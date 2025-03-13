10 Best Electric Razors For Teenage Boys in 2025 (2025)

For a teenager who’s just started to shave, an electric razor is the best choice for first-timer shavers. Electric shavers are convenient and easy to use, but using a high-quality machine can reduce irritation, razor bumps, and cuts, especially for a teenage boy who has acne or sensitive skin.

In this review and buying guide, we will cover the best electric razors for teenagers to get a smooth close-cut shave. Almost all of the electric shavers we’ve selected have sharp blades, powerful motors, can be used wet or dry, with or without shaving cream or gel, and have long-lasting batteries that will be ready for cordless use when a teen wants to shave.

While electric razors may seem expensive at first, a well-engineered shaving machine will last years. In fact, if you consider the cost of disposable blades and how often they need to be changed, teen boys can actually save money in the long run. The shavers on our list come from the top brands in the industry, including Braun, Philips Norelco, Remington and Panasonic, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Find the best electric shavers for first-time shavers and beginners to get the quality shaving experience you deserve!

10 Best Electric Shavers For Teenagers

Remington F5

The affordable Remington F5 is a no-frills foil shaver that still has a few great features that a budget-conscious teenager will appreciate. This model’s patented Intercept Shaving Technology consists of a central trimmer with stainless-steel blades between two flexible foils. The trimmer pulls up and cuts longer hairs, while the foils shave close to the skin.

The Remington’s head pivots so you can reach any angle, and when you’re done shaving, the head pops off for easy cleaning under running water. This shaver has a nickel-metal-hybrid battery (NiMH) that takes two hours to hold its charge for a long-lasting 60 minutes.

A handy LED gauge on the shaver’s handle shows how much power is left. The Remington also has a 5-minute quick-charge function for a single shave.

The shaver’s foils and trimmer should be replaced every few months, but they’re far less expensive than higher-priced competitors. The Remington is a versatile, inexpensive electric shaver that’s an excellent option for a teenage boy who’s just starting to shave.

Braun Series 3

The Braun Series 3 is a beautifully engineered electric foil shaver featuring three cutting elements with a patented mesh that delivers a close shave. For a teen who has skin sensitivity, this Braun model has pressure-sensitive blades that automatically retract and guard against abrasion.

Although this model doesn’t have a pivoting head, its thin design allows precise shaving for hard-to-reach spots, like under the nose. The machine is 100% waterproof, so it can be used dry or in the shower. Cleaning is a snap by simply running the shaver under running water.

This cordless shaver has a premium NiMH battery that charges in an hour for 45 minutes of shaving time. If you’re in a hurry and can’t wait for the full charge, the ProSkin can be charged in a speedy 5 minutes for a single shave.

The Braun Series 3 isn’t as pricey as other Braun models, but its lower price doesn’t mean quality is compromised.

Philips Norelco Shaver 3900

The Philips Norelco Shaver 3900 is a well-priced rotary shaver that will give most teens a comfortable shave. It can be used dry or wet, with or without foam or gel, and because it’s waterproof, you can shave in the shower. This Philips Norelco model has three rotary heads with 27 self-sharpening blades that cut facial hair just above skin level for a gentle and non-irritating shave.

The rotary head has 5 pivoting directions, which automatically adjust to the curves of your face as you shave. This shaver has a powerful lithium-ion battery that fully charges in an hour and lasts for 60 minutes or roughly 20 shaves.

It also has the ability to charge in 5 minutes for a single shave, and an LED indicator lets you know when the battery is low and should be charged.

Other well-designed features are a pop-up trimmer for sideburns, a non-slip rubberized handle, a charging stand so the shaver is always ready, and a travel pouch. With a full two-year warranty, the Philips Norelco Shaver is one of the best affordable rotary shavers on the market.

Panasonic Arc5

You pay a bit more for the Panasonic Arc5 and its high-end features, but this foil shaver is a worthy investment. Engineered to cut through coarse facial hair, the Arc5 has a powerful motor that drives its 5 ultra-sharp Nanotech blades at an amazing 14,000 cycles per minute.

The motor also senses the length and thickness of facial hair and automatically speeds up or slows down as needed. Its floating head and tightly grouped foils keep in close contact to skin and prevent irritation, so this shaver is ideal for teens with sensitive skin. The Arc5’s head pivots side-to-side and up-and-down, and the 5 blades also pivot, which offers excellent control over every contour of your face.

The Arc5’s charging station also cleans the blades, and its lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver charged for 40 minutes. An LED indicator on the shaver shows the percentage of power left before you have to recharge. Furthermore, you get a charging cord and leather travel pouch for easy carry and convenient storage.

The wet-dry Panasonic Arc5 is an amazing machine and will ensure a comfortable shaving experience.

Braun Series 7

The Braun Series 7 is a highly recommended waterproof shaver that comes with sonic technology, which automatically adapts to the length and thickness of facial hair.

