10 Best Permanent Makeup Machines Of 2025 | The Apex Beauty (2025)

Updated on February 11, 2025

Having makeup that does not wash is a great win for every woman. That is why permanent makeup machines are revolutionizing the beauty industry. They can save you loads of time and money spent on beauty products. Permanent makeup is micro-pigmentation or cosmetic tattooing where the pigment is inserted on the skin with an ultra-thin needle and lasts for a long, where you don’t have to make your makeup daily.

Permanent makeup accentuates your natural beauty by offering shapes and attributes of your lips, eyebrows, and eyelashes, which saves you a lot of time while wearing makeup.While such procedures are done at salons, today, you can comfortably use a permanent makeup machine at home with ease. Here is a list of the best permanent makeup machines available in the market.

10 Best Permanent Makeup Machines In 2025

This is a permanent makeup machine tattoo kit for the blow, eye, or lips. It comes with a foot pedal which makes it very easy to use. It includes a microblading pigment for eyebrows and lips, a practice skin, cartridge needles, and a ring ink cup.

The machine has short circuit protection, which stops working when the voltage is too high or too low. This feature makes it safe as it protects you. It has an adjustable speed controller, making it more convenient to use.

Its strong coreless motor makes the machine strong and durable, and it operates on a low vibration with lower noise. The machine has multiple uses and can be used for eyebrow/eyeliner micro-pigmentation, skin tightening, healing acne scars and wounds, and improving the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Key Features:

An adjustable speed controller

An adjustable scale to control the depth of cartridge needles

Short circuit protection feature

Comes with a foot pedal for ease of use

Multiple uses

This is a powerful tattoo machine made of a space aluminum frame and a custom mast motor. It uses an advanced gear system that guarantees a reliable and quiet operation without vibration.

It is an ergonomic, lightweight pen-style machine that is very easy to use with a foot pedal. It features WJX cartridge needles with a patent shell design that increases ink storage and enables quicker absorption of the ink to your skin. It uses medical-grade LG PC needles that are safe and reliable.

Key Features:

Compatible with all cartridge needles used all over the world

Uses medical-grade needles that are safe and reliable

Its pen-style design allows utmost accuracy, control, and precise tattooing

Lightweight and ergonomically designed machine

Quiet operation with less vibration

This is a professional micropigmentation makeup machine for lips, eyebrows, eyeliner, and hairline. It is a versatile machine used for micro shading, microblading, and scalp microblading.

It is a lightweight machine with a pen-like design which makes it easy to control and operate. It is strong and sturdy to work, and it operates on low noise. You can easily adjust the speed and needle length, making it convenient to use.

Key Features:

Adjustable needle length and machine speed

Suitable for eyebrows, eyelids, and lips

Low noise with less vibration

A lightweight machine that is easy to control and use

This stylish permanent makeup machine is designed in a pen-like shape, making it very easy to use. Unlike other custom tattoo machines, this one comes with a built-in battery that allows USB charging. This makes it easily portable to be used anywhere at any time.

It comes with three adjustable speeds: low, medium, and high, making it easy to control and operate. This multifunctional machine can be used for eyebrows, lips, eyeliner, and small tattoo designs.

Key Features:

Available in gold, silver, and black colors

Easy to control with adjustable speed

Wireless with built-in battery and USB charging

Rotational stable, less vibration, and low noise

Portable and ergonomic design

This is a permanent makeup machine kit for eyebrows, eyeliner lips, and microblading shading. The machine features a powerful motor that accommodates both round and fat needles. Its motor section comes with a waterproof seal which can be cold sterilized by cavicide. This machine is designed to offer premium microblading techniques, and it is ideal for professionals.

Key Features:

Offers even pigmentation

Comes with pedals, sleeves, needles, adapter, protective case, lubricant, and a pen

Designed for professionals

Quiet operation

Works on all face areas

This is a tattoo pen machine and a permanent makeup pen that is designed to give you the closest feel to an actual pen so that you can perform perfect and precise tasks. You can use this machine to do tattooing, permanent eyebrow makeup, lip line, and eye line.

The machine is made with a space aluminum alloy frame and a powerful motor that runs seamlessly with little to no noise.

Key Features:

Runs seamlessly and quietly

Suitable for tattooing and permanent eyebrow makeup, lip line, and eyeliner

Has a 10W powerful motor

Gives you the closest feel of an actual pen

This is a professional permanent makeup machine and a rotary tattoo machine pen. It is a high-quality tool carved by an aircraft aluminum alloy enclosure. It uses a Japanese motor that has strong power and is super stable.

