10 Best LED Bathroom Mirror (Reviews for 2025) - Best Home Gear (2025)

Today’s guide identifies the Best LED bathroom mirrors in 2025 and helps you choose the perfect illuminated mirror for your space.

If you want to upgrade your bathroom lighting, you’re in the right place. As a builder, realtor, and property manager, I’ve seen how a great-looking bathroom boosts home value.

An LED bathroom mirror can offer a quick, cost-effective, modern upgrade, instantly transforming a typical bathroom into a higher-end space.

Mental Itch defines two styles of LED bathroom mirrors: the LED-backlit mirror and the LED Bathroom Mirror with LED Front Strips.

Both Types of LED mirrors are effective and must be plugged in or hardwired to an electrical circuit, but which of these illuminated bathroom mirrors is better?

What Is an LED Mirror? An LED Mirror incorporates light-emitting diodes – that display light as electrical current passes through them. LED mirrors are available with Back-lighting (displaying light behind the mirror) or Front-lighting – which illuminates light through the front of the mirror, through an etched glass mirror face, in various patterns

The 10 Best LED Mirrors – Reviews for 2025

This LED Mirror Guide features the most popular types of mirrors for any bathroom, including front-illuminated LED strips, backlit LED mirrors, and dual models like the Amorho LED bathroom mirror, combining both lighting styles.

Spoiler alert: While slightly more expensive,dual-illumination LED mirrors are the most effective, stylish, and best-lighted bathroom mirrors on the market.

Why We Like It

If you want to find the best large (or small) illuminated mirror and make a statement in your bathroom design, an excellent place to start is with the LED bathroom mirror lineup fromAmorho.

Amorho offers Dual Lighting, including front-litLED strips andbacklit mirrorLED lighting, which is twice the amount of lighting available from most manufacturers.

In addition, all Amorho LED mirrors include ananti-fog (heated) mirror feature, which clears fog from the glass and allows them to be used almost immediately.

Thanks to its larger size, distinctive Front LED light strips, Backlight display, and strikingly white light illumination, this floating mirror will quickly become the centerpiece of your bathroom decor.

Specs

14 different size options

Backlit and Frontlit Brand (Dual LED Lighting)

3 Year Warranty

Back Lighting and Front Lighting Illumination

Defogging – Anti-Fog control

Includes U.L. Wall Switch (or can be hardwired)

Dimmable light settings

Easy to Install

Three Color Options (Warm to Cooler)

Our Take Away

In the category of large LED-operated mirrors, the Amorho mirror is an easy winner.

Because of its Front and Backlit LED lighting display andthree-year warranty, it’s also one of our Best-Valuemirrors in this buying guide.

Whatever size bathroom you have, no problem; Amoroho offers 14 different sizes of LED mirrors.

To find the Amorho LED mirror size that fits your vanity or sink, click the Amorho link below and browse the14DifferentLED mirror Sizes now available for your bathroom.

Best Large LED Mirror – Amorho LED Mirror

Why We Like It

This mirror offers a separatewall switch for turning the LED light on or off and adimmablelight function,moving the KeonJinn LED Mirror to the top of our list for the Best LED Mirror for bathrooms.

As you may know, controlling the brightness of your LED mirror at 5 a.m. is something you’re sure to appreciate 🙂

Specifications:

28″ wide x 36″ high (other sizes available)

Front and Back Lit – LED Mirror

3 Year Warranty

Includes optional wall switch (or you can hardwire – behind the mirror)

Can mount Horizontally or Vertically

Dimmable switch on the mirror.

Anti-fogging switch – With Auto Shutoff at 60 Minutes.

3 Dimmable light settings

Three Color Light options: Warmer to Colder

Installing a bathroom mirror with lights is one of the fastest ways to transform your bathroom from average to outstanding.

Picking the Right Size LED Mirror:

Mirror Height: Most modern “comfort height” vanity tops are 35 – 36″ high above the finished floor. For example, they use a 30″ lower cabinet + 3 1/2″ base + 1 1/2″ countertop = 35″ height.

