10 Best Moisturizing Gloves Of 2025, As Per A Dermatologist (2025)

If you do not own the best moisturizing gloves, we will tell you why you need to invest in one right away. Your hands are the most exposed part of your body, which brush against more things than you know! While you would wash them numerous times with soap and apply sanitizer to maintain hygiene, they often strip the moisture off your hands and make the skin dry and flaky. Dr Kazim Dhanji, an aesthetics doctor mentions, “Nowadays people have become more conscious about hand hygiene and handwashing which is resulting to excessively dry, cracked skin on. One way of combatting this dryness is to apply a very greasy moisturizer or emollient-rich cream and then to cover the hands with a glove, particularly at night, to help lock in the moisture. The aim of this is to restore the skin on the hands back to a healthy state.” Using moisturizing gloves will act as a hydrating therapy for your hands with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, lemon oil, and Vitamin E. They lock the moisture and restore the health of your soft, supple hands.

Kazim Dhanji, MD, KHD Aesthetics, mentions, “During the pandemic, as people became more particular about hand hygiene and handwashing, I certainly saw an increased number of patients in my clinic with excessively dry, cracked skin on their hands which could become incredibly uncomfortable. One of the treatments I would recommend would be to apply a very greasy moisturizer or emollient and then to cover the hands with a glove, particularly at night, to help lock in the moisture. The aim of this was to restore the skin on the hands back to a healthy state.”

Here are the 10 highest-rated moisturizing gloves everyone needs to keep their hands soft and moisturized.

Most moisturizing gloves contain moisturizing agents in their inner lining, which hydrate your skin. Others help seal in creams and moisturizers that you have applied on your skin. And yes, those formulated with high-quality moisturizing ingredients work effectively in helping you achieve soft, hydrated skin, and promote skin healing.

4.6 BUY ON AMAZON | $14.93



Spa treatments can be expensive, and during this pandemic, an unnecessary risk. With Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Kit, you can treat yourself in the comfort of your own home. The kit contains a cuticle cream, a hand cream, and a pair of cotton moisturizing gloves to seal in the moisture of the creams applied. The cuticle cream is fortified with lemon butter, which nourishes your nails, and the hand cream is rich in shea butter that moisturizes your skin naturally. This helps improve the skin if you have a skin condition like psoriasis. So bid farewell to dry skin and say hello to beautiful, soft skin with these cotton gloves for dry hands.

Pros Natural ingredients

Ideal for dry skin

Fortifies skin and nails

Dermatologist-recommended

Free from parabens, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals

Attractive packaging makes it a wonderful gifting option Cons The scent may be too overpowering for some.

2. Best For Collagen Production: ALIVER Hand Mask Moisturizing Glove

Get smooth, soft, and wrinkle-free hands with the ALIVER Hand Mask Moisturizing Glove. It is formulated with natural plant extracts that gently exfoliate the skin by removing calluses and reducing the appearance of fine lines. It soothes, moisturizes, and nourishes the hands to reveal baby-like smooth skin. The breathable material sits comfortably on the hands and helps repair damage, soften dry hands, and remove the visible appearance of age spots. It also improves the skin barrier function and gets rid of rough skin by removing dead skin cells.

Pros Exfoliating formula

Soothes the skin

Offers ant-aging benefits

Dermatologist-tested Cons None

Quick Tip Always choose a moisturizing glove that fits your hand perfectly.

3. Best Breathable: Gaxcoo Premium Cotton Gloves

4.3 Now 27% Off BUY ON AMAZON | $23.95 Buy on Walmart

These are one of the best hand hydration gloves for dry hands you can find. These moisture-locking gloves are made from premium quality cotton. The breathable and natural material of the gloves gives your hands supreme comfort. . These soothing, comfort-providing gloves are well suited not just for dry skin but also for those who suffer from eczema. The size will never be an issue here as these gloves are one-size suits all, and they have a handy wristband, which ensures the gloves fit snugly around all hands. As a bonus, they come with a polypropylene nylon bag, in which you can put your gloves in there and throw them in the washing machine to ensure they never get lost in the laundry whirlpool! If you want to know further details about the Gaxcoo Premium Cotton Gloves, click on this video.

Pros Made from 100% natural cotton

Breathable material

Wristband allows for a snug fit

Comes with a handy pouch

Dermatologist-recommended Cons The fabric may seem too stiff for some

4. Best For Gel Manicures: ManiGlovz – Anti UV Gloves for Gel Manicures

If you are someone who loves to get their nails done often and crave for a salon-like finish, look no further than ManiGlovz – Anti UV Gloves for Gel Manicures. These manicure gloves are your perfect companion for an at-home manicure session. They help protect the skin from the harmful rays of UV lamp dryers and sit comfortably on the hand as you get your manicure or laser session done. The stylish-looking gloves are made from water-resistant, durable material, and resist bad odor. Besides that, it also contains aloe vera microcapsules that keep the hands hydrated. These gloves can also be used while driving or for sun protection.

