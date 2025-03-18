10 Best Derma Rollers of 2023 (2025)

If you’re a little late to the party, we’re talking about derma rollers. These prickly little gadgets may look like draconian torture devices, but they can help you roll your way to brighter skin, fewer fine lines, and less acne scarring. These devices can make for better absorption of your favorite serums and skin products (up to 20 times better compared to applying skincare products manually). And if that weren’t enough, derma rollers can help stimulate hair growth in thinning and balding areas.

So, what’s the secret? Derma rollers are outfitted with fine micro needles that cause minor trauma to the skin. It’s not enough to hurt or scar, but just enough to stimulate the collagen and elastin production in your skin. Eventually, with continued use, collagen and elastin will work their magic to smooth wrinkles and soften scars.

Understandably, needles in your face may sound incredibly dramatic, but rest assured, derma rollers are safe and painless, with no side effects or downtime for recovery. The best derma rollers work with your budget and skill level and are crafted with stainless steel or titanium needles (appropriately sized for the area you’re treating). Here are our top picks.

Best derma rollers overview:

Best overall: ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System

Best budget: Sonia Kashuk Microneedle Facial Roller

Best for hair growth: Bondi Boost Hair Growth Derma Roller for Hair Growth Therapy

Best value: DERMAROLL by Prosper Beauty

Best set: Skin Gym 3-Piece Micro Roller Set

Best for acne scars: Sdara Skincare Microneedling Derma Roller

Best body system: Lolysenta Derma Roller For Body

Best splurge: BeautyBio GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool

Best for fine lines: StackedSkincare Microneedling Tool

Best for lips: Beauty Bio GloPRO Lip Microtip

Safety note

If you purchase a derma roller, it’s essential to clean and maintain it properly. In addition to replacing the roller heads at least once per month, you should clean, disinfect, and store your roller after each use.

To clean your derma roller, dip it into boiling water or soak it in 91% alcohol for about five minutes. Ensure the roller is completely dry before stashing it in its storage container.

Remember to consult a professional beforehand if you’re a first-time derma roller user.

How we chose the best derma rollers

To compile this list, we researched manufacturer specifications, including needle size, materials, and more, to create a short list of the top derma rollers. Then, we combed through detailed product descriptions, ratings, and reviews to find the best derma rollers for each category.

Our picks for the best derma rollers

1 Best overall Beauty ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System $25.49 SHOP NOW What we love Stainless steel needles

Sleek look

Compact design What we don’t love May feel flimsy

By offering a lot of bang for your buck, Beauty ORA’s Facial Microneedle Roller System hits our list as the best derma roller overall. For starters, it’s manufactured with Disc Needle Technology, which loosely translates to high-quality, durable needles that remain sharp and effective even with repeated use.

Beauty ORA’s at-home derma roller features 540 stainless steel needles that are 0.50 millimeters in depth, with each one doing its part to help you roll your way to brighter, more even-toned skin.

The unit is compact and ergonomically designed, and it comes with a protective storage case to keep things sanitary between uses. Oh, and this one gets bonus points for its sleek black handle and chic purple roller head.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 540 | Needle length: 0.50 mm

2 Best budget Sonia Kashuk Microneedle Facial Roller $10.00 SHOP NOW What we love Affordable

Simple to use for beginners

Case included What we don’t love Needles may be dull

Sonia Kashuk’s Microneedle Facial Roller offers at-home derma rolling at a budget-friendly price for those keeping a keen eye on their bank balance.

For around $10, you’ll get a standard derma roller complete with 0.25-millimeter stainless steel needles and a case to store and protect your roller between uses (this is worth noting as some higher-priced derma rollers don’t even come with cases). The pale pink color is cute, too.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 192 | Needle length: 0.25 mm

Anyone who finds themselves staring back at thinning hair in the mirror should consider Bondi Boost’s Hair Growth Derma Roller. This derma roller, equipped with 540 medical-grade stainless steel needles, is a chemical-free way to attack bald spots and hair thinning.