If a 36″ high LED mirror is placed above a 36″ countertop, it will be approximately 71-72″ above the finish floor.

Measure the height from the top of your vanity top – to the bottom of your existing light fixture to ensure the LED Mirror you’re ordering will fit.

Note: Older Vanity Tops are typically shorter in height than modern vanities.

Mirror Width: This LED mirror accommodates the most popular width bathroom vanities sold on the market, typically made at 30″ or 36″ wide.

Again, if your vanity is narrower (24″ wide), consider ordering an 18″ or 24″ wide mirror instead.

Our Take Away:

With great features, durable electronic components, and a fantastic design, KeonJinn provides one of the Best-Rated LED Bathroom mirrors on the market.

Best Single Vanity Mirror – KeonJinn Mirror

Why We Like It

As a Best-Value Brand, Hivone LED Mirrors offers many of the same features as our Editor Choice (Amorho) but at a more economical price.

The main difference is Brand Warranty – Hivone mirrors are limited to a 30-day Return vs. the Amorho Brand’s 3-year warranty. Amorho mirrors offer an optional wall switch and a touchscreen mirror control option.

Hivone LED Bathroom mirrors are available in 19 configurations and sizes, ranging from 24 x 32″ to 73 x 36″ in height.

Not to be outdone on Features, Hivone Mirrors include three color options, an Anti-fog button, and multiple brightness settings.

Specifications:

19 Different Sizes Available

Front and Back-Lit Illumination

30-day Returns Available from Amazon

Can mount Horizontally or Vertically

Dimmable Touch Control on the mirror.

Anti-fogging switch – With Auto Shutoff at 60 Minutes.

Dimmable light settings from 10% – 100%

Three Color Options: Warmer to Colder

Installing a bathroom mirror with lights is one of the fastest ways to transform your bathroom from average to outstanding.

Our Take Away:

With Multiple Size Options, Outstanding features, durable electronic components, and Great Value, Hivone provides one of the Best-Rated LED Bathroom mirrors for the money.

Best Value LED Mirror Brand – Hivone Mirror

Why We Like It

While many LED mirrors look fantastic in bathrooms, the Square-Corner aesthetic may not suit everyhomeowner’staste. If you’re looking for a Softer,rounded-corner mirrordesign, thisLED mirror may be just right for you.

With Round instead of Square Corners, the Keojinn LED Vanity Mirror is the perfect size for small to medium-sized vanities. With many of the same features we liked in the Editor’s Pick, this mirror is a surefire way to get the most out of your bathroom on a budget.

Specs

28″ Wide x 36″ inches High

Front Lighted LED Mirror

Rounded Corners Design

Front Lit only (Not Backlit)

Anti-Fog option

Dimmable light settings

Super white light

3 Year Warranty

Our Take Away

For the money, this LED mirror is hard to beat. While installation isn’t complicated, you will likely need a two-person team due to its weight.

Due to its super white illumination, this 28 x 36LED mirror with Rounded Corners is also one of the Best LED mirrorsfor applying makeup.

Keonjinn – 28″ x 36″ high LED Mirror

Why We Like It

This Hauschen 24″ w x 36″ h LED Mirror offers all the features we loved in our Editor’s Choice pick butin a slightly smaller package.

This “Framed LED Bathroom Mirror” softens an otherwise frameless LED mirror to add a more classic decor.

While the 24 x 36 is better suited for a smaller-width vanity (24″ wide), it still retains all of the modern elegance of its larger counterparts. You can get larger sizes, such as 40″ wide x 36″ High.

Specs

24″ wide x 36 inches high

Front Lighted LED mirror

3 Year Warranty

Anti-fogging

Dimmable light settings

5500k cold white light

Our Take Away

As with the larger version, installing this24″ X 36″ LED mirror in your bathroom will modernize the space. Hauschen’s two offerings dominate the market as the best-illuminated mirrors.

