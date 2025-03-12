10 Best Curly Hair Products for Men 2025 | FashionBeans (2025)

Men's Grooming

12 January 2025

Dan Hughes SHARE ON





We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. Any products or services put forward appear in no particular order. if you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

If you have luscious Samson-like locks, it’s likely that many of your friends envy your mighty man mane. But as a curly-haired man, you’ll know that taming that luscious man mane is no easy feat. In fact, getting your curls under control can be a bit of a nightmare—especially when you lead a busy life.

The good news is, even if you have the most unruly of locks, there are products out there that will make your curls pop (in a good way, of course).



The best curly hair products for men will not only fight frizz and whip your mane into serious shape, but they will also protect and condition your hair in ways you never thought possible.

While there are plenty of curly hair products for men on offer, not all are made equal. There are some real duds out there—but don’t worry, I’ve got your back. Here we’re going to look at hairsprays, oils, shampoos, conditioners, and more.

From hair cream to pomades and beyond, let’s take a look at this sweet selection of the best curly hair products for men that money can buy.

Excited? You should be.

Key Takeaways

Are you after frizz control? Do you want to add volume to your locks? Do you need to shape flyaway curls? The most effective way to find the best men’s curly hair products is to consider your hair type and your mane-boosting goals from the outset.

For all-round powerful curl maintenance, Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is the top choice. When you’re seeking the best in frizz management and a strong yet natural hold, 18.21 Man-Made Hair Pomade has got you covered. And for daily nourishment and curl definition, SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk is the go-to product.

In This Article Our Picks What to look for Final Verdict FAQs

As our best curly hair product for men overall, Moroccanoil’s Curl Defining Cream is the ultimate solution for those seeking to activate and define their curls. Infused with the nourishing properties of argan oil, this cream not only enhances the natural curl pattern but also combats dryness and frizz. The result is bouncy, revitalized curls that radiate a healthy shine. The curling cream for men’s unique formula ensures that curls remain soft and manageable, making it a must-have for every curly-haired individual.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Argan Oil, Polyquaternium-11, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein | Size: 8.5oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

As our best up-and-comer, this standout curly hair pomade is firm yet flexible. With a binding castor oil base, this sweet tobacco-scented wonder is an excellent styling companion if you’re prone to frizz or flyaway curls. A small scoop or two of this curl-taming pomade, and you’ll achieve a strong yet natural hold that shines your locks in their very best light. Oh, and with a completely standout scent, this increasingly popular pomade will command attention wherever you go.

Hair Type: Normal to Frizzy | Ingredients: Castor Oil, Glycerin, Shea Butter, Quinoa, Coumarin | Size: 2oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Next up in our collection of the best products for curly-haired men, we have this moreish leave-in moisturizer. Not only is this bad boy budget-friendly, but with a mix of mane-boosting natural ingredients, including coconut milk and hibiscus, you can enjoy glistening defined curls throughout the day. It even fights frizz, prevents dry curls, and natural bounce. Oh, and it smells unreal.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Hibiscus | Size: 8oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

This may have a fairly colossal price tag, but this curly hair product will nourish your curls from the roots to the tips. With a fragrant mix of natural oils and ingredients, PATTERN’s curly styling cream not only moisturizes and protects throughout the day but offers a strong natural hold that will turn heads in the street. Coupled with an irresistible sweet almond scent, this luxury product is worth every penny. It may be a unisex product, but it works wonders for men’s curls.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Shea butter, Cacay Oil, Sweet Almond Oil | Size: 25oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

This is one of the most popular curly hair products for men that also helps to promote hair growth. Infused with the nourishing properties of argan oil this hair product not only enhances the natural curl pattern but also fosters robust hair growth, ensuring your locks remain luscious and vibrant.

If you’re prone to the kind of curls that turn into a frizzed-up broccoli floret, OGX’s formula will tame flyaways, keep your mane at bay, and boost the best parts of your curly locks. A real triple threat.

Hair Type: Normal to Frizzy | Ingredients: Argan Oil, Kernel Oil | Size: 6oz | Cruelty-Free: No

Yes, SheaMoisture is so nice that it made it to our best men’s curly hair products twice. This particular concoction contains almost the same ingredients as the brand’s styling milk, but it comes in mighty mousse form. A best-selling curly hair product, this will deliver the goods—its luscious yet grease-free texture is designed to work with the flow and contours of your curls for a volumizing natural finish. A travel-sized mane booster that packs a real punch.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Hibiscus | Size: 7.5oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

The next addition to our best products for curly hair men list, we have Bricknell’s bodacious sea salt spray. The reason this sweet little concoction is great for everyday use is that it’s so easy to apply and will add long-lasting hold to even the finest of curly locks.

Infused with vitamins as well as a host of natural ingredients, a few sprays of this will work their way into the roots, protecting the follicles while adding lots of natural texture. This is a quick spray-and-go product that will protect your curls while giving them a naturally sculpted look, day in, and day out.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Sea Salt, Glycerin, Quinoas | Size: 6oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

If you suffer from super frizzy curls that flare up at the faintest sign of heat or perspiration, you need a healthy dollop of Botanic Hearth in your life. Made with avocado oil as well as a mix of mane-boosting vitamins, this frizz-buster not only smells super fresh, but it will keep your curls in tip-top shape come rain or shine. An undiluted or filtered serum that will keep your locks looking epic from morning until night.