This electric razor comes with a flexible and floating head that pivots in 8 directions and adapts as you shave hard-to-reach areas. The Braun’s three cutting elements shave as close as .05mm or as thin as half a human hair, and its integrated Skin Guard prevents irritation.

This model’s lithium-ion battery charges in an hour and keeps at peak operating performance for 50 minutes. The Braun 7 comes with a charging station that also cleanses and lubricates the razor in a unique alcohol-based solution. For teens with sensitive skin, the shaver has 5 easily adjustable modes that control extra power or gentleness when needed.

Braun products tend to be more expensive than other similar shavers, but for teenage boys who recognize the need for good grooming and healthy skincare, the Braun Series 7 is the electric shaver to buy.

Andis Pro

Barbers use and recommend Andis products, and the Andis Pro is no exception. It’s been designed specifically for shaving sensitive skin. The shaver’s titanium foils are hypoallergenic to help reduce irritation and razor bumps.

Its staggered head — with blades that each have dual, dedicated drive shafts — and the foil’s octagonal perforations, which can lift coarse hair, ensure a close shave.

The Andis’ lithium-ion battery stays charged for 80 minutes, so you won’t need to charge the shaver as often as other electric shavers, even with daily use. Another feature is that the Andis can be used to touch up haircuts and fades.

This is a dry shaver only, so if you prefer wet shaves, you should consider the wet-dry shavers on our list. This model is lightweight, compact, and has a lot of power to spare.

The Andis shaver is reasonably priced, and for a teenage boy who has skin issues caused by razor blades, this is a great machine.

Philips Norelco Shaver 9000

The Philips Norelco Shaver 9000 is a rotary shaver that’s been engineered to follow the contours of your face and cut more facial hair in a single pass. Unlike other rotary shavers, the three revolving heads moves independently in eight positions, so you can reach every curve along your jawline and chin. The V-Track Precision Blades self-sharpen as you shave.

This model has a SmartClick Beard Styler with 5 built-in length settings that you can adjust for trimming stubble or a close-cropped beard. The styler’s rounded tips and comb are gentle on the skin to prevent irritation, bumps or burns.

See Also 25 Best Medium Hairstyles for Men to Boost Your Look

This machine comes equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges in one hour for 50 minutes of cordless shaving, and an LED indicator lets you know when it’s time to recharge the shaver, replace the shaving head, and whether the travel lock (to prevent turning on in a suitcase) is engaged.

The wet-dry Philips Norelco Shaver is priced mid-range yet still affordable for such a technologically advanced rotary shaver.

Braun Series 9

The Braun Series 9 is the best and most efficient shaver on the market, and while it’s an expensive model, you’re paying for its high-end features and engineering, including 5 synchronized shaving elements that automatically adapt to face contour and beard length.

The blades’ 40,000 cutting actions assure an ultra-close shave, and the unit’s 10,000 sonic vibrations glide the shaver effortlessly over your skin, leaving it smooth and free of irritation.

This Braun model has an advanced lithium-ion battery that holds its charge 20% longer than previous batteries; a single charge can last 60 minutes or a full month of shaves. The machine is waterproof and can be used dry or wet, with or without gel or foam.

After each use, you can wash it under running water or store it in the included Clean & Charge station that hygienically cleans, dries, lubricates, and charges the shaver all at once.

Some teens might not be able to look past the price tag, but the Braun Series 9 is a premium model, will outlast the cheaper shavers and pay for itself in the long run.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Shaver

A unique model that combines a disposable-blade razor with an electric foil shaver is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Shaver. This lightweight shaver isn’t designed for a close shave; it’s ideal for a teen who wants to keep a groomed stubble. It has three stubble combs for a tight trim, a low stubble, or a long stubble.

The Philips’ small, pivoting head allows for precise edging of a mustache or beard. Shaving needs to be done “against the grain” so the razor can grab hairs, and since this shaver doesn’t cut too close, it’s a good option for a teenager with sensitive skin or prone to ingrown hairs.

The Philips is completely waterproof and can be used wet or dry, with or without foam or gel. This shaver has a NiMH battery that takes about 8 hours to fully charge, which lasts 45 minutes. The durable blades last four months; each blade has an indicator for when it’s time to be replaced.

For a teenager who wants to keep some hair on his face, the versatile and inexpensive Philips Norelco OneBlade is a great choice.

How To Choose An Electric Razor For Teenage Boys

Foil vs. Rotary Shaver

Shavers are designed to cut facial hair close while gliding over the skin. There are two types of electric shavers — foil and rotary.

A foil shaver has oscillating blades underneath a sheet of metal mesh or foil. Beard hairs are drawn up through the mesh, and the blades trim the hairs. The foil protects the blades from touching skin, so the foil razor is good for teen boys with sensitive skin. The foil shaver should be used in vertical (up and down) or horizontal (left to right) strokes.