Runner Up – Hauschen Mirrors

Why We Like It

Nothing improves your day more than an LEDMirror with Bluetooth Speakers. As you will see, this smart mirror offers much more than a regular bathroom mirror with Lights.

The “super-intelligent” network-connected smart LED mirror from Bonnlo offers a CE-certified 110-volt touch-sensor switch, LED display, Dimmable LED lighting, Full Memory settings, and Bluetooth speaker to connect the LED mirror to your mobile phone.

This mirror offers exceptional lighting for applying makeup. Its 36-inch width is perfect for a standard 36 – 48-inch bathroom vanity.

This LED smart mirror can also be hung 28″ wide x 36″ high for narrower vanity cabinets or sink bases.

Specs

3 Feature LED Screen – On/Off, Anti-Fog, Brightness Level

Smart App functions

Front Lit and Backlit illumination

28″ x 36″ LED Mirror – (Can be Hung Vertically or Horizontally)

Available in 24 x 32, 28 x 36, and 24 x 48″ Sizes

Includes UL-listed Light Switch – Or can be hard-wired (behind the mirror)

Crystal mirror technology, with real color and integrated LED lighting

Dimmer with touch sensor control (5,500K – 6,000K LED illumination)

Includes Integrated speaker (invisible)

Personalizable On-screen widgets for up to 4 users

Anti-fog Switch – Save energy Using only when needed

Bluetooth audio to stream your music phone app

Easy to install

Wi-Fi connection needed

Weight: 23 Lbs

2-year limited warranty

Our Take Away

While you’re getting ready, you can now use one of the market’s best-lighted “LED smart mirrors for the bathroom.” Connect to your music, weather, news, and traffic apps to check out the latest Music, Weather, and traffic.

BONNLO SMART MIRROR – WITH BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Why We Like It

We all enjoy listening to music in the shower or while getting ready for work, so why not install an intelligent Bluetooth Bathroom Mirror that doubles as a high-quality Bluetooth-enabled sound system with Wi-Fi connectivity to your smartphone?

Like the Bonolo review above, the DPHomeLED mirror offers the same functions. However, DPHomealso offers front— and backlitsmart mirrors in larger sizes.

This mirror also enhances your bathroom appearance and gives it a built-in music system.

Specs

71 x 32 inches. ( Additional sizes available – Check Price & Details below)

Ultra-bright LED front and backlit mirror

Largest Anti-Fog application

90+ color rendering index for HD imaging.

Two Year Warranty

Front and Backlighting illumination

Anti-Fog button

Bluetooth speaker with computer and mobile phone connectivity

6000k super white light

Our Take Away

Like the Amorho 72″ x 32″ Smart Mirror, DP Home offers several more upgrades, including high-definition imaging and color rendering, for the ultimate realism in your visual appearance.

DP Home also offers the most significant Anti-Fog footprint of the larger mirrors we reviewed, which is vital for a mirror covering this kind of real estate!

This is also an LED mirror with built-in Bluetooth speakers, allowing you to listen to your favorite music—broadcasted from the mirror—while you get ready.

Even though it has a smaller built-in speaker, this Bluetooth Speaker delivers reasonably high sound quality. Two additional sizes are available.

DP HOME Mirrors – With Bluetooth

Why We Like It

The “Oval”LED Mirror will surely please buyers. It offers the same basic features and quality as the two HAUSCHEN models listed under our Runner-Up category, but it has an Oval design instead of aRectangular design.

If you prefer an elliptical mirror instead of a rectangular one and still want the quality of the HAUSCHEN brand, this is the mirror for you.

Specs

30 x 23 inches

Dimmable light settings

3-year warranty

Anti-fogging

5500k cold white light

Ultra-low profile

Our Take Away

This model is easily the Best LED Bathroom Mirror in anOval shape today. If you have a smaller bathroom that cannot accommodate a large LED mirror, this mirror could be the perfect compromise between style andlight.