Pros Multipurpose

Dermatologist-approved

Dermatologist-recommended

Stretchable fabric

Provides germ protection

Water-resistant Cons None

5. Best Reusable: Beauty Care Wear White Cotton Gloves For Dry Hands

4.1 BUY ON AMAZON | $18.79 Buy on Walmart

Don’t you hate it when your moisturized hands leave marks everywhere you go? And who has the time to sit without doing anything and wait for the hand cream to get absorbed! Beauty Care Wear’s gloves are the solution to this common problem! These are made from 100% cotton and allow the cream to get absorbed, minus all the hassle and mess. They even work well as overnight moisturizing gloves. Keeping comfort in mind, they are designed with the thumb sewn separately and a wristband for a snug fit. These professional-grade gloves can also be used for various professions in hospitality and retail.

Pros Hypoallergenic

Comfortable fit

Comes in 2 colors

Washable and reusable

Made from premium-quality cotton Cons Some may find the size a bit small

Pro Tip Apply moisturizer before wearing these gloves if you have very dry hands.

Why We Think It's Worth Buying This product has received 1,923 reviews from customers on Amazon, indicating its popularity and reliability.

6. Best Hypoallergenic: EvridWear Moisturizing Beauty Cotton Gloves

4.3 Now 11% Off BUY ON AMAZON | $24.99 Buy on Walmart

EvridWear’s gloves are one of the best moisturizing gloves in the market. They are made from soft and breathable cotton, which moisturizes your hands and avoids greasy smudges when you go about your daily activities. These gloves come in two versions — a soft, thin material and a lightweight, thicker material, so you are spoilt with choice. They also don’t have seams, which minimizes wear and tear. These professional-grade gloves can also be used for various professions in the restaurants and catering industry or for jewelry inspection, photography, and art handling.

Pros 100% cotton

Elastic cuffs

Hypoallergenic

Breathable material Cons May not lock in moisture as well as expected

Why We Think It's Worth Buying Almost 1,551 happy users have mentioned the value and quality of this product.

4.2 BUY ON AMAZON | $16 Buy on Walmart

Going out to the spa for a pampering manicure is a real risk during this pandemic, but don’t fret! With Malcom’s Miracle moisturizing gloves, you can get baby-soft hands at home. These are some of the best moisturizing hand gloves made from luxurious blend breathable cotton and spandex. These professional-grade gloves help in dry skin treatment and ensure your hand cream works its magic while you continue to go about your daily life. The moisturizing properties of the gloves protect the skin from skin disorders like xerosis. The gloves also improve moisture levels and prevent chapped skin.

Pros High-quality material

Breathable

Fast results

Provides a snug and comfortable fit Cons May not be suitable for overnight use

8. Best Latex-Free: ZenToes Moisturizing Gloves With Gel Lining

3.9 BUY ON AMAZON | $12.99 Buy on Walmart

If you are looking for the best spa moisturizing gloves to buy online, look no further. ZenToes hand treatment gloves help relieve the driest of hands. Just apply your favorite hand cream or moisturizer, wear the gloves and wait for the magic to unfold. They are latex-free and perfect for those with sensitive skin. These also come with a soft silicone lining and various pleasant colors that make these an ideal gift for friends and family.They prevent loss of moisture, increasing the moisture level of the skin.

Pros Contain a silicone lining

Made from high-quality materials

Allergy-friendly

Latex-free

Stretchable

Available in different colours Cons Material may be a little too thick and heavy for some

4.4 BUY ON AMAZON | $10.99 Buy on Walmart

These Earth Therapeutics moisturizing hand gloves need no introduction. A household name, this pair of intensive moisturizing gloves are the ideal solution for dry hands. They are infused with active ingredients such as aloe vera and vitamin E, which help in moisture infusion, leaving your hands soft, smooth, and supple. They also offer intense nourishment. It is machine washable and reusable, making it not only easy to use but also long-lasting.

It is machine washable and reusable, making it not only easy to use but also long-lasting.

Pros Contains aloe vera and vitamin E

Durable

Reusable — lasts at least 20 washings

Comes in a choice of wonderful colours Cons The material might be too fuzzy for some

10. Best For Nourishing: Kitsch Cotton Moisturizing Gloves for Dry Hands



The Kitsch Cotton Moisturizing Gloves will leave your hands feeling soft and smooth just all day long! Whether you are exercising, watching TV, or snuggling in bed, the soft cotton exterior gloves offer supreme comfort. These gloves feature an insulated gel lining using active ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin E, and olive oil that help keep hands warm, and moist and replenish dry, cracked hands. They improve the absorption of cream into the skin. They help lock in moisture, so you wake up with smooth and fresh hands. These moisturizer gloves come packed in a reusable pouch which makes them portable and easy to store. It is also a cruelty-free option, which means that the product is not tested on animals.

Pros Optimal comfort

Softens the calluses

Touch-screen fingertips

Repairs dry cuticles

Washable

Reusable

Unscented Cons None

Now that you have reviews for the 10 best moisturizing gloves of 2025, take a look at our buying guide to help you select the one best-suited for your hands.