Results may follow when this micro needling tool is rolled back and forth in all directions once weekly on wet hair. Bondi Boost’s Hair Growth Derma Roller comes with a sleek case for sanitary storage between uses, and at just around $30, we love that it’s easy on the wallet.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 540 | Needle length: 1.50 mm

4 Best value DERMAROLL by Prosper Beauty $26.97 SHOP NOW What we love A lot of bang for your buck

Titanium needles What we don’t love You may have to frequently replace heads

For those looking for a one-and-done purchase to get started with at-home derma rolling, Dermaroll by Prosper Beauty is a worthy contender. Each package comes with everything you need to get started and then some, including one handle, four roller heads, and a storage case.

The roller heads are equipped with 600 titanium needles 3 to 4 times stronger than stainless steel and likely to last longer.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 600 | Needle length: 0.25 mm

5 Best set Skin Gym 3-Piece Micro Roller Set $50.00 SHOP NOW What we love Includes heads for body, face, and undereye area

Widely available across multiple websites What we don’t love Replacement heads are pricey

No storage case; just head covers

Derma rollers intended for your body shouldn’t be used on your face, and rollers meant for your face may not be the best idea for the delicate skin around your eyes. So, the Skin Gym 3-Piece Micro Roller Set is ideal for those that want to tackle multiple areas.

With roller heads ranging in size (from 0.20 to 0.25 mm) and quantity (240 to 1,200 needles), this three-piece set is everything you need for head-to-toe derma rolling. The set comes with one handle, one body head, one face head, and one head for the eyes and lips.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 240 – 1200 | Needle length: 0.20 mm – 0.25 mm

6 Best for acne scars Sdara Skincare Microneedling Derma Roller $11.99 SHOP NOW What we love Ergonomic handle

Budget-friendly

Titanium needles What we don’t love Needles are small See Also Microneedling At Home? Derms Recommend These Derma Rollers

With 0.25 mm titanium needles (540 to be exact), and a comfy ergonomic grip, the Sdara Skincare Microneedling Derma Roller is a budget-friendly way to improve the look of acne-scarred skin. In fact, many reviewers have noted a relatively quick improvement in their scars.

However, the needles are somewhat small, so this is probably an ideal choice for beginners.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 540 | Needle length: 0.25 mm

7 Best body system Lolysenta Derma Roller For Body $9.95 SHOP NOW What we love Broad roller head for body

Titanium needles

Offers head-to-toe treatment What we don’t love Heads aren’t interchangeable

Lolysenta’s Derma Roller For Body hits our list as the best derm-roller body system. This unique set features derma rollers for your face and body, plus a rose quartz roller for a well-rounded self-care moment. The face roller features 0.25 mm titanium needles to tackle trouble spots in your face.

The body roller has you covered with 0.3 mm needles and a head that’s 2.4 times wider to help you tackle broader swaths of your body, whether it’s cellulite on your thighs or stretch marks on your rear. And when you’re done with derma rolling on your face, you can follow it up with a few swipes of the rose quartz roller to promote circulation and reduce any lingering puffiness.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: Varies | Needle length: 0.25 – 0.30 mm

8 Best splurge BeautyBio GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool $199.00 SHOP NOW What we love Lightweight

No pressure required

Set includes everything you need What we don’t love Expensive even for a splurge

With a bodacious price tag, BeautyBio’s GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool hits our list as the best at-home micro-needling tool for anyone with the budget for a self-care splurge. It’s pricey, but hear us out.

BeautyBio’s GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool promises an award-winning at-home microneedling tool that gives you firmer, smoother skin with just 60 seconds of regular daily use. This derma roller is lightweight, easy to use, and electric, meaning it does all the work for you — no pressure needed.

You’ll find everything you need to get started in the box, including the GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, five GloPRO skin prep pads, a power cord and adapter, a spritzer bottle for sanitizing your roller, and two AAA batteries.

