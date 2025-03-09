10 Best Dressing Aids for Seniors, Adults, and the Disabled (2025)

Shopping
For those with limited mobility, dressing and undressing can be a constant source of frustration. What for many is a simple part of their daily routine, when conditions like arthritis, Parkinson’s, and dementia are thrown into the mix, this uncomplicated task becomes, well, complicated. Luckily, with the advent of the best dressing aids for adults, it doesn’t have to remain complicated.
Best Dressing Aids for Adults
Whether you’re looking for something to make those finicky buttons easier to close or a piece of equipment designed to help put socks on with ease, you’ll find everything you need and more below. Keep scrolling for Woman World’s picks for the best dressing aids for adults, seniors, and the disabled.
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Dressing Stick
1. Best Dressing Aid — Dressing Stick
Where to buy: $14.99, Amazon
One of the most common dressing aids is a dressing stick, like this lightweight one from RMS Royal Medical Solutions. Featuring a vinyl coated push/pull hook on one end (to assist with putting on shirts, pulling up pants, or removing socks) and a vinyl coated "C" shaped hook on the other (for zippers and shoelaces) this universal dressing aid is adored for a reason.
One happy customer called this a "must-have" saying, "[I] just had total hip replacement and this dressing stick is a life saver and a must have. I wasn't able to get pants or shorts or underwear on by myself till I received this. If you're going to have hip surgery be sure you order this in advance so you have it ready when you come home. Makes a great difference on the road back to independence."
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Foot Funnel Shoe Assist
2. Best Shoe Dressing Aid — Foot Funnel Shoe Assist
Where to buy: $13.78, Amazon
For anyone who struggles with getting their shoes on but isn't a fan of shoe horns, the Foot Funnel might just become your new favorite little invention. The idea is a simple: Slip this plastic shoe assist over the back of your shoe, comfortably step into your shoe, and pull out the Foot Funnel with the attached string. With no bending or twisting required, you'll be wondering why you didn't pick this handy gadget up sooner.
Amazon buyer Crystal raved about the Foot Funnel saying, "This item can change your life if your range of motion is limited. Before we received this item, my 86 year old husband could not put on his shoes, so I would end up down in the floor struggling to get them on him. With the shoe funnel, he can once again put his own shoes on with very little effort. I would recommend this item to anyone who can no longer bend over to put on their shoes."
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Button Hook Good Grips
3. Best Dressing Aid for Parkinson's — Button Hook
Where to buy: $8.03, Amazon
Whether it's due to age or conditions like arthritis or Parkinson's, for some, buttoning up their favorite shirts can be a struggle. Thanks to the Good Grips Sure Grips Button Hook, it no longer has to be that way. Made with an easy-grip handle, simply slide this hook through the button loop, slip it around the button, and pull it through for easy buttoning in seconds.
One customer enthusiastically shared, "I have tremors in both hands and severe arthritis damage in my right thumb. Buttoning small buttons on women's blouses is nearly impossible. This is the perfect answer for me. I love it - and so do my old hands!"
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Bra Angel
4. Best Dressing Aid for Women— Bra Angel
Where to buy: $38, Amazon
One piece of clothing that can be especially irksome to get on with limited mobility is a bra. That's where the Bra Angel comes in. Placed around the neck, this device features a holder that securely grips each end of the bra for easy fastening. Lightweight and featuring a heart-shaped chin rest for stability, you'll never have to uncomfortably fuss with putting on a bra again.
Satisfied customer Mary said, "It took me a little while to figure it out but now I can get my bra on without help. I love it. It has given me more independence!"
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Stocking Donner
5. Best Compression Sock Dressing Aid — Stocking Donner
Where to buy: $24.61, Amazon
For many, compression socks are a part of their daily routine. Unfortunately, due to their tightness, they're not the easiest piece of supportive wear to put on. To make things easier, pick up a JOBST Stocking Donner. Especially designed for those with limited hand strength and dexterity, simply stretch the stocking over the device and gently slide your leg through for the quickest stocking application.