A rotary shaver has 3 revolving heads with circular blades that spin and cut hairs as the shaver is revolved in a circular motion around the face. The rotary shaver doesn’t give as close a shave as a foil razor, but it’s much better for shaving the contours of the jaw, cheekbones and neck.

Quality Blades

It’s tempting to buy a cheap electric razor, but in the long run, it’s better to pay a little extra for a machine with quality blades. Cheaper blades wear out sooner, and when you’re scraping a dull blade over your face, you’ll need to shave over the same area two or three times, which increases the risk of razor burn, in-grown hairs, and nicks and cuts.

Teens who are prone to acne should use an electric shaver with higher-grade blades because the shaver will glide over any eruptions and prevent them from bursting and getting infected.

Powerful Motor

An electric shaver with a powerful motor will deliver a closer shave, especially for a teenager with a heavy beard. The electric shaver with the most power in our list is the Panasonic Arc5, which delivers an astounding 14,000 cuts per minute.

But a teen who has some stubble, a light beard or just needs to shave a couple of times a week doesn’t necessarily need a shaver with a super-powerful motor. The Remington F5-5800 has an efficient motor that holds its charge for up to 20 days.

Long Battery Life

You want the shaver fully charged when you’re ready to shave. The electric shavers on our list have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, and when charged, they should last between 40 to 80 minutes. Depending on how often you shave, one charge could get you a full month of shaves without needing to recharge.

Quick Charging

Most electric shavers take 1 or 2 hours to fully charge. But if you’ve forgotten to charge the shaver, or if it runs low on power while you’re shaving, some shavers — like the Braun 9390cc — can get a quick charge for a single shave in only 5 minutes.

Adjustable Settings For Sensitive Skin

Puberty can cause havoc with a teenage boy’s skin, giving rise to pimples or dry red blotches. A regular razor could easily grab or cut those painful bumps and patches. An electric shaver glides smoothly over acne and captures and cuts facial hair without aggravating a skin condition.

To minimize irritation, an electric shaver with variable settings will be the best for a teen with spotty skin. The settings can be adjusted to increase power when needed or decrease power for a more gentle shave.

Price

For most people, a key factor for deciding which electric shaver to purchase is how much it costs. Our curated list of shavers runs the gamut from cheap to mid-range to expensive.

The best cheap electric razor on the market is the Remington F5-5800, a foil shaver with a pivoting head that keeps close to the skin around the jaw and chin. It doesn’t have the technological bells and whistles of other more-expensive shavers, but it will get the job done.

Cheaper shavers aren’t as well-designed as the higher-end models, and their motors could burn out with daily use over a short period of time. You’ll pay substantially more for the Braun Series 7 or Braun Series 9, but they are well worth the investment.

Both have powerful motors with adjustable settings for different skin types, come with German engineering for performance, and are built to last.

Why Teens Need To Use Electric Shavers

Easy To Use

Electric shavers are much easier to use than traditional disposable razors. Since most of the shavers on our list are wet-dry shavers, there’s no need for using gels, lotions or foam.

A teenager who’s shaving for the first time doesn’t have to worry about how to grip an electric shaver or how much pressure he needs to apply or what angles he needs to get a close shave.

Smooth, Close Cutting

The newest models of electric shavers pretty much guarantee a smooth, close-cutting shave. Both foils and rotaries have been engineered to lift facial hair and cut it close to the skin.

Although foil shavers are generally known as given a closer shave than rotary shavers, because of their advanced technology, rotary shavers let you shave the contour of your face under the chin and jawline.

The latest foil shavers also let you shave hard-to-reach places. But overall, you will get a smoother shave with an electric shaver.

Long-Lasting Blades

Traditional razor blades get worn down with everyday use and need to be frequently replaced, or you’ll risk cutting your face or irritating your skin. Most electric-shaver heads have blades that self-sharpen as you shave or they’re made of tough metal, like titanium, and even with daily use, they rarely need to be changed.

Electric Razors Are Good For Teen Boys with Sensitive Skin

An electric razor is ideal for a teen, especially one who’s just learning to shave. Foil shavers are good for teens with a lighter beard, and rotary shavers are better for thick, curly hair. The latest technological advances in shaver design guarantee a new shaver will glide over a teen’s sensitive skin, even one with acne eruptions.

Low-Maintenance and Simple Cleaning

Electric shavers are very easy to use, and even if a teenager forgets to charge his shaver, several on our list have a 5-minute charge for a single shave. Almost all of the shavers we reviewed are 100% waterproof, which means they can be used wet or dry. Maintenance is minimal; a couple of the high-end shavers have an integrated charging-cleaning station, but most can be simply rinsed under running water.

Get The Best Electric Razor For First Time Shavers

Shaving can be an intimidating task for teenage boys, but investing in a good electric razor for a first-time shaver can make the grooming routine easy and simple. With the right shaver, teenagers can get a smooth, close-cut shave consistently without irritation, bumps or burns. For teens who care about looking good and taking care of their skin, get the best electric razor for your needs and enjoy the benefits for years to come!