10 Best HydraFacial Machines for Esthetician (2025)

Are you an esthetician looking for an honest best professional hydrafacial machine review? If yes, then you’re in the right place.
After doing tons of research, we have identified 10 best HydraFacial machines, and reviewed them so you can be sure which one suits your practice best. Before jumping to reviews, let’s take a look at what HydraFacial is and how a machine can be beneficial for your face.
What Is Hydrafacial?
HydraFacial, otherwise known as Hydrogen Oxygen Facial, is a name given to hydradermabrasion—a dermatological procedure. It involves a 3-step regimen that includesdeep cleansing, exfoliating, and infusing the skin with nourishing serums.This facial is a one-size-fits-all approach and is suitable for all skin textures and types, including normal, oily, combination, and sensitive skin.
Let’s compare HydraFacial with other facial treatments for better knowledge.
HydraFacial Vs Dermal Infusion
Both dermal infusion and HydraFacial are similar in a way as they use serum infusions to hydrate the skin, and are virtually painless.However, the difference lies in how far each treatment can be customized. HydraFacial is a gentle and moisturizing facial ideal for all skin types, while dermal infusions are customizable and best suited for addressing specific skin concerns.
HydraFacial Vs Microdermabrasion or Traditional Chemical Facial Peels
All of these treatments aim to resurface the skin by removing impurities and dead skin cells. Having said that, wheremicrodermabrasionuses an abrasive tip, the HydraFacial uses water and feels more gentle. If you compare the HydraFacial with chemical peels, the former deeply cleanse, exfoliation, and nourishment for all skin types, but the latter isn’t suitable for all skin types.
Check out our HydraFacial Vs Microdermabrasion article for more information here.
Benefits of HydraFacials
A. Zero Downtime
Unlike any other facial treatment which may irritate your skin, you need not worry about recovery time with the HydraFacial. You can achieve youthful skin in 30 minutes and resume regular activities almost immediately.
B. Safe On Sensitive Skin
Most facials that use steam to soften your pores prior to extraction can cause excessive redness in sensitive skin types. As no steam is involved in HydraFacial, it’s considered safe and non-irritating for all skin types.
C. Almost Painless
This procedure doesn’t involve pulling or scraping the skin. Some users find it a pleasant and relaxing experience.
D. Imparts Healthy, Glowing Complexion
Hydrafacial machine treatments can reduce fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, enlarged pores, unwanted pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and dullness. The overall result is improved skin texture and overall skin health.
10 Best HydraFacial Machines of 2023
1. JJ.Yoma Multifunctional Hydro-Dermabrasion Machine
Amongst the best professional HydraFacial machines for estheticians, this machine from JJ.Yoma is a 7-in-1 skin rejuvenation device which produces H2 ions on the skin surface that deeply penetrate the skin, smoothing wrinkles, fine lines, and eyebags for hydrated healthy skin. It cleanses and shrinks pores as well as clears sebum. It comes with an ion gun pen that enriches the skin with nutrients in the form of fine molecular atomization while the high frequency lifts and tightens the skin for a youthful, lifted appearance.
Key Feature:
7-in-1 HydraFacial machine with H2 ions.
PRO
Suitable for all skin types
Suitable for professional and home use
7-in-1 device
Equivalent to 8 hydrating masks
CONS
None
2. Cenoz 2-In-1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine
The upgraded Cenoz professional diamond microdermabrasion machine features 2 functions—microdermabrasion and HydraFacial. It helps close pores and moisturizes the skin whilst repairing sensitive skin. If you wish to address multiple skin concerns in one sitting, this is one of the best professional HydraFacial machines to opt for. The entire kit comes with a spray gun, an exfoliation head, and an exfoliation pen. You can also adjust the device as per your clients’ needs.
Key Feature:
2-in-1 Microdermabrasion and HydraFacial machine.
PRO
Removes dead skin cells
Promotes skin metabolism
Cleans pores
Smoothens rough skin texture
Reduces uneven pigmentation
CONS
Complicated manual guide
3. DXXCV 6-In-1 Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Beauty Machine
If you’re looking for the best professional HydraFacial machine for professional use with advanced technology at a decent price, then the DXXCV machine is what you need. It comes with 6 beauty functions—improves skin’s flexibility and metabolism, removes wrinkles and dark circles, and makes complexion clearer. Besides this, it also works well in reducing acne and promoting blood circulation. If you’re talking about the long-term effects it brings, it plays a role in the regeneration of elastin and collagen, diminishing fine lines, restoring elasticity, reducing swelling, just to name a few.
Key Feature:
HydroFacial machine for spas and salons with 8 beauty functions.