One buyer praised the Stocking Donner saying, "When I had to wear compression stockings I was devastated as they're impossible to put on, especially with the arthritis in my right hand. The Stocking Donner made it a snap to put the stockings on. Quick, easy, and painless. It came with simple instructions. It's sturdy and well built. Thank you Jobst."
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Wingspants
6. Best Wheelchair Dressing Aid — WingsPants
Where to buy: $49.95, Amazon
Whether you're wheelchair-bound, elderly, or simply need a little help getting dressed in the morning, one of the most frustrating pieces of clothing to put on is bottoms. That's why we love the WingsPants from Kinsman. This dressing aid features an adjustable frame that holds open any kind of bottom, allowing you to slide up the piece with ease and release for hassle-free dressing.
For one customer, this was a game-changer for her mother saying, "I bought this for my mother with arthritis and vascular dementia. She has some trouble getting dressed, especially getting her underwear on, but after a month of encouraging her to use it at each opportunity, she's pretty good at getting it done herself, with some coaching. That's huge for dementia!"
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Zipper Pull Tabs
7. Best Dressing Aid for Arthritis— Zipper Pull Tabs
Where to buy: $49.95, Amazon
If you or someone you love has arthritis, you know how bothersome zippers can be. Gripping and adjusting zippers can wreak havoc on already aching joints, so make things easer with Thixotropic's Zipper Pull Tabs. Sturdy, durable, and featuring an easy to hold textured grip, these aids attach to any zipper for effortless dressing.
One happy customer explained, "These have worked great for me. I have lost most of the feeling in my hands from nephropathy & arthritis, and was having such a hard time dealing with zippers. I saw these & thought I'd give them a try. So far everything I've put them on works, especially my purse."
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Long Grabber Reacher
8. Best Post-Surgery Dressing Aid — Grabber
Where to buy: $19.99, Amazon
Sometimes, the hardest part about dressing can be reaching the pieces in the first place. Whether it's to reach high-shelves or avoid bending over after surgery, the Grabber Reacher from RMS Royal Medical Solutions is a multi-use tool anyone with mobility issues would love. Featuring a fitted post to assist with dressing, think of this as the third hand you've always wanted.
Amazon buyer Diana said, "This was one of the best things I got for post surgery. I am already walking with only a cane, but keep the grabbers close at hand, so I wont do harm as my hip continues to heal. You honestly can not go wrong with these grabbers! I use them to dress, and to pick up items I have dropped; and it is so nice to be able to reach things above my head."
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Sock Aid
9. Best Sock Dressing Aid — SockAid
Where to buy: $9.95, Amazon
While not as difficult as compression stockings, for those with limited mobility, putting on socks can feel just as challenging. That's why we're recommending the SockAid. To use, simply place the sock on the flexible plastic tubing, insert your foot, and pull the sock up using the non-slip comfort grips. Adjustable and easy to use, this is a must-have for anyone who loathes the sock portion of their morning routine.
Amazon buyer Gloria shared this about SockAid, "I have both rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and putting my socks on was very painful and difficult. My husband would help when he was home but most days I had to struggle to put them on. I researched various devices and this gadget was highly recommended so I gave it a try. I could not be more pleased! Super easy to use and small enough to stash in my bathroom cupboard. I highly recommend this for anyone that struggles with getting socks on! I have my dignity back too!"
Best Dressing Aids Adults Seniors Disabled Lock Laces Stretchy Laces
10. Best Lace Dressing Aid — Lock Laces
Where to buy: $7.99, Amazon
For those who have all but given up on laced shoes due to dexterity or bending issues, this one's for you — Lock Laces. Turning any pair of laced shoes into slip-ons is a breeze. Simply thread the laces as you regularly would, adjust for comfort, clip, and secure with Lock Lace's patented lacing system.
Buyer Grace said, "Lock laces have replaced all of my elderly father's laced shoes! Tying regular shoes laces had become a frustration for this dignified man who has suffered a stroke and carpal tunnel numbness of both hands. These laces have given him the capability to slide athletic shoes on and off independently and are useful every single day. Lock laces are a winning choice!"