Hair Type: Frizzy | Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Vitamin E & A Infusion | Size: 5oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

An all-round gem of a hair hydrating shampoo for curly hair, Blackwood For Men is infused with a 12-herb Japanese formula designed to maintain your mane’s natural flow and volume. Using this every day will keep your hair looking and feeling fresh while keeping your curls buoyant. This product once won ‘Shampoo of the Year’ and some of the proceeds go towards vital clean water projects in Ghana. It’s a win-win-win situation.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Green Tea, Arginine, Herbs, Vitamin B5 | Size: 17oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

If you’re looking for a curl-boosting shampoo and conditioner set that will keep your hair looking, feeling, and smelling as fresh as a daisy day after day, this handy set from Botanic Hearth is the one for you. Natural and cruelty-free, this magic combo will add volume to your curls while making it as easy as possible to de-tangle stubborn knots and curls. Once you’ve washed and conditioned with this, you will have the perfect styling canvas for your curly-haired man mane.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Jojoba Oil, Passion Flower Extract, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Lemongrass Leaf Oil | Size: 16oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Formula F=kx packs a solid curl-boosting punch, especially when you consider its generous bottle size and reasonable price point. Paraben-free and loaded with an arsenal of naturally curl conditioning ingredients (including a soothing organic aloe base), this conditioner will literally bring the best out in your curls, whatever your hair type. A small dollop goes a long way, and if you want to look after your curls long-term, this is the product for you.

Hair Type: All | Ingredients: Keratin, Coconut Oil, Organic Aloe, Green Tea Extract | Size: 8oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes

What To Look For In The Best Curly Hair Products For Men

Ingredients

The ingredients contained in curly hair products for men will produce different results. Some will serve as conditioners, while others attack frizz or help shape or hold the hair like a subtle natural gel.

With this in mind, you should set your curly hair goal (more volume, less volume, no frizz, even curls, etc.)—then create a short list of the best curly hair products for men. Look into the ingredients list of every product in your shortlist to find out what they do and before long, you’ll land on your perfect product.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s always a good idea to choose natural ingredients where possible. The fewer parabens or synthetic chemicals, the better.

Hair type

The best curly hair product for you will largely depend on whether you have thick, unruly hair, tight frizzy curls, or locks that could benefit from a bit of a boost.

If you have thick, runaway curls, for instance, you might want to opt for a specialist hair wax that holds and sculpts. Iif your curls go coarse and frizzy during the day, a natural sea salt spray or leave-in conditioner might do the trick.

The main point here is to consider your hair type and choose a product that will not only help you achieve your curly hair goals but help protect and maintain your mane daily.

Weight

Now, when I say weight, I mean the weight of the product itself rather than the container. Again, depending on the type of curls or hair you have, you will need a ‘density’ to suit. If you have fine curls, for instance, a lighter shampoo or milder hair oil will likely do the trick.

On the flip side, if you have thick or coarse hair, your best men’s hair product for curls will come in the form of something thicker or weightier. Something like a heavy-duty wax or viscous oil will do the best job of taming that mane.

Size

To get the best bang for your buck, think about how often you’ll want or need to use your curly hair product. If you travel a lot, investing in a smaller, more compact product is a wise idea. If you’re going to need to apply your product more than once a day, buying in bulk will save you time and money in the long run.

Final Verdict

For all-round healthy locks and effective curl maintenance, Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is hard to beat. It’s kind yet powerful and suits every kind of curly hair type. More than just a styling product; it’s a curl enhancer.

But the other additions on our list are 100% worth exploring. Each product does a slightly different job and suits slightly different hair types. Take the time to explore each product and you might even find more than one that will help you level up your curl-boosting grooming routine.

FAQ How do men maintain curly hair? To maintain that naturally curly look, there are certain grooming measures to consider. For a lifetime of epic, well-managed curls, you should ensure that your hair stays hydrated and conditioned every day. You should also pick products that compliment your hair type and contain minimal alcohol, as it can cause imbalances, dryness, or irritation. It’s also important to use any curly hair products for men sparingly to prevent your man mane from looking greasy and unnatural. To protect those natural curls long-term, shampoo and condition most days while styling your locks with your fingers or a loose tooth comb. How can I improve natural curls? To improve natural curls, using the best curly hair products for men is essential. Look at our list and tips above to discover your perfect curl-boosting product. Here are some other helpful hints: If you have really thick hair, go for a feathered haircut for men to take some of the weight out Towel dry your hair gently, and use a ‘twist and pull’ method with your fingers to bring your curls to life Use a natural leave-in conditioner that suits your specific hair type How do I start a curly hair routine? The first thing to remember when starting a curly hair routine is that everyone is different. Your personal grooming regime will vary, depending on your hair type as well as your curl goals. First of all, look through our definitive product list to discover your perfect products. Then, commit to a morning or evening routine that involves shampooing and conditioning; drying; applying products, and sculpting or styling . Stick to your routine as much as possible, and those curls will stay in epic shape.