PRO
Offers 6 treatment modes
Budget-friendly
Portable
Addresses wrinkles and dark circles
CONS
Suction should’ve been more powerful
4. BRÜUN 7-In-1 Multifunctional Hydra Face Care Device
This amazing, deep cleansing hydra facial machine comes with 7 functions: vacuum suction, iontophoresis function (infuse serums into the skin), galvanic function (stimulate skin cells and boost circulation), high-frequency function (destroy bacteria and reduce inflammation), LED light therapy (promote collagen production), ozone function (sterilize and clean the skin). This facial machine is also ideal for all skin types, easy to use, and is affordable. We highly recommend this product to any estheticians or dermatologists looking to purchase a facial machine for their salon or clinic.
Key Feature:
7-in-1 multipurpose Hydra face care machine.
PRO
Made of premium materials to ensure durability
Comes with a vacuum suction, iontophoresis, galvanic, high frequency, LED light therapy, microcurrent and ozone functions
Suitable for all skin types,
Includes a detailed user manual for easy operation
CONS
Takes time to see results
5. DXXCV 7-In-1 Hydrogen Oxygen Facial Machine
An upgraded version of the 6-in-1, this 7-in-1 DXXCV facial machine is one of the best professional HydraFacial machines your salon needs. The control screen allows you to easily manage the treatment’s intensity, time, and mode. It works exceptionally well in shrinking pores, treating pigmentation, and improving clients’ overall skin tone. It also offers a deep exfoliation to remove dead skin cells, blackheads, and trapped debris. There’s also a HydraFacial treatment which uses purified water and turns it into oxygen and hydrogen ions water, allowing the molecules to deeply penetrate the skin surface, revealing perfectly hydrated skin. The result is that your clients can enjoy a beautifully glowing complexion from this treatment no matter what their skin type is.
Key Feature:
Hydrogen Oxygen facial machine with 7 treatment modes.
PRO
Promotes the regeneration of collagen and elastin
Eliminate debris and dead skin cells
Boosts blood circulation
Treats enlarged pores
CONS
None
6. Youenge 7-In-1 Vacuum Face Cleaning, Hydro-Dermabrasion Facial Spray
One of the best HydraFacial machines for any salon or spa—the Youenge 7-in-1 machine uses state-of-the-art technology to provide clients with a professional facial skin cleansing experience. The entire kit comprises 7 different attachments that allow you to customize a facial routine. There’s also a built-in vacuum that’ll help remove any dirt, oil, or makeup that’s left on the skin after regular cleansing. Easy to use and comes with a detailed user manual, we love that the machine is also very quiet, lightweight and easily transportable. Most importantly, it’s built to last, making your investment worth the while.
Key Feature:
Professional 7-in-1 HydraFacial machine.
PRO
Comes with 7 different attachments that allow for a bespoke facial cleansing experience
Easy to use
Very quiet and will not disturb you while you’re working
Can be easily transported from one location to another
CONS
Slightly pricey
7. HYSZL 7-IN-1 Professional Hydrogen Oxygen Machine
Using the 7-in-1 machine from HYSZL is equivalent to hydrating your face with the goodness of serum and essences for eight times. Monthly usage can help restore skin’s elasticity which results in a supple, youthful glow. This hydra facial machine delivers an intense level of hydration to the skin, eliminating wrinkles and fine lines, as well as increasing the production of collagen and elastin. Besides, it includes an exfoliation treatment that helps remove dead skin cells and all the trapped sebum from the skin, thus revealing a natural glow.
Key Feature:
Hydrogen Oxygen facial machine with 7 treatment modes for professional use.
PRO
Easy to set up
Delivers intense hydration
Painless
Removes dead skin cells and blackheads
CONS
The manual guide comes with very limited instructions
8. JOPOHA 7-In-1 HydraFacial Machine
This 7-in-1 anti-aging machine does the treatment without imparting even the slightest of pain. The JOPHA is one of the best hydra dermabrasion machines for an esthetician, featuring a convenient control screen that makes it easy for you to control the strength, time, and mode. The machine works wonders in addressing multiple skin concerns, especially eliminating wrinkles and fine lines. On top of all that, the machine produces H2O molecules on the skin to penetrate the dermis, revealing a youthful look. Since the face roller also has a microcurrent function, it’s able to increase the skin’s elasticity, promote blood circulation and fade aging signs.
Key Feature:
7-in-1 Hydrogen Oxygen jet peel machine.
