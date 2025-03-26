10 Best Minoxidil Products For Men's Hair Growth (2024) - hairhelpline.com (2025)

You’re only a click away from the best minoxidil for men. Two-thirds of men in the US experience significant hair loss by the time they’re 32. By the age of 50, that number increases to 85 percent.

This corresponds to millions of search missions to find a regrowth solution, but does the task have to be so overwhelming?

What’s the Best Minoxidil for Men?

In today’s article, we took it upon ourselves to put together a list of the best minoxidil products for men. If you try to look online to uncover the answer, you’ll more than likely come across an extensive range of options that’ll leave you even more confused than before.

The top dogs in the men’s section of the minoxidil industry include Rogaine topical treatment, Equate hair regrowth treatment, Regoxidine topical foam, and Keeps hair regrowth solution. So what makes these products stand out?

After carefully reviewing the most effective options on the market, we compared their key features (such as ingredients, ease of application, dosage form, price, and so on) to ensure you’ll find a suitable minoxidil product no matter your search priorities.

Our Top 11 Picks:

Each of these men’s minoxidil products has a unique benefit to offer. Whether you’re looking to restore activity to your hair follicles, prevent hair loss, or improve your hair density/thickness, we’ve got you covered.

Pros:

Underwent a lot of clinical trials

Easy application

Fuller look

Good for sensitive scalp

Cons:

Higher price tag than other options

Removing and attaching the cap is a hassle

Whether it’s for men or women, Rogaine is considered the best brand of minoxidil on the market. A huge contributor to this status is that it was the first topical minoxidil product to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of hair loss.

Dominating the minoxidil scene for more than two decades, Rogaine made the product available for men in the late 1980s. Dozens of clinical trials were/are performed to ensure the maximum effectiveness of the products.

You can enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re getting your money’s worth in quality. Not to mention, Johnson & Johnson is the owner of Rogaine which guarantees strict manufacturing and safety standards.

Developed specifically for men, this particular option is made with 5 percent minoxidil. It works to improve the activity of hair follicles and boost protein production, which stimulates hair growth.

The formula also contains AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) to promote natural scalp exfoliation, as well as plant extracts to maintain a healthy environment for regrowing hair.

We chose the foam format of men’s Rogaine because it’s way more convenient. It doesn’t waste as much product and is easier to control than conventional topical solutions.

This minoxidil foam comes in a bundle of 3 cans, each one is 2.11 ounces. That’s enough to last you 3 months following the recommended usage frequency of two times daily.

The lack of propylene glycol in this foam makes it non-irritable. It’s also safe for permed or color-treated hair.

The cost per month is around $17, which corresponds to $0.6 per day

Pros:

Excellent value for money

Comparable quality to Rogaine

No scent

Cons:

It contains propylene glycol which may irritate sensitive scalps

The application can be messy

Equate is the in-house pharmaceuticals brand of Walmart. The giant retail store chain is known for offering products at hard-to-beat prices, so it should be no surprise that its minoxidil product provides fantastic value for money.

Compared to the best Rogaine product in solution form, Equate features the same ingredients in its formula but at a more affordable cost. Its efficacy is also on par, which is great news if you’re on a budget.

This topical solution is made with 5 percent minoxidil. It promotes hair regrowth by reactivating dormant follicles as it allows for increased blood flow to the scalp.

Equate’s hair loss treatment is available as a bundle of 3 bottles. Each one is 2 ounces, so it’s enough for 3 months.

The cost per month is around $10, which corresponds to $0.3 per day.

Pros:

Very affordable price

Lasts for up to 6 months

Spreads easily

Cons:

The liquid makes for a runny application

May cause itchiness

Kirkland is the in-house brand of the mega retail chain; Costco. In 2011, Costco joined the hair loss treatment market with a line of topical minoxidil products for men.

What sets this particular product apart from the competition is how cheap it is. Compared to Rogaine, the solution is about 9 times cheaper whereas the foam is around 4 times less costly.