How To Choose Moisturizing Gloves That Are Perfect For You

Extent of dryness

Gauge the dryness of your skin to pick a suitable pair for your hands. If you have manageable dryness, chances are you don’t need gel-lined or oil-infused gloves. A good moisturizer with a proven efficacy of hydrating the skin and a pair of cotton gloves will do the trick. For extreme dryness, pick gloves that contain jojoba oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E to help in replenishing the skin. You can apply moisturizing creams infused with hyaluronic acid, cocoa butter, milk extract, and a blend of avocado oil for intense hydration.

Overnight use

If you wish to use gloves overnight, then select gloves that are made with a breathable material. It supplies fresh air to the skin while also ensuring the moisturizer doesn’t leave grease marks everywhere. You can also opt for disposable gloves or single-use gloves.

Allergy-prone skin

If you have allergies or sensitive skin, be sure to check the material of the gloves before buying. Look out for the hypoallergenic tags because these will be the ones that will not generate an allergic reaction on your skin. Finding an option that is dermatologist-tested or dermatologist-recommended or has anti-bacterial properties will be an added bonus. Some of our above-listed gloves have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that are ideal for allergy-prone skin.

In addition to this, you may also look for options that are not tested on animals and are made of vegan materials if you follow a sustainable lifestyle. You may also check out the reviews of the products you intend to buy to learn about the reviewer’s experience and make an informed choice.

How To Use Moisturizing Gloves

Here is a helpful guideline on how to use moisturizing gloves:

Step 1 – Wash your hands thoroughly and pat them dry. Make sure there is no moisture or water on your skin.

Wash your hands thoroughly and pat them dry. Make sure there is no moisture or water on your skin. Step 2 – Put on your usual hand cream or body lotion. Ensure that you’ve applied it evenly and the appropriate amount. Apply it on your nails as well.

Put on your usual hand cream or body lotion. Ensure that you’ve applied it evenly and the appropriate amount. Apply it on your nails as well. Step 3 – Leave it for a minute or so and put on the gloves.

Leave it for a minute or so and put on the gloves. Step 4 – Depending on your requirement and the instructions, you can leave them on for 20 minutes or longer.

Depending on your requirement and the instructions, you can leave them on for 20 minutes or longer. Step 5 – Wash the gloves after each use with a soft detergent in luke-warm water. Rinse thoroughly and leave it to air dry. We do not recommend putting these gloves in the dryer.

Infographic: Key Ingredients In Moisturizing Gloves Moisturizing gloves are in high demand in the healthcare and beauty industries for their effective benefits. They are enriched with beneficial ingredients that revive the youthful texture and glow of your hands. The infographic below lists some of the key ingredients in moisturizing gloves that render softens the skin and their benefits. Scroll down and take a look!

The Bottom Line Irrespective of the season, dealing with dry and cracked hands can be tricky, and it causes a lot of discomforts. To treat and pamper your hands the best way and keep them soft and supple, you need the best moisturizing gloves. These gloves are enriched with nourishing ingredients that hydrate your hands, lock moisture, and their restorative quality leaves you with soft and supple hands. The reviewed options in the listicle are free from harmful chemicals, have a soft inner lining, durable, and reusable. Some of them are not tested on animals. Some products have undergone allergy testing and are considered safe for sensitive skin. You may try the Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Kit which contains a pair of gloves, cuticle cream, and hand cream enriched with nourishing ingredients to help you achieve supple hands, the ALIVER Hand Mask Moisturizing Glove which is infused with natural plant extracts that help remove calluses by exfoliating the skin, or the Gaxcoo Premium Cotton Gloves which has a gentle formula that helps combat skin dryness and is also suitable for individuals with eczema. Consider the extent of dryness, overnight usage, and skin type before choosing the best moisturizing gloves. We recommend you wash the gloves with a soft detergent in lukewarm water after each use. Do not put these gloves in the dryer.

Why Trust Stylecraze?

Kirtana Divakar, the author of this article, shares a deep interest in all things skincare. She leaves no stone unturned when researching and comparing multiple products before listing the top-rated ones. She did the same with this article on the best moisturizing gloves as she studied various websites and user reviews before compiling this list. For each product, she shared detailed descriptions and stated their pros and cons so readers could make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do gloves help dry hands?

Yes. Moisturizing gloves keep your dry hand warm and protect it from environmental aggressors. Such gloves can boost moisture into your dry skin and nourish it further.

How often should you use moisturizing gloves?

Slip your hands in your moisturizing gloves two to three times a week and keep them on for at least twenty minutes to let the nourishing ingredients penetrate and positively work to heal your hands.

How can I protect my hands from dryness?

Follow these ways to protect your hands:

• Moisturize your hands with hand creams.

• Wear gloves to protect the moisture of your hands from stripping.

• Try not to stress. Stressing can turn your skin dry.

• Use a hydrocortisone cream to heal the dry skin. Such a cream can soothe your inflamed hand skin.

• Treat your hands with UV light therapy. Consult your dermatologist prior to getting your UV light treatment.

Do moisturizing gloves help eczema?

Yes. Moisturizing gloves laden with deep conditioning properties help to soothe the red, itchy, and flaky skin of the hands. However, opt for gloves that are free from irritants that might trigger sensitivity in your hands.