Hauschen – Best Oval LED Mirror

Why We Like It

With its elegant Circular shape and striking exterior ring of LED lights, this 28″ Diameter Round LED Mirror from Keonjinn (an editor’s Choice) will improve the look of any compact or creative bathroom design.

The Keonjinn Round Mirror with light is a must-have for small bathrooms, those wanting to see less sharp, more refined lines, and those whose design aesthetic leans toward Contemporary.

This round mirror is a great choice from an excellent brand – Keonjinn.

Specs

28 inches round

Front Lighted LED mirror

High Density – 120 LED bulbs

Dimmable 3-light settings

Memory Function (Returns to Last Settings)

Anti-Fog button

3 Year Warranty

50,000-hour LED bulb rating

Our Take Away

If you’re looking for a round LED Mirror, you won’t find one better than this one from Keonjinn. Installing this round LED bath mirror will instantly give your bathroom a more modern feel.

Keonjinn – Best Round LED Bathroom Mirror

Why We Like It

If you’re looking for the least expensive way to convert your or your children’s vanity mirror into a light makeup mirror,this is a great budget option, especially for teens’ rooms.

Unlike the LED bathroom mirrors reviewed above, this is an “LED Light Kit” with 10 stick-on LED bulbs that can be applied to your existing vanity mirror.

This String of LED lights plugs into any A/C outlet. The lightbulbs are LED, which makes them safe andcool to the touch.

This LED string of lights is perfect for children or teens who want to add a little “Bling” to their bedroom vanity mirror.

With maximum LED light capacity, the Chende Makeup Mirror light kit provides very bright illumination for a super affordable price (under $30)

Although we love the modern look of embedded light strips of regular LED Mirrors, this LED mirror light kit is a genuinely affordable take on a true classic.

This kit, which includes an entire perimeter of LED light bulbs, allows you to transform any mirror into a Hollywood-style vanity mirror withlights.

Specs

Ten 4000k – dimmable LED bulbs

11′ -6″ long, A/C corded Kit

On/Off dimmable light switch

A/C plug for 120 v outlet

11.5 feet overall length

4000k light temperature

Perfect for makeup

Our Take Away

The Chende light Kit is easy to install on any pre-existing mirror and produces an excellent glamour effect.

Whether looking for better lighting for applying makeup or adding a beautiful accent to your bathroom mirror, this easy-to-use LED light kit is a great value option.

Chende – Best Vanity Mirror

Why We Like It

Last but certainly not least, we found theBlossom Manufacturing LED Mirror Medicine Cabinet in our review of LED bathroom mirrors. This cabinet has convenience-saving features and can be Surface or Recess-mounted.

The Blossom LED cabinet is the perfect mirror and storage solution for bathrooms that do not include a Vanity or Sink Base cabinet but use a Pedestal Sink or wall sink.

Specs

24 x 36 inches High

Electrical Outlet and USB Charger Port Inside

3 Glass Adjustable Shelves

Interior Lighted Medicine Cabinet

Soft-Close Hinge

Built-In Zoom Makeup Mirror Inside of Cabinet

3- Light Dimmable Settings

Anti-Fog Switch

Dimmable light settings

Our Take Away

To put it simply, this isn’t your Grandma’s medicine cabinet! With high-quality LED lighting inside and out, this Modern Medicine Cabinet can be Surface or Recess-mounted in any bathroom with limited storage space.

The cabinet includes an interior outlet for a shaver or curling iron, a USB port for charging phones, soft close hinges, a zoom mirror for applying makeup, and three glass shelves.

The Blossom LED medicine cabinet will vastly improve your bathroom’s aesthetics and functionality when needing a lighted cabinet.

Blossom – Best LED Medicine Cabinet

Frequently Asked Questions – (FAQ) LED Bathroom Mirrors:

Q: How Do You Install an LED Mirror In a Bathroom?

