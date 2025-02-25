10 Best Minecraft Sword Enchantments You Must Use (2025)

Irrespective of when you started playing Minecraft, you can probably agree to the fact that the sword is the most famous weapon in this sandbox game. But even with such popularity, at times, the sword doesn’t feel strong enough. Fortunately, the best Minecraft swords enchantments can solve that issue easily. Many of them can be easily discovered by making an Enchanting Table in Minecraft. Meanwhile, you will have to rely on and use enchanted books in Minecraft to enable the rest of them. In this article, we have listed some of the best sword enchantments in Minecraft, along with their usage and other details for your ease. So, all you need to do is explore these sword enchantments and start using them in your world. With that out of the gate, let’s get started.

Best Minecraft Sword Enchantments (2022)

We have tested each of these sword enchantments on Minecraft 1.18 update, so you can rest assured about their compatibility. Also, most of the enchantments work on both Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions. With that said, our list isn’t ranked in any way, so feel free to explore these enchantments as per your interest.

1. Sweeping Edge

Our first and only Minecraft Java-exclusive enchantment for the sword is the sweeping edge. If you are on the Bedrock edition, maybe you should skip reading how awesome it is. This enchantment doesn’t add a special feature to the sword but works on improving a basic aspect of it.

With the sweeping edge enchantment applied, the sword’s sweep attack causes more damage than a regular hit. This enchantment is most useful in the Nether, where fighting multiple mobs at once is a common occurrence.

Similar to games like Devil May Cry, you can swing your sword, and it will damage any mob that comes in the way, even if they are not your original target. It has 3 levels causing 50%, 67%, and 75% damage, respectively, of the main attack’s damage numbers. But to keep it from being overpowered, Minecraft doesn’t allow many other enchantments to work with it.

2. Fire Aspect

Among all the best sword enchantments in Minecraft, the fire aspect is the simplest and one of the most powerful ones. Hitting an enemy with a fire aspect sword sets the enemy on fire. It has 2 levels, and each adds 4 seconds of fire to the sword. As for the damage, the level 1 fire causes 1.5 hearts and the level 2 fire causes 3.5 hearts worth of damage.

But it is worth mentioning that not every mob immediately dies due to fire, so pairing this attack with a Potion of Fire Resistance is a smart choice. Keep in mind that this enchantment is ineffective against all mobs exclusive to the Nether, except piglins and hoglins. Though, if are on the game’s Bedrock edition, you can use it to light candles, campfires and to activate TNT as well. And killing food-based mobs on both editions makes them drop cooked meat when killed with this enchantment.

3. Looting

The next entry for best Minecraft sword enchantments focuses beyond a sword’s combat abilities. If you kill a mob with this enchantment, it drops more items than usual. You can also get rarer items using this enchantment. There are 3 levels to this enchantment, and each increases the amount of dropped items. To top it off, this enchantment also works with the Java-exclusive sweeping edge enchantment.

4. Unbreaking

Unbreaking is a popular enchantment that you can apply to all in-game items that have durability. This enchantment increases the durability of the sword. Technically, it only reduces the chance or probability of a decrease in durability. But in the end, your weapons, including your sword, last longer if you use this enchantment. It has two levels, and it’s also one of the first enchantments you can find on the enchanting table.

5. Mending

For the players that find damaged swords, or if it’s too late for them to apply unbreaking, there’s always the option of mending. This simple enchantment restores any reduced durability of your sword. It works by using experience orbs as the fuel. With mending applied, you can keep killing mobs while the sword heals itself automatically.

Some players consider this to be even more powerful than unbreaking, even though it only has one level. Not to forget, this is one of the few best sword enchantments in Minecraft that you can only apply using enchanted books.

6. Curse of Vanishing

Another enchantment that you can apply exclusively using enchanted books is the curse of vanishing. As the name suggests, it is a negative effect enchantment that makes your sword disappear when you die. In regular Minecraft, items stay at the same location after you die so you can get back to collect them. Now, don’t get confused with its name here, as vanishing means despawning of the sword.

Fortunately, keeping your sword in a chest saves it from despawning. The only positive result of this curse is that other players can’t steal your sword in multiplayer mode. And in case you’re wondering, no, there is no way to remove this enchantment.

7. Knockback

Knockback is the effect by which mobs are pushed back when attacked in Minecraft. This enchantment increases that knockback effect to a maximum of 190%. That means you can knock back an entity up to 6 blocks with just a single hit. On the Java edition, players can even knockback armor stands with this enchantment.

8. Sharpness

As you can probably tell by its name, this enchantment increases the sharpness of your sword in Minecraft. But as sharpness itself doesn’t affect the game, so this enchantment basically increases the damage your sword deals with each hit. This enchantment supports 5 levels of sharpness. And you can only apply level 5 to a gold sword using an enchanting table. However, you can use an enchanted book to apply all levels of sharpness to all types of swords.

9. Smite

Similar to sharpness, smite is also one of the best Minecraft sword enchantments to increase attack damage. But keep in mind that smite’s increased damage only works on undead mobs. The undead mobs include the following:

Skeletons

Zombies

Zombie Villagers

Wither

Wither Skeletons

Zombified Piglins

Skeleton Horses

Zombie Horses

Strays

Husks

Phantoms

Drowned

Zoglins

10. Bane of Arthropods

Scientifically speaking, Arthropods are animals with exoskeletons. They have particularly jointed limbs, which enables them to move in a distinguished style. So as the name suggests, this enchantment increases the damage a sword causes to arthropod mobs in the game. These mobs include the following:

Spiders

Cave Spiders

Bees

Silverfishes

Endermites

Try The Best Sword Enchantments in Minecraft

With the power of these Minecraft sword enchantments, you can go on exploring the best of your Minecraft world with utmost ease. You can use these to explore the best Minecraft 1.18 seeds without any worries. Additionally, if you want to use your sword ninja style, making a Potion of Invisibility alongside one of these enchantments is a good move. And if you wish to push it to another level, you can install Forge in Minecraft. It allows you to try some of the best Minecraft mods that can unlock limitless potential in the game. As for the enchantments, don’t forget to share your other favorite ones in the comments section. Our team will test them out and share them with our readers. Until then, happy exploring!