Efficacy-wise, there isn’t much difference between the two either.

Kirkland’s topical solution features minoxidil in the same concentration -5 percent-, which is clinically proven to revitalize hair follicles, promote hair growth, and prolong the hair’s growth phase for a thicker and denser mane.

So if you’re tight on money and looking for an effective men’s minoxidil product, Kirkland is the way to go. Keep in mind that propylene glycol is present in the formula, so some irritation/itchiness may happen.

It’s available as a bundle of 6 bottles of solution, each one is 2 ounces. That’s a 6-month supply to save money and the trouble of frequent re-purchasing.

The recommended dosage is 1 mL per application, two times a day. You’ll need to use the included dropper, which can be messy and less than precise if you’re not quick.

You can get this product from Amazon, but you’ll find it at a lower price on Costco’s website. The cost per month is around $3, that’s only $0.1 per day!

Pros:

Free of propylene glycol

Has a volumizing finish

Hydrates the scalp

Absorbs quickly

Cons:

The dispenser can get faulty

Regoxidine is a generic brand of minoxidil products that target both men and women. It’s manufactured and distributed by Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

If you’re looking for the best Rogaine for men in the foam category, this one is quite similar and more affordable. It contains 5 percent minoxidil which rejuvenates shrunken hair follicles and boosts protein synthesis.

Additionally, the formula contains AHA and botanical extracts to promote natural exfoliation and condition the scalp for the new hair.

Like Rogaine, Regoxidine directs users to apply the foam twice a day. You’ll find it pretty gentle on the scalp since it’s free of propylene glycol and other non-active ingredients that highly irritate sensitive scalps.

Regoxidine’s minoxidil foam is sold as a 3-month supply or 6-month supply bundle.

The former costs around $13 per month ($0.44 per day), whereas the latter costs around $11 per month ($0.36 per day). As you can tell, the larger the bundle, the more you save.

Pros:

Spray application is easier

No greasy feel afterward

Doesn’t contain gluten, silicone, or paraben

Offers 30-day refund guarantee

Cons:

A few users reported scalp peeling

If you’re dealing with an oily scalp or you’re worried about the greasy residue that many minoxidil products leave behind, then this spray from TOTUM should be right up your alley.

Of course, the market has other minoxidil brands that don’t feel mucky after application, but TOTUM is one of the best in that regard.

It’s made with 5 percent minoxidil to effectively increase blood supply to the scalp and reactivate depleted hair follicles. It does contain propylene glycol, but it’s free of silicone, paraben, and gluten.

You’ll also notice how it comes in a spray-on design rather than the conventional dropper style.

This makes the application process a lot easier and a bit more accurate. As per the directions, you’re supposed to do 5 sprays on the affected area(s) two times a day.

The TOTUM minoxidil spray is 3.38 ounces per bottle, which can last you up to 2 months. The cost per month is around $12, which translates to $0.4 per day.

Pros:

Extremely precise application

Continuous release of active compounds

Suitable for all hair types

Cons:

Not the best for sensitive scalp

When it comes to precise application, DS Laboratories are doing an exclusive job of holding down the fort.

DS Laboratories is a dermatological brand founded by Dr. Fernando Tamez over 13 years ago.

The company’s minoxidil product is called Spectral.UHP and it’s a topical solution made with 5 percent minoxidil. The potent formula promises thicker, stronger, and denser hair within 8 to 16 weeks.

Thanks to the exclusive Nanosome Technology used for encapsulation, the active ingredients are released continuously at the area(s) of interest to prolong their effect for lasting results.

Additionally, the formula is free of silicones, sulfates, gluten, phthalates, and parabens. It does, however, contain alcohol and propylene glycol.

The Spectral.UHP comes in a spray bottle equipped with an extended nozzle. This design enables you to accurately target the affected spots and wastes far less of the serum.

Spectral.UHP minoxidil serum is sold as a single bottle or a 3-month supply bundle. The former costs $28 per month ($0.93 per day), whereas the latter costs $20 per month ($0.66 per day).

