10 Best Natural Curly Hair Products For 2025 (Review) (2025)

We’ve researched dozens of curly hair products — these are our favorite picks made with organic and beneficial ingredients for curly and textured hair.

If you were born with curly hair, then it’s possible you’ve been searching for the perfect leave-in conditioner, co-wash, or styling gel your whole life. Kinky, coily, and wavy hair textures are prone to dryness and damage, calling for extra care. Thankfully, many emerging natural hair care brands create hair formulas specific for curly girls—and you don’t even have to choose between volume or nourishment!

Why are organic ingredients important?

The ingredients in hair and scalp care products are critical to the overall health of our hair. Organic hair care products contain no GMOs, pesticides, or other harsh chemicals that can cause adverse health effects such as skin irritation or allergic reactions. Organic formulas are milder and gentler, which is extra beneficial if you have a sensitive scalp.

You’ll also find that organic ingredients are higher in nutrients and antioxidants which can keep your curls more nourished. As curly hair requires extra due diligence when it comes to washing, styling, and caring for it, organic ingredients in curly hair products ensure you’re only putting the best on your skin and hair for maximum nourishment and a healthy scalp and locks!

In addition to health benefits, organic ingredients in hair products are often biodegradable and support organic agriculture as a whole, encouraging sustainable farming practices that are better for our planet.

We’ve rounded up our favorite all-natural and organic hair care brands for curly hair textures. Though most of the brands listed carry products for all hair types, they are mostly known for their products catered toward curly and textured hair. Many brands are vegan and cruelty-free, too!

Best Overall | Most Affordable

1. Prose

B corp Climate neutral Cruelty free Vegan

Best For | Customized curl cream

Featured Ingredients |Pequi and Argan oils, lilac extract, & arginine

Price Range |$28 (subscribe for 15% off)

Prose knows that everyone’s different — that’s why the brand creates custom formulas to tackle your specific needs! The Custom Curl Cream is made of natural, sustainable ingredients like Pequi and Argan oils, though the exact formula of each batch is curated to your hair needs, determined by their custom hair quiz. 100 percent of the curl cream formulas are vegan and gluten-free, and can be made without silicone or fragrances, too. Clean, conscious beauty made just for your curls and coils.

Prose Review | “I have curly hair that I have straightened my whole life to the point I just thought I had ugly waves. The last few years I’ve been on a journey to rediscover my curls and go natural. It’s been challenging. I’ve tried all different products with some but relatively little success. Prose has brought my curls to life and made them healthy, shiny, and most importantly to me soft. No crunch and total ease to run my fingers through my hair! It’s only been a few weeks but I love my curls!! And, I only have to wash once a week now. ♥️” – Summer T (See all reviews.)

2. PATTERN Beauty

BIPOC Owned Cruelty free Eco friendly packaging Gives back Recycled materials Woman owned

Best For | Curly, coily, and tight textures

Featured Ingredients |Aloe, honey, jojoba oil, castor oil, marshmallow root, sea moss, amla oil

Price Range |$5 – $269

Looking to transform your locks into bouncy and lush curls and coils? Look no further than PATTERN Beauty. Created by actress Tracy Ellis Ross, PATTERN Beauty’s mission is to support all curly hair textures through formulas that hydrate, strengthen, and create resilient, flexible, healthy hair. Their collection includes everything you could ever need to care for your curls, including hair products, protective styling products, and even hair tools! If you don’t know where to start, we recommend checking out their bestselling leave-in conditioner and weightless curl mousse. Both paraben- and phthalate-free, and packed with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and castor oil, you’ll be left with moisturized and crunch-free curls. A win-win! PATTERN Beauty’s mission extends beyond hair – 1% of every purchase gives back to nonprofit organizations that empower women and people of color.

Customer Review | “Perfect, one squirt and the slip is perfect! Used to take 30 minutes detangling at my vanity. Now I literally part my hair in two, sometimes four and comb straight through! What‼️ And I do it in the shower! Annnd I do it in like three minutes! Annnnd I have natural 4c hair!” – Valerie M. (Read all reviews.)

