating formula.

This means the shampoo can control frizz and dullness while the minerals add curl definition.

And before you ask, yes. This shampoo is sulfate-free. But there are milder surfactants in it so I wouldn’t suggest if for people with color-treated hair.

My hair seemed softer, shinier, and healthier by the first wash itself. And I noticed that it prevented my waves from turning hard or crunchy like some gels or creams do.

I was however, disappointed at the tiny size of the bottle especially at the price tag. But hey, that’s Davines entire philosophy – compact packaging for sustainability!

Unfortunately, it means

Pros:

Cleans hair without the use of sulfates

Doesn’t leave waves crunchy like creams/gels do

Cleans hair without stripping moisture or causing frizz

Doesn’t contain silicones to weigh hair down

Cons:

It’s more expensive than other wave enhancing products here

Very little product comes in the bottle

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 4.5/5

– 4.5/5 Nourishing Properties – 3/5

– 3/5 Non-Greasy – 4.5/5

Who It’s For – Wavy hair prone to oiliness and dulness

Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream (silicone-free curling cream for wavy hair)

Best Curl Activator For Waves

The next one on my list of the is the Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream. And this one is my absolute favorite.

Let’s see why. First of all, it’s great for type 2b hair, 3a, and 4 hair textures and is suited for most weather conditions too!

And the best part? There are no sulfates, parabens, silicones, alcohol, or any other ingredient here I could disapprove.

So if you’ve got colour-treated hair or want to use it on your perm – go right ahead. It’s perfectly safe!

I liked how this cream contains mostly natural ingredients like glycerin and sea buckthorn oil that prevent frizz.

I also like the use of hydrolyzed wheat protein and tapioca starch to add and hold that curl definition. These do not make your hair crunchy the way rice starch does.

My one gripe is the price. It’s a lot expensive especially if you compare it to creams like Cantu and Miss Jessie’s.

But if you have a sensitive scalp and damaged, processed hair, I think it’s worth shelling out the price for the Amika cream.

Pros:

It’s safe to use on color-treated and permed hair

Ingredients list is mostly natural, organic ingredients

Lightweight enough to work for 1c and 2a wavy hair

Cons:

Expensive compared to other hair creams

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 5/5

– 5/5 Nourishing Properties – 4.5/5

– 4.5/5 Non-Greasy – 4.5/5

Who It’s For – Damaged and overly-processed hair

Curls Blueberry Bliss Twist-N-Shout Cream

Best Curl Defining Cream For Natural Hair

The Curls Blueberry Cream is actually a hair twist product but I have used it on my wavy hair before. It’s not very heavy at all, so it works fine on my hair texture.

It felt very lightweight and helped increase my curl definition too.

I would also recommend this product if you have natural hair, especially if you wear it in protective styles like twists or locks. I’ve found it to be one best products for natural hair as it’s silicone and fragrance free.

I also was impressed a this cream’s natural formula. It comes packed with blueberries as you can tell from the name.

Usually cremas with heavy butters (like the SheaMoisture cream) can get too heavy for wavy hair. So I liked the comparatively lighter coconut and safflower oil formulation of the Curls Blueberry Bliss.

Oh, and I loved the fruity mango smell it leaves behind my hair. It’s natural as there are no added perfumes in the cream.

But I had just one complaint – the product doesn’t have a lot of slip.

Despite its lightweight texture, it can weigh down 1c wavy hair, so I suggest only hair textures of type 2b and up use this product.

Pros:

Great for both slightly wavy 2b hair and 3a curly hair

It’s delicious mango scent is completely natural

It’s nourishing without being too heavy for wavy hair

Cons:

Not that I could think of!

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 4/5

– 4/5 Nourishing Properties – 4/5

– 4/5 Non-Greasy – 4/5

Wella Eimi Boost Bounce Curl Enhancing Mousse

Best Mousse For 2b Hair

If you’ve got dry, coarse 1c hair, then finding a curl-enhancing product can be a total challenge.

I’ve noticed that most of the best products for wavy frizzy hair have a rich, nourishing formula. But these can also weigh down fine, 1c wavy hair textures.

This is why I liked the Wella Eimi Boost Bounce Curl Enhancing Mousse so much!

It’s the best mousse for both 1c hair as it contains wheat bran extracts and jojoba oil that add volume and body to your tresses without making them greasy.

And the best part? This product doesn’t just turn waves into curls, but it also provides a medium-level hold.

I like the nourishing formulas of creams like Curls Blueberry and Cantu, but I’ve noticed that while they “create” curls from my wavy hair, they do not keep them that way through the day.

So I use Wella when I want my curls to last longer.

The only issue here is that this cream isn’t very moisturizing. Certainly not like the oil and butter-heavy ones like Cantu or SheaMoisture.

I’d suggest using this product if you have wavy-textured hair that is more oily than dry.

Pros:

The lightweight formula is great for 1c type wavy hair

Unlike other creams, it provides a medium hold that makes curls last longer

Cons:

Not a good fit for dry hair as it’s not very nourishing

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 4.5/5

– 4.5/5 Nourishing Properties – 3/5

– 3/5 Non-Greasy – 4/5

Who It’s For – Oily wavy hair and 1c wavy hair

Miss Jessie’s Quick Curls Cream

Best Drugstore Curl Cream

The best products for wavy hair do not have to be expensive. This is why I think that curling cream by the brand Miss Jessie’s is one of the top drugstore products for 2a hair.

I like that it contains hydrolyzed wheat protein and glycerin that help reduce frizz and increase curl definition.

I also liked the refreshing natural fragrance of the ginger flower essence in the formula.

The main reason why we’ve included this product on our best curl enhancing products list is that it suits multiple hair textures. It’s only a good curl activator for waves, but it also helps protect type 3 and type 4 curl textures.

If you’re planning to buy cruelty-free, you will love this product too as it’s not tested on animals.

Pros:

The lightweight formula is great for 1c type wavy hair

Unlike other creams, it provides a medium hold that makes curls last longer

Very affordable and gives good quantity

Cons:

It contains DMDM hydantoin a problematic preservative

My Ratings:

Curl Enhancing Power – 4.5/5

– 4.5/5 Nourishing Properties – 4/5

– 4/5 Non-Greasy – 4/5

TGIN Twist & Define Curl Cream

Best Curl Enhancing Products Twist Hairstyles

If you’re looking to create twists and braid hairstyles with your wavy hair, the TGIN T