Pros:

A long list of scalp-boosting ingredients

Offers free medical consultation

You can get it free of propylene glycol

Cons:

Hefty price tag

If you’re on the hunt for the best minoxidil for men with finasteride in the formula, this solution from Happy Head is our top recommendation.

This unique topical solution is made with up to 0.3 percent finasteride and up to 8 percent minoxidil, which is one of the highest concentrations on today’s list. The exact concentration of these FDA-approved ingredients will depend on your case.

Don’t worry, Happy Head offers its customers free consultations with expert dermatologists who’ll assess your condition and provide the necessary prescription.

Additionally, the formula includes various hair- and scalp-boosting ingredients such as retinoic acid and hydrocortisone. To reduce inflammation, there’s also aloe vera in the concoction.

This version of the Happy Head solution contains ethyl alcohol and propylene glycol. But there’s also an aqueous alternative that doesn’t include these ingredients for less irritation.

This product is available in a monthly subscription format, which can be quite costly at $79 per month ($2.6 per day). The brand offers discounts on its official website to save you some money.

Pros:

Comes in a wide range of dosage forms

Available as a one-time purchase or monthly subscription

The solution is fairly easy to apply and comes with free medical consultation

Unscented formula

Cons:

Solutions can be a bit messy when applied to the scalp

Founded in 2017, Hims is a telehealth brand that specializes in men’s wellness and care. Although it’s a relatively young company, it managed to become quite popular thanks to its products’ quality and efficacy.

Hims doesn’t only offer hair loss treatments, it also sells medications and supplements for erectile dysfunction, early climax, anxiety, depression, acne, wrinkles, and more.

The company’s range of minoxidil products for men includes a 5 percent topical liquid, a 5 percent topical foam, and a 2-in-1 spray (6 percent minoxidil and 0.3 percent finasteride).

For today’s list, we’ve decided to go with the 5 percent solution, which is typically a good option for first-time users because it’s both highly effective and easy to apply.

This is because the solution contains the least amount of inactive ingredients, so it exposes your scalp to fewer chemicals, although it contains propylene glycol.

The solution is applied via a dropper, which is applied twice a day on the thinning areas of the scalp. While droppers are easy to use, you’ll still need to be careful while using them because they can be quite runny and messy.

Another reason why Hims is a good choice for a first-time user is that the treatment is fairly affordable when compared to several options on the market.

Each solution bottle contains around 60 ml of minoxidil. Since you need around 1 ml twice a day, Hims costs around $0.96 per day, when you buy the two-bottle bundle that lasts over 2 months.

Additionally, like other options on the list, Hims is also available in the form of a monthly subscription, which comes with plenty of extra advantages. This includes free medical consultation and free shipping/delivery, so you won’t have to worry about refills.

Pros:

Highly convenient and causes the least mess upon application

Applied only once a day

A 2-in-1 formula that contains 0.25 finasteride for higher effectiveness

Good value for the price

Cons:

No option for a finasteride-free gel

Requires a medical prescription (easily obtained with the subscription)

While many users find minoxidil solutions and spray highly convenient and easy to use, others may have a hard time applying them to the scalp because of how messy they can be.

Fortunately, you can easily solve this problem by opting for other minoxidil forms that cling better to the scalp and don’t run down your forehead or areas with healthy hair growth.

One of the prime examples in that situation would be topical gels like Keeps. Unlike foams and creams that leave a noticeable residue when applied, gels are traceless after you rub them properly into your thinning hair areas.

Another great advantage of using gels is that they provide a sustained release of minoxidil all day long. For that reason, you’ll typically need to apply them once a day, compared to twice in the case of solutions and sprays.

What we like about Keeps is that the formula is quite flexible and easy to use. You’ll need to apply around 3 pumps of the gel into your hands then work them into your thinning hair areas, and that’s it, you’re done!