The Good Trade Partner

3. Sienna Naturals

BIPOC Owned Cruelty free Vegan Woman owned

Best For | Textured & treated hair

Featured Ingredients |Baobab, coconut, castor, & blue tansy oils

Price Range |$18 – $32

Salon-tested and scientifically formulated for textured hair, Sienna Naturals’ products do it all. They’re designed to soften, moisturize, and define curly, kinky, wavy, dry, and damaged hair while undoing the stress that can come with color, heat, and straightening treatments. And the company — which is co-owned by Issa Rae (!) — uses only vegan, plant-based formulas with a proprietary blend of 18 active ingredients that hydrate, improve curl pattern, and reduce hair loss, damage, and frizz.

Sienna Naturals Review | “Best vegan line…love the natural ingredients and the way this product leaves your hair feeling! Oh, and the smell is amazing!“ – Jessica K. (See all reviews.)

4. Ceremonia

1% for the planet BIPOC Owned Cruelty free Recycled materials Vegan Woman owned

Best For | Scalp care

Featured Ingredients |Babassu, patauá, açai, avocado, and maracujá oils, pequi, cupuaçu butter, & aloe vera

Price Range |$20 – $27

Ceremonia is “clean hair care rooted in Latinx heritage.” Founder Babba Rivera grew up seeing a lack of accessible and effective products for Latinx hair. Now, her brand’s formulas are infused with Latin American ingredients — like guava and babassu oil — and inspired by rituals she grew up with. Tackle frizz, damaged hair, or a dry scalp with these clean, vegan beauty favorites.

Ceremonia Reviews | “My curls have never been as defined and hydrated. I can’t recommend enough.” – Maria J. (See all reviews.)

5. Shaz & Kiks

BIPOC Owned Cruelty free Family owned Vegan See Also We Have Curly Hair—Here Are the 17 Holy-Grail Products We Swear By for Styling

Best For | Clay hair cleanser

Featured Ingredients |Amla, fenugreek, tulsi, turmeric, neem, bhingaraj, moringa, sweet almond, & sesameoil

Price Range |$30 – $45

Started by two sisters, Shaz & Kiks is dedicated to holistic and nourishing self-care routines — starting with our hair. Formulated using natural or organic Indian Ayurvedic herbs, oils, and flowers, the shampoos are 90% derived from plants with safe (and vegan) natural derivatives making up the rest. With two texture options for the prewash and single formulations for cleanser and conditioner, Shaz & Kiks is perfect if you have a variety of hair textures in the family. (Psst — you can even subscribe and save 15 percent on your hair care routine).

Shaz and Kiks Review | “I’ve always had dry brittle hair but using the Prewash has made a tremendous difference. I can detangle my hair with so little effort now and my breakage has really decreased. I’m excited to continue using the product because I predict more positive effects.” – Lori B. (See all reviews.)

6. Briogeo

BIPOC Owned Cruelty free FSC Recycled materials Vegan Woman owned



Best For | Wavy, curly, & kinky hair textures

Featured Ingredients |Rice amino, avocado, quinoa, shea, chia, & flax

Price Range |$12 – $124

Briogeo’s Curl Charisma is a 6-free haircare line with products that are 93 to 100 percent naturally derived, as well as sulfate-, silicone-, and paraben-free. Aimed at volumizing, de-frizzing, and nurturing naturally curly hair, this company ensures your luxurious waves and curls are in good hands. Briogeo is also extremely transparent about the ingredients, even including a full ingredient glossary on its website. The products are bottled in recycled packaging, too. For truly transparent curly care, be sure to check this line out!

Briogeo Review | “This conditioner is amazing! I have very thin 2a-2b hair and this is the first conditioner that adds volume/definition without weighing it down.” – Grace (See all reviews.)