PRO
Comes with 7 effective treatment modes
H2O molecules helps reveal a youthful appearance
Treats signs of aging
CONS
Machine is heavy and bulky
9. Yofuly 5-In-1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine
This diamond microdermabrasion machine from Yofuly helps fight the signs of aging to keep your skin refreshed and youthful. It helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the skin feeling smooth. This multifunctional HydraFacial machine helps remove dirt and sebum within the pores, allows the skin to better absorb serums and creams in order to yield optimal results.
Key Feature:
5-in-1 diamond microdermabrasion and HydraFacial machine.
PRO
Easy to use
Durable
Budget-friendly
Brightens skin tone
CONS
Some users reported that the digital lights on their device didn’t work
10. BOHAO Water Oxygen Jet Beauty Machine
If you don’t wish to shell out on a machine, the The BOHAO water oxygen jet machine is just the thing you need. This budget-friendly product relies on vacuum negative pressure technology to address specific skin conditions. It provides a safe and painless HydraFacial to rejuvenate your skin. It can help achieve firmer skin with fewer wrinkles as it stimulates collagen production to enhance skin elasticity. This device also helps shrink pores andclear the skin of blemishes and pigmentation.
Key Feature:
Water oxygen jet machine that uses vacuum negative pressure technology.
PRO
Provides gentle suction
Shrinks pore size
Compact
Brightens complexion
Reduces fine lines and blemishes
CONS
Requires better quality control
How to Clean a HydraFacial Machine?
- Follow the instructions on the product manual to clean after each use.
- Wear gloves before cleaning the entire system.
- Spray an alcohol-based sanitizing solution on a piece of gauze and wipe every pipe or part of the machine you touched.
- Clean all parts of the handpiece thoroughly.
- Wipe the bottles, toggles, and switches carefully.
- Select the System Rinse option from your program and run it for 10 to 20 seconds.
What to Look for in the Best Hydrafacial Machine?
A. Ease of Use
Hydra facial machines are skin care equipment with advanced technology. In the case of many people, they can be slightly complex to operate. Opt for a machine that’s convenient to use. Most importantly, ensure that your model comes with a user manual. This will help you learn faster about the device’s usage and how to operate it efficiently.
B. Multiple Treatment Modes
A hydrafacial machine is a high-budget skincare investment. Opt for the best one that does multiple things other than offering a hydrogen oxygen facial. Some functions including a chemical peel, blackhead removal, fade dark spots, eliminate wrinkles, buff away dead skin cells, improve the appearance of eye bags, dark circles, firm skin, just to name a few.
C. Quality
Whether you’re buying a portable hydrafacial machine for your beauty salon or for home use, don’t compromise on quality. It should offer professional-level hydrafacial treatments. It must also work well on all skin types, especially sensitive and acne prone skin.
D. Advanced Features
Modern hydra facial machines are designed with many upgraded features. These include efficient vacuum suction, LED light therapy, diamond-coated exfoliating tips, multiple pore cleansing tips, ergonomic design, and so on. Get a portable hydrafacial machine that can be taken wherever you travel.
Final Words
Over the years, HydraFacial machines have gained significant importance around the world. After seeing the 10 best professional HydraFacial machines review, you must have an idea of which suits your practice best. Virtually all the devices we listed above have many features in common, and thus, whichever you opt for, you’re sure to see results in the next few weeks.
FAQs
1. How often do I need to get a hydrafacial treatment?
Depending on your skin type, you can get a hydrafacial treatment done every once in 2-4 weeks.
2. How many hydrafacial treatments do I need to achieve significant results?
We highly recommend undergoing the treatment once a month, and six sessions in total to see desired results.
3. How long do the results of a hydrafacial treatment last?
Each treatment delivers smoother and more hydrated skin that’ll last for five to seven days.
4. Is it normal for my skin to peel after a HydraFacial?
No. When a HydraFacial treatment is done correctly, you shouldn’t experience any excessive redness or peeling.
5. Can I wash my face the night after a HydraFacial?
Refrain from washing your face for six to eight hours after the treatment.
6. Can I use hyaluronic acid after HydraFacial?
Yes! Hyaluronic acid gives your skin an instant hydration boost but we suggest waiting until the morning after the treatment.
7. Can I use a moisturizer after a HydraFacial?
Yes. You may use a gentle moisturizer 48 hours after the procedure.
8. Who can get a HydraFacial?
Adults of all age groups with any skin type and texture can opt for a HydraFacial.
9. Is the HydraFacial machine worth it?
Yes, absolutely. A HydraFacial machine is worth the investment of both estheticians who are looking to upgrade their clinic and regular consumers who prioritize skincare and want to achieve a glowing, healthy complexion at home. This non-invasive, painless treatment is a quick and effective procedure to address a wide variety of skin concerns.