In addition to the standard 5% minoxidil, the formula also contains 0.25% finasteride, which is proven to massively increase the effectiveness of the treatment of alopecia while avoiding its systemic side effects.

Keeps treatments are available in the form of a monthly subscription, which typically costs around $60 a month, but is often discounted to $40 a month.

This means that it costs around $1.3 per day. Considering the convenience of gels, this is actually a decent bang for the buck!

This subscription provides monthly refills as well as other advantages, such as free shipping and home delivery and the ability to adjust the dose of minoxidil and finasteride exactly as you need them (capped at the previously mentioned concentrations).

Keep in mind that topical finasteride requires a medical prescription, but luckily, the subscription also includes free medical consultation necessary to get the prescription if needed.

Unfortunately, Keeps doesn’t sell a minoxidil-only gel, but you can still find it in the form of a foam and enjoy all the additional benefits of the subscription plan.

Pros:

One of the most potent minoxidil treatments on the market

Suitable for sensitive scalps with a propylene glycol-free formula

Only applied once a day

Fortified with azelaic acid and retinol for increased effectiveness

Cons:

Higher chances of minoxidil side effects

Only available in the form of a solution

Dries a bit slowly

Lastly, if a regular minoxidil dose isn’t cutting it for you and you’re looking for something more potent and effective, you shouldn’t look further than this premium hair treatment from Minoxidil Laboratory.

Unlike other treatments that are typically capped at 5% or 7.5% at best, this formula contains 15% minoxidil, which is more powerful than anything else on the list.

The formula doesn’t only have minoxidil, but it also contains other hair growth treatments like 5% azelaic acid, which is scientifically proven to increase hair growth when combined with minoxidil.

Additionally, the formula contains retinol, which allows for maximum absorption and penetration of minoxidil into the scalp for higher effectiveness.

Of course, with a higher concentration of minoxidil, it’s no surprise that the risk of suffering minoxidil adverse effects becomes more likely. This includes aspects like headaches, dizziness, and scalp irritation.

Luckily, however, this formula doesn’t contain extra ingredients that might further irritate the scalp, such as polypropylene glycol.

Of course, this means that the formula dries slower, so you can go for the one with polypropylene glycol if you don’t suffer from pg hypersensitivity.

Another minor disadvantage of this product is that it’s only available in the form of a solution, which can be a problem for those who are more accustomed to using gels and foams.

Yet, when it comes to pricing, this treatment can be one of the most cost-effective options out there. Each bottle costs $40 and contains 60 ml. Since you’ll typically need only 0.5 ml once per day, this treatment can cost you as little as $0.33 per day!

How to Find the Best Minoxidil for Men

When looking to buy the best minoxidil for men, you need to consider some key factors to ensure you get your hands on the right formula and brand.

The following are the most important aspects to keep in mind when choosing a product depending on your condition and preferences:

Minoxidil Concentration

Most minoxidil products for men on the market are made with 5 percent minoxidil. This concentration was approved by the FDA for the treatment of hair loss due to male pattern baldness back in 2006.

Nowadays, higher concentrations of minoxidil are available in formulations for men, going up to 10, 12.5, and even 15 percent. But the jury is still out for these concentrations, which makes using them off-label for now.

So which one should you go for?

The choice ultimately comes down to the severity of your condition. Most men experience satisfactory results with 5 percent minoxidil when it comes to promoting hair regrowth, boosting hair count, and increasing hair thickness.

For more severe cases, you can opt for 8, 10, 12.5, or 15 percent minoxidil. But keep in mind that a higher concentration of minoxidil will correspond to a higher price.

Additionally, the higher the minoxidil concentration, the more likely side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and itchiness will appear. Also, the more severe these side effects will be.

Additional Active Ingredients

Some minoxidil products for men include other active ingredients to boost the hair growth effect. One of the most common examples is finasteride.

Finasteride blocks the 5-alpha reductase enzyme responsible for the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

This hormone binds to hair follicles, causing the hairs to thin and fall out after adolescence. In other words, DHT is the culprit behind the onset of male pattern baldness.