Electric or Manual: Electric | Needle count: 540 | Needle length: 0.30 mm

9 Best for fine lines Stacked Skincare Microneedling Tool $89.00 SHOP NOW What we love Sleek, unique design

Stainless steel needles

Designed by an aesthetician What we don’t love Refills are expensive

Stacked Skincare’s Micro-Needling Tool is a sleek, aesthetician-designed derma roller that promises to make your skin look plumper and firmer while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It features 0.2 mm stainless steel needles, an ergonomically designed handle, and easy-to-use snap-in replaceable roller heads. While the replacement heads are a bit pricey, the subscribe-and-save option will save you a few bucks every month.

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: Not stated | Needle length: 0.2 mm

10 Best for lips Beauty Bio GloPRO Lip Microtip $39.00 SHOP NOW What we love Backed by clinical results

Available in white, chrome, and rose gold What we don’t love Pricey for a tool that only plumps your lips

The GloPRO Lip MicroTip derma roller has 240, 0.2 mm surgical stainless steel micro-needles designed explicitly for use on and around your lips. Over time, users can expect to see fuller, plumper-looking lips and fewer fine lines and wrinkles around the area.

And you don’t have to take our word for it; a clinical survey shows that practically all users saw results. Specifically,

100% said their lips appeared fuller

94% said their lips seemed to have more volume

100% felt their lips were smoother to the touch

Electric or Manual: Manual | Needle count: 240 | Needle length: 0.2 mm

An at-home facial treatment that delivers professional results

By using tiny needles to cause minor trauma to your skin, derma rollers can trigger and boost collagen and elastin production. Over time, users will often see brighter, smoother, and more even-toned skin. Derma rollers can be a great beauty tool, but it’s important to find one that works for your skin.

When shopping for a good derma roller, pay attention to needle size, needle count, and other helpful features like replaceable heads and storage cases. If you’re new to derma rollers, Beauty ORA’s Facial Microneedle Roller System is a good place to start. It’s an elegant derma roller with stainless steel needles that are 0.50 millimeters in depth, all of which work to plump and brighten your skin.

How to pick the right derma rollers for you

When shopping for the best derma roller for your skin, consider needle size, materials, skin type, and convenience features like replaceable roller heads.

Needles

Derma roller needles come in various needle sizes, ranging from 0.1 millimeters to 2.5 millimeters. Ultimately, the needle size you choose should align with your specific skin concerns and the area you’re treating. Derma rollers with 0.2-millimeter needles are ideal for the delicate skin on your face, whereas those with 2.0 to 2.5-millimeter needles may be better for hair and scalp treatments.

Beyond the needle size, pay attention to the materials used for the needles. Stainless steel and titanium are the most durable and the most sanitary.

Features

The needles on derma rollers don’t last forever, so for best results (and to maintain hygienic integrity), most manufacturers recommend replacing the heads after about 20 uses. So, derma rollers with replaceable heads are ideal, and those with subscribe-and-save options are even better.

Skin type

While derma rollers can benefit your skin, it’s important to remember that they’re not for everyone. A good rule of thumb is to skip the at-home derma rollers if you have sensitive skin, eczema, sunburn, or rosacea.

FAQ

Should I use a derma roller in the morning or at night?

When using derma rollers, your skin needs ample time to repair itself. For that reason, it’s best to do your derma rolling at night, so your skin can rest and heal while you sleep.

Can I use a derma roller every day?

There’s no harm in using a derma roller every day, but it may be best to work your way up to that frequency. If you’re new to derma rolling, you might consider starting once every few days and increasing the frequency to every other day, eventually working your way up to daily treatments. However, it’s a good idea to follow the instructions on the derma roller packaging.

What derma roller is recommended by dermatologists?

If you’re looking for a doctor-recommended derma roller, you should consult your dermatologist for recommendations based on your skin type and specific skincare needs, concerns, and goals.