7. Alaffia

BIPOC Owned Budget friendly Cruelty free Fair trade



Best For | Kids

Featured Ingredients |Coconut oil, coconut water, & shea butter

Price Range |$8 – $15

Alaffia’s hair care products are affordable and abundant in simple and plant-based ingredients that make it perfect for everyday natural hair care. The Shea line is free of sulfates, parabens, and artificial colors or fragrances and contains nourishing shea butter and moisturizing coconut oil for luscious locks. We especially love the variety of kids’ shampoos, conditioners, and detanglers, which are perfect for gentle daily scalp and hair care. Each Alaffia product is Fair Trade and handcrafted by women-led co-ops in West Africa.

Alaffia Review | “Both kids suffer dry scalps. This stuff has completely changed the game. Highly recommend.” – Leslie F. (See all reviews.)

8. Ethique

Cruelty free Plastic/Pfas free Vegan Woman owned



Best For | Plastic-free & travel-friendly conditioner

Featured Ingredients |Cocoa seed butter & glycerine

Price Range |$10 – $25

Ethique is changing the game with its plastic-free solid shampoo and conditioner bars for curly hair! Made without silicone and chock full of cocoa butter and glycerine for their moisturizing and detangling properties, this bar looks little yet packs a punch, without weighing down your curls! The conditioner bar even offers cleansing properties through the addition of castor oil, helping to dissolve dirt and excess oil. (Perfect for co-washing!) Simply slide the bar up and down your hair 5x and massage the product into your hair, leaving it in anywhere from 1-10 minutes depending on how much moisture you need. The best part–each bar replaces 5 bottles of 350mL conditioner so you’ll be saving money and reducing excess waste. Mind. Blowing.

Ethique Review | “It’s a wonderful product. The bar lasts a very long time. (At least twice as long as my Professor Curl shampoo bar.) One doesn’t need to invest in expensive conditioners with chemicals. This gives curly hair all the extra love it needs. I dye my hair blonde, so I often leave it in for 10 minutes as a mask for extra moisture. It doesn’t weigh my hair down at all.” – Raquel S. (See all reviews.)

9. Innersense

1% for the planet B corp Climate neutral Cruelty free Family owned Recycled materials



Best For | Fine & medium curly hair

Featured Ingredients |Pumpkin seed oil, green tea leaf, avocado extract, mango extract, aloe vera, rice extract, tamanu oil, & jojoba oil

Price Range |$9 – $80

Founded by beauty specialists Joanne and Greg Starkman, Innersense hair care was made to bring organic ingredients and professional performance together for the betterment of our hair, health, and the planet. And we agree, their products live up to the hype! Our editor loves the hydrating shampoo and conditioner — and raves about the Sweet Spirit Leave In for her fine 3b curls. After use, your hair will feel moisturized and defined for days, with no crunchy feel. This certified B Corp contains absolutely no silicones, sulfates, or questionable chemicals in their formulas, is 100% climate neutral, and gives back to over 20 nonprofits with every purchase.

Innersense Review | “I have high porosity 4a curls and this leave in conditioner is EVERYTHING! It does a great job at refreshing my hair on old wash n go’s. I also love spritzing this in my hair before adding creams & gels. It does an excellent job at detangling. I’m so obsessed with Innersense products.” – Kayli B. (See all reviews.)

10. EVOLVh

Cruelty free Recycled materials Vegan



Best For | Thick, coarse hair

Featured Ingredients |Shea butter, coconut oil, black cumin seed oil, & rosemary leaf oil

Price Range |$8 – $159

EVOLVh’s mission is to deliver science-backed hair care made with organic and natural ingredients. The brand’s Healthy Care Trio set is the perfect starter for thick, thirsty curls in need of some rejuvenation. The shampoo works to gently cleanse your curls without stripping them of their natural oils, while the conditioner works to revive strands through weightless hydration and helps promote softer hair with better shine and less breakage. Finishing it off with their leave-in conditioner will strengthen, smooth, and protect your hair against the elements and UV damage. The result is healthy curls and a happy scalp!

EVOLVh Review | “This definitely brings my waves to the next level! I can tell when I haven’t used this shampoo system as my waves are less lively and don’t last as long. I need to purchase a second set so I have one in both my upstairs and downstairs shower!” – Marcy S. (See all reviews.)