The combination of minoxidil and finasteride is popular as many studies found that pairing the two compounds gives better results than using minoxidil or finasteride alone for hair loss prevention.

Besides finasteride, you can get minoxidil formulas that contain other active ingredients such as biotin, hydrocortisone, azelaic acid, or retinoic acid. These are all proven to improve the efficacy of treating hair loss when coupled with minoxidil.

That said, we highly recommend consulting a dermatologist before using minoxidil formulas with more active ingredients.

Inactive Ingredients

Some minoxidil products for men contain inactive ingredients such as propylene glycol, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and alcohol.

While the ingredients can play a role in formulation stability, they have no medical effect. If you’re sensitive to any of these ingredients, be sure to review the ingredients list in a product before purchasing/using it.

Product Form

Minoxidil products for men are available in multiple dosage forms, including liquid, foam, and gel.

They all go directly on the scalp and are almost equally effective in promoting hair regrowth and reducing hair loss, but each one comes with different pros and cons. As such, the choice mainly depends on your personal preference.

A topical solution is easy to spread on the scalp, but it’s too easy.

Because of how runny the liquid is, you need to be extra careful when applying it as it can come in contact with spots other than the affected. This decreases the accuracy of treatment and usually wastes some of the serum.

On the other hand, if you’re dealing with extended areas on the scalp, foam is much easier to apply. You can better control it for targeted coverage and it dries quicker, so you don’t have to wait too long to get on with your day.

Additionally, foam minoxidil doesn’t contain propylene glycol like most liquid minoxidil products. As such, men with sensitive scalps will benefit more from the foam dosage form.

A gel dosage form is easier to work with and less messy than liquid minoxidil. Also, you usually need to use it only once per day, which helps your treatment adherence and boosts its success rate.

Ease of Application

With the ease of application, we’re mainly talking about the application method of liquid minoxidil products since foams and gels only have one way of dispensing.

Typical minoxidil solutions, on the other hand, are either a dropper-style or a spray.

Using a dropper is the more common application method for liquid minoxidil. While it’s fairly easy to figure out, it can be messy if you’re not a pro.

Also, measuring the required dose for each application can be less than accurate when using a dropper.

A sprayer solves these issues as it sprays a uniform dose exactly where you’re directing the nozzle. This way, you can better target the affected areas without worrying about making a mess or measuring doses.

Price

The prices of minoxidil products vary depending on the concentration, added active ingredients, dosage form, brand, quantity, and so on.

For example, a higher concentration of minoxidil costs more. The same goes for adding another active ingredient like finasteride or making the formula into foam instead of liquid.

On the other hand, buying bundles usually saves money, and choosing generic/less-known brands can be more affordable.

We’ve included products at various price points on today’s list -along with prices per month and day- to help you find a suitable product no matter your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Side Effects of Minoxidil?

The side effects associated with using minoxidil are usually mild. These include headaches, dizziness, itchiness, initial hair loss, redness, and swelling.

Is Minoxidil Hair Growth Permanent?

Hair growth resulting from topical minoxidil isn’t permanent and will be lost after you stop using it. Minoxidil hair growth persists for as long as you’re using the treatment, so it’s a lifelong commitment for most patients.

What Is the Minimum Time to Leave Minoxidil On the Scalp?

Don’t shampoo or rinse your hair/scalp for at least 4 hours after applying your minoxidil treatment. Also, don’t use a hairdryer to dry the scalp faster.

The Best Minoxidil for Men: Final Thoughts

That’s a wrap on the best minoxidil for men! This comprehensive guide offers all the information you need to decide on the right minoxidil product for your condition, preferences, and budget.

As you can tell by now, the market has no shortage of minoxidil options for men. But if you’re after a quick recommendation of the best one overall, we’d pick the Men’s Rogaine Topical Regrowth Treatment because it’s effective and easy to use.