It features a steel ball rotation adjustment structure so that you can adjust the needle more accurately. It runs smoothly without making a loud noise when in use.

Key Features:

Has a strong motor that operates on a low noise

Suitable for permanent makeup and tattooing

Essay to use

Crafted from aircraft aluminum alloy and has an anodized finish

This is a multifunctional machine permanent makeup pen used for eyebrows, eyeliner, lip, MTS, and drawing small tattoos. It features an exquisite German motor that offers a high working speed with low operational noise.

The machine is very stable and easy to use. It uses a built-in control system where you don’t need to use any pedal to operate the machine. You can easily adjust the length of the protruding needle.

Key Feature:

Stable and anti-slip design

Multifunctional machine for eyebrow, eyeliner, and tattoos

Operates on a low noise

Ergonomic design

This is a wireless machine that works with a rechargeable lithium battery or AC/DC adapter. The battery can last for 2-3 hours when fully charged, giving you ample time to work on the areas you want. It can also be recharged quickly in 2 hours.

This cordless machine is lightweight and has an ergonomic pen-like design that makes it easy to use. It can be used for eyeliner tattoos, eyebrows, lips, micro shading, and ombre powder brows. It comes with three adjustable speeds and needle adjustments, giving you total control. The machine is designed to operate at low noise levels while in use.

Key Features:

Made of high-quality aircraft aluminum alloy

Has adjustable speed and needle adjustment

Quiet operation

Wireless machine

Battery life lasts up to 2 hours

This is a multi-functional permanent makeup machine for your eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, MTS, and small tattoo designs. The device is wireless and comes with an extra rechargeable battery for convenient use. Its speed is adjustable from 22000RPM to 35000RPM. It features a needle length accurate scale to adjust needle length from 0mm to 0.25mm.

Key Features:

Multifunctional machine for eyeliner, eyebrows, lips, and small tattoo

Adjustable needle length and speed

It comes with an extra rechargeable battery

Available in gold, silver, and black colors

How To Choose The Right Permanent Makeup Machine?

Noise Level

When buying a permanent makeup machine, ensure you go for one with quiet operation. A machine with a very loud motor and vibration can irritate you or your clients. When the noise levels are low, you have peace of mind to do your work excellently.

Adjustable Speed

Go for a machine that offers an adjustable speed. This gives you total control to increase or decrease the speed according to your convenience.

Adjustable Needle Length

You will not want the needle to go too deep in some areas, especially while working on an area with bones. That’s why you need a machine that features adjustable needle length so that you can put the pigment at a comfortable depth.

Multifunctionality

Go for a permanent makeup machine that offers adverse tasks. For example, a single machine can be used for your eyebrows, eyeliner, lip, and tattoo. A multifunctional machine will ensure you work in all the areas you want, saving you money.

Ergonomic Design

Look for a lightweight machine and ergonomically designed for ease of use. You can opt for the cordless models for effortless use. Also, ensure that the battery length is at least 2 hours, which gives you enough time to complete a task.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does permanent makeup last?

Permanent makeup generally can last for 3-5 years although it fades gradually depending on one’s skin type, the shade of pigmentation used, and exposure to the sun. However, some colors can go up to 10 years. Periodic touch-ups are recommended to keep your makeup neat and fresh.

Is permanent makeup safe?

Applying permanent makeup is a safe producer like tattoos. Possible risks include skin infection If the needles are improperly sanitized, or maybe allergic reactions and damage to the skin.

Is permanent makeup painful?

Today, the use of anesthetic spray or gel helps to subsidize the pain and make the procedure less painful. Apply a numbing cream on the specific areas before using the permanent makeup machine.

Conclusion

Having permanent makeup is a lifesaver for the modern woman. It will save you lots of time which you can use to do other tasks. It also saves you money because you no longer have to buy makeup products often.

It is ideal for: people who don’t have any eyebrows, people who suffer from skin allergies, people in the sports industry who don’t want their makeup to sweat and cake, visually challenged people who can’t apply makeup by themselves, and you who is a highly busy person.

From our list of the best permanent makeup machines, our top pick is the BIOAMSER P300 Permanent Makeup Machine. Use this machine for your eyebrows and lips. It also helps to tighten your skin and improve the appearance of fine and wrinkles.