A: How much work is it to install an LED Mirror? If you’re a handy DIY homeowner, installing an LED mirror is relatively straightforward and time-consuming. Check out our DIY Guide on Installing an LED Mirrorand the Video and Basic Steps below.

NOTE: If you’re not experienced with basic electrical wiring or lighting installation, we recommend consulting a local electrician for installation assistance.

Q: What are the basic steps for installing an LED bathroom mirror?

A: The 3 Basic Steps for Installing an LED Bathroom Mirror are:

Step #1: Install a new light switch and electrical outlet box behind the mirror location

Step #2: Run power from your existing Vanity Light – and fish electrical wiring from the LED mirror behind the wall and connect to that new electrical outlet behind the mirror

Optional: Use the existing electrical outlet behind the mirror and plug in the LED mirror

Step#3: Hang the LED Mirror: Use 50 Lb. Minimum “Wire” Wall Hooks or Heavy Duty Drywall Anchors – Spaced evenly for width and height, and follow manufacturer’s instructions.

How To Install LED Mirror Video:

Q: Are LED Mirrors Available Battery-Powered vs. Electric?

A: While there are a few small countertop type Vanity Mirrors with battery-powered LED lights, the most effective use of LED mirrors is electrically powered, meaning they must be connected to your electrical household current.

To view a best-selling Battery-Powered Vanity mirror – check out this “Fancii” LED battery-powered mirror on Amazon.

Q: Are LED Mirrors Any Good?

A:Bathroom LED Mirrors provide excellent lighting and are an elegant and effective way to update a bathroom.

With an excellent array of LED lights, LED Mirrors provide more “Direct Illumination” on your face vs. standard wall-mounted vanity lighting from above.

The Directlight from an LED mirror makes your image much clearer while providing better illumination for your entire bathroom.

Q: What Is The Best Natural Light Makeup Mirror?

A: According to our Best LED Mirror Reviews, theHauschen36-inch wide x 24-inch high LED mirror is the best Vanity Mirror with Lights.

Alternatively, the24″ wide x 36″ high LED Medicine CabinetfromBlossomincludes aZoom Mirror on the interior cabinet, which is the perfect makeup mirror for those who also want a lighted medicine cabinet.

The above mirrors offer an industry-leading 5500-6000k illumination for expert makeup application.

Q: Do LED Mirrors Provide as Much Light as Standard Light Fixtures?

A: Generally, an LED mirror will produce more light than a traditional incandescent light bulb fixture, though less light than a modern LED bathroom fixture using multiple higher-watt LED bulbs without a mirror attached.

Q. Are LED Mirrors Good for Applying Makeup?

Illuminated bathroom mirrors are perfect for applying makeup. The improved visibility you gain from the “direct” light exposure to your face will help you see and achieve more subtle makeup effects – allowing for a more natural makeup application.

Q: What Is the Difference Between “Backlit” and “Frontlit” LED Mirrors?

A: Backlit mirrors feature lights on the sides of the LED Mirror that project around and behind the glass LED mirror surface, adding a glow or frame of backlighting.

The Backlit mirror feature is considered a design feature more than a way to improve lighting applications. The backlighting looks cool but doesn’t contribute much light in the bathroom.

By contrast, front-lit LED mirrors project light forward through LED bulbs in the front of the mirror glass and into the bathroom, adding much more direct illumination.

Specific models in our review, and where noted, DO include Front and Backlit lighting whenever the LED mirror is turned on.

Conclusion

In our opinion, the best three LED mirrors on the market in 2022 are the Editor’s Pick – Keonjinn 36×28, The Runner-Up 32×24″ From Hauschen, and the Best Value 24 x 36″ mirror from

Each of these LED mirrors stands out for its quality, features, and overall design.

One of the other mirrors in our LED mirror reviews may be better for your bathroom.

The best LED Mirror for your bathroom is best suited